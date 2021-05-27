The Best BBQ Restaurants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 15 Sweet T’s Restaurant + Bar, Windsor: Sweet T’s continues to serve up the southern comfort food locals love. Aside from their acclaimed fried chicken and Mississippi mud pie, you can’t go wrong with one of Sweet T’s barbecue plates, such as the smoked tri-tip plate with fried okra, black-eyed peas and biscuits. 9098 Brooks Road S., Windsor, 707-687-5185, sweettssouthern.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 2 of 15 Fried chicken at Sweet T’s in Windsor. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 15 Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Petaluma: Serving up barbecued comfort food with a Latin American twist, this roadhouse blends flavors and ingredients that locals can’t get enough of. The burgers and Bodega Bowls are unique and packed with flavor, but you can really never go wrong with the street tacos, such as the smoked tri-tip and chorizo tacos with sweet potato and crumbled goat cheese. 1905 Bodega Ave., Petaluma, 707-559-3735, butchercrown.com. (Photo by Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 15 Outdoor patio at Butcher Crown Roadhouse. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 5 of 15 Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ, Petaluma: Family-owned and operated for nearly 20 years, Lombardi's has long been a go-to spot for locals to gather provisions for picnics or cater family functions. From tender, dry-rubbed baby back ribs and flavorful barbecued oysters to gourmet deli sandwiches and fresh salads, Lombardi's barbecue catering is perfect for summertime events. 3413 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-773-1271, lombardisbbq.com. (Photo by Victoria Webb)

Slide 6 of 15 KINSmoke, Healdsburg: Southern meets western-style barbecue at KINSmoke, where grilling and smoking tender meats is elevated to an art form. With its finger-licking good St. Louis-style pork ribs, succulent pulled pork and brisket sandwich, and sweet cornbread muffins, it’s easy to see why KINSmoke consistently gets rave reviews. 304 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-473-8440, kinsmoke.com. (Photo by Beth Schlanker)

Slide 7 of 15 Hamburger Ranch & BBQ, Cloverdale: Renowned throughout the region for its award-winning barbecue, Hamburger Ranch & BBQ has become a staple among locals and travelers alike for its slow-cooked and succulent chicken, brisket, pulled pork and baby back ribs. 31195 N. Redwood Highway, Cloverdale, 707-894-5616, Facebook. (Photo by Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 8 of 15 Cochon Volant BBQ Smokehouse, Sonoma: Recognized for the flying metal pig atop its building and a feature in a meaty episode of Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, this Sonoma smokehouse offers scrumptious slow-smoked barbecue, like the pork shoulder and 14-hour beef brisket topped onto their WTF (What the Fieri) Burger. 18350 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-509-5480, cochonvolantbbq.com. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 9 of 15 Nicole Marcotte, right, and Kelsey Blackwell of Berkeley stopped in to try the food at the Cochon Volant BBQ Smoke House in Sonoma. (Photo by John Burgess)

Slide 10 of 15 Smokehouse Bistro, Sebastopol: What happens when a classically trained French chef uses southern slow-smoked barbecue techniques? You get the rich and savory creations of Sebastopol’s Smokehouse Bistro, including the Memphis-style barbecue pork ribs that fall off the bone and the 12-hour smoked North Carolina pulled pork. 6811 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, 707-575-3277, smokehousebistro.net. (Photo by Erik Castro)

Slide 11 of 15 Ginochio’s Kitchen, Bodega Bay: From the striking views of the bay to the family-style Italian cooking, Ginochino’s offers a little something different than most barbecue spots, including their homemade ravioli and famous caramel bacon monkey bread in addition to their tender and juicy smoked beef brisket. 1410 Bay Flat Road, Bodega Bay, 707-377-4359, ginochioskitchen.com. (Photo from Facebook)

Slide 12 of 15 Red Bee BBQ, Santa Rosa and Windsor: Few, if any, places in Sonoma County offer Asian barbecue fusion the way Red Bee BBQ does, with meaty dishes like the St. Louis-style ribs, glazed barbecue chicken and the juicy pork shoulder cooked in a tangy Asian marinade. 750 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, 707-541-6536, and 8970 Brooks Road S., Windsor, 707-836-4099, redbeebbq.com. (Photo by Conner Jay)

Slide 13 of 15 Canevari’s Delicatessen, Santa Rosa: This quaint, old-school Italian deli on the corner is the best place to grab a gourmet sandwich for lunch (the tri-tip sandwich with dijon aioli is a favorite) and pick up homemade ravioli and sauce in bulk — but Canevari’s also offers fresh-off-the-grill barbecued meats, like the juicy Italian sausage and the tender tri-tip that never disappoints. 695 Lewis Road, Santa Rosa, 707-545-6941, canevarisdeli.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 14 of 15 Camacho’s Southern Style BBQ: Seriously spectacular mobile bbq. You can find them frequently at local tap rooms around Santa Rosa. facebook.com/CamachosSouthernStyleBBQ

Slide 15 of 15 Jaded Toad, Cotati: A great location for tri-tip baby back ribs, chicken, linguica sausage and 'que sides in a family-friendly atmosphere. 500 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati, 707-242-3383, jadedtoad.com. (Photo Yelp)