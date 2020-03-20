Six issues | One Great Price

These Sonoma County Breweries Are Offering Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Now that shelter in place orders have been implemented in Sonoma and Napa counties, local businesses like wineries, restaurants, and breweries are pivoting their operations to focus on to-go and delivery orders. 

For those who would like to sip on a craft beer while supporting local businesses, orders can now be placed via email, phone or online and be picked up curbside at a number of breweries — listed in the above gallery.

While we will do our best to keep this article up-to-date, changes happen daily so please call in advance to make sure the brewery is open. Also make sure to wash and sanitize your hands before and after you pick up your order, and please refrain from going out if you are sick. 

Breweries that are temporarily closed: 

  • Moonlight Brewing in Santa Rosa. Learn more on Facebook.
  • Old Possum Brewing in Santa Rosa. Learn more on Facebook
  • GravSouth Brew Co. in Cotati. Learn more on Facebook
  • Parliament Brewing Company in Rohnert Park. Learn more on Facebook
  • Lagunitas Brewing Company in Petaluma. Learn more on Facebook.
  • Shady Oak Barrel House in Santa Rosa. Learn more on Facebook.
  • Stumptown Brewery in Guerneville. Learn more on Facebook.

