These Sonoma County Breweries Are Offering Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Barrel Brothers Brewing Company, Windsor: This Windsor brewery is selling canned beers from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. They have set up a pop-up tent in front of the brewery for walkups and drive-through pickup. They also offer 20% off on case purchases of the BrotherMaker double IPA. More information on Facebook. 399 Business Park Ct #506, Windsor, 707-696-9487 barrelbrothersbrewing.com. (Tom Edwards)
Barrel Brothers in Windsor have set up a pop-up tent in front of the brewery for walkups and drive-through pickup. (Courtesy photo)
Bear Republic Brewing Company, Rohnert Park: This lakeside brewery and restaurant will be doing curbside pickup of food and beer. They have a limited takeout menu from the restaurant and a regular menu of local beers. Call to place your order. Hours are from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. More information on Facebook. 5000 Roberts Lake Rd, Rohnert Park, 707-585-2722, bearrepublic.com.
Cooperage Brewing Company, Santa Rosa: This brewery in northwest Santa Rosa has set up online ordering for 4-packs, crowlers, gift cards, or a case of beer, which you can pick up at the brewery. They are now offering shipping within California on a full case of beer with a flat shipping rate of $20.00 per case (21+ with valid ID, and you must sign). More information on Facebook. 981 Airway Ct g, Santa Rosa, 707-293-9787, cooperagebrewing.com/beers. (Christopher Chung)
Crooked Goat Brewing, Sebastopol: This taproom, located in The Barlow, is currently taking phone-in orders for crowlers from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information on Facebook. 120 Morris St #120, Sebastopol, 707-827-3893, crookedgoatbrewing.com. (Tom Edwards)
3 Disciples Brewing, Santa Rosa: This downtown Santa Rosa taproom is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for curbside pickup of newly-filled growlers, crowlers (a 32-ounce aluminum can, similar to a growler), shirts, hoodies, hats and gift certificates for when this crisis is over (or a friend who forgot to stockpile beer). More information on Facebook. 501 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-978-2459, 3dbrews.com. (Alvin Jornada)
Fogbelt Brewing, Santa Rosa: This restaurant and taproom is offering curbside pickup of food and beer from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Order by calling ahead and they will bring your order to your car. More information on Facebook. 1305 Cleveland Ave, Santa Rosa, 707-978-3400 fogbeltbrewing.com. (Courtesy photo)
Henhouse Brewing, Santa Rosa and Petaluma: Henhouse's Santa Rosa and Petaluma taprooms are open for curbside pickup, selling cans and kegs to-go from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. They are only accepting credit cards and will bring orders to your car in the parking lot. Call in your order ahead of time so that they can prepare it. More information from Henhouse co-founder Collin McDonnell on Facebook. 322 Bellevue Ave, Santa Rosa, or 1333 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, 707-978-4577, henhousebrewing.com.
Old Caz Beer, Rohnert Park: This new taphouse will be open limited hours from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for curbside pickup of crowlers. Pre-order by calling, emailing, or messaging the brewery on social media. Pay with a credit card online and they will bring orders to your car. More information on Facebook. 5625 State Farm Dr #17, Rohnert Park, 707-978-3974, oldcaz.com. (Courtesy photo)
Plow Brewing, Santa Rosa: This small taproom is open with limited hours from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., selling 32 oz. quart cans to go. Call in advance or walk in to buy beer. More information on Facebook. 3334 Industrial Dr, Santa Rosa, 707-843-4583, plowbrewing.com
Seismic Brewing, Sebastopol: This Barlow brewery is open with limited hours from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. over the weekend. Call in orders in advance for crowlers or canned beers. Walk-ups are welcome, too. More information on Facebook. 6700 Sebastopol Ave, Sebastopol, 707-544-5996, .seismicbrewingco.com.
Sonoma Springs Brewing Company, Sonoma: This Sonoma taproom is open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for to-go orders of their canned beers. Get all the latest information on Facebook. 19449 Riverside Dr #101, Sonoma, 707-938-7422, sonomaspringsbrewing.com. (Courtesy photo)
Third Street Aleworks, Santa Rosa: This downtown Santa Rosa restaurant and brewery is currently meeting with their team and assessing their next steps. Keep up to date on Facebook. 610 3rd St, Santa Rosa, (707) 523-3060 thirdstreetaleworks.com. (Courtesy photo)
Woodfour Brewing, Sebastopol: This Barlow brewery and restaurant is offering a limited takeout menu and canned and bottled beers to go. They also just introduced beer delivery service for Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol and Cotati. Order and pay online and they will deliver to your door on the same day. More information on Facebook. 6780 Depot St, Sebastopol, 707-823-3144 woodfourbrewing.com