All Stark’s Restaurants to Reopen Friday

Beet salad and fish and chips from Willi's in Healdsburg. (Chris Hardy)

Bacon wrapped 10 oz. filet mignon with the whole grain mustard béarnaise at Stark's Steak & Seafood in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess)

Revolver cocktail at Bird and The Bottle Restaurant in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Craft Mac and Cheese with fried mortadella at Bird and The Bottle restaurant in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Wood grilled Gulf shrimp, grits and potatoes at Bird and The Bottle in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

All Stark's restaurants are reopening for takeout starting Friday, May 8.

Praise the lord and pass the cheese curds, because all of the Stark’s restaurants are reopening for takeout starting Friday, May 8. Menus and hours are limited, but to get smokey poke at Bird and the Bottle and pulled duck on polenta at Willi’s Wine Bar? Suddenly it seems like life is getting a little more normal.

Here’s what you need to know…

Ordering: Menus, ordering and payment only through starkrestaurants.com. Menus will be updated each Wednesday for the following week.

Willi’s Wine Bar: Ahi tuna tartare, curried crab tacos, brick chicken thighs, Moroccan roasted lamb and Tunisian roasted carrots and more. No beverages are available currently. Pickup available Fri-Sun 3 to 7 p.m.

Bird and the Bottle: Smokey poke, fried half chicken, little gem salad, smoked beets, grilled skirt steak, craft mac and cheese with fried cheese curds. Cocktails like Pancho’s Pride, Macho Pisco and Easy Rider, plus bottles of wine and beer available. Pickup available Fri-Sun 3 to 7 p.m.

Bravas: Fried chicken or paella for two, tomahawk beef rib chop for two. Wine, sangria and cocktails to go. Pickup available Fri-Sun 3 to 7 p.m.

Stark’s Steak and Seafood: Cook ’em yourself steaks (don’t worry, Chef Mark has a great video how-to) plus sides like creamed spinach, creme fraiche mashed taters, truffle mac and cheese. Signature cocktails, wine and beer. Pickup available Fri-Sun 3 to 7 p.m.

Willi’s Seafood: Clam chowder, peel and eat shrimp, lobster roll, curried crab salad roll, wine and beer, cocktails for 4. Pickup available Fri-Sun 3 to 7 p.m.

Monti’s: Tomato soup, burrata, mushroom pizza, Monti’s Cristo, oak roasted half chicken, honey glazed spareribs. Cocktails, beer, wine and cider. Pickup available Fri-Sun 3 to 7 p.m.

Grossman’s: NEW! Chinese chicken salad, chicken schnitzel, corned beef Reuben, pattymelt. “Family Meal” of Roast chicken with potatoes and salad or lamb kebabs. A la carte fresh baked bread, corned beef and pastrami. Bagels, natch with schmears and smoked salmon (we love the Brown Bag Brunch Kits). Bloody Mary, Mimosa and Bellini kits plus cocktails, beer and wine.