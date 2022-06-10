5 Historic Wine Country Hotels in Napa Valley

Slide 1 of 23 Brannan Cottage Inn in Calistoga: Built in 1862, Brannan Cottage Inn is one of 25 resort cottages built by Calistoga founder Sam Brannan. Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, it is the only Brannan resort cottage that remains on its original site. Today, it features six rooms and Sam’s General Store, a local favorite for coffee, pastries and sandwiches. 109 Wappo Ave., Calistoga, 707-942-4200, brannancottageinn.com (Courtesy of Brannan Cottage Inn)

Slide 2 of 23 A guest room at Brannan Cottage Inn in Calistoga. (Courtesy of Brannan Cottage Inn)

Slide 3 of 23 Bird’s-eye view of Brannan Hot Springs Resort in Calistoga in 1862. Brannan Cottage Inn is the cottage in the middle of the trio of cottages on the right of the photograph. (Courtesy of Brannan Cottage Inn)

Slide 4 of 23 Calistoga’s Brannan Cottage Inn in the 1960s. (Courtesy of Brannan Cottage Inn)

Slide 5 of 23 The McClelland House in Downtown Napa: This Victorian era home made its Napa debut in 1878. Renovated in 2021, it features six guest rooms. Located steps from the main estate, the Carriage House building was originally used to store horse-drawn carriages back in 1879. It’s both kid- and pet-friendly. 569 Randolph Street, Napa, 707-256-5969, themcclellandhouse.com (Courtesy of R. Brad Knipstein)

Slide 6 of 23 A guest room at The McClelland House in downtown Napa. (Courtesy of The McClelland House)

Slide 7 of 23 Napa River Inn in Downtown Napa: Captain Albert Hatt reportedly purchased this stretch of land along the Napa River in 1882 for the notable sum of $1 and with the intention to build a shipping warehouse. Complete with a roller skating rink, the building was the talk of the town when it debuted in 1884. It served the community as the Napa Mill until the mid-1970s. Napa resident Harry Price bought the property and opened the Napa River Inn in 2000. Today, the floor of the parlor and some guest rooms feature original maple planking from what was once the skating rink. 500 Main Street, Napa, 707-251-8500, napariverinn.com (Takako Hatayama-Phillips/Shutterstock)

Slide 8 of 23 A guest room at the Napa River Inn. (Courtesy of Napa River Inn)

Slide 9 of 23 Bird’s-eye view of the now Napa River Inn in 1950. (Courtesy of Napa River Inn)

Slide 10 of 23 The Historic Napa Mill, now home to the Napa River Inn. (Courtesy of Napa River Inn)

Slide 11 of 23 Before it was home to the Napa River Inn, the Historic Napa Mill served as a warehouse. (Courtesy of Napa River Inn)

Slide 12 of 23 Ink House in St. Helena: The Ink House was built as a single-family home in 1885 by Theron Ink, a successful agriculturalist. The property was turned into a luxury boutique inn by the winemaking Castelluci family in 2018. Last year, one of Wine Country's most notable power couples, French vintner Jean-Charles Boisset and winemaker Gina Gallo, bought the property. Elvis stayed here in the 1960s and one of the inn’s six guest rooms is dedicated to the famous singer and actor. 1575 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, 707-331-4382, inkhousenapavalley.com (Courtesy of Ink House)

Slide 13 of 23 The Helios Room at Ink House in St. Helena. (Courtesy of Sarahliz Lawson)

Slide 14 of 23 The Francis House in Calistoga: Built in 1886 as a family home, The Francis House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. From 1919 to 1964, it served as the Calistoga Hospital. It has only five rooms but boasts a variety of amenities, including a pool, infrared sauna and salt room, fire pit and tennis court. 1403 Myrtle Street, Calistoga, 707-341-3536, thefrancishouse.com (Courtesy of The Francis House)

Slide 15 of 23 For more than 50 years, The Francis House was uninhabited, essentially abandoned. Time took its toll. The Calistoga landmark was in ruins, said to be weeks away from demolition, when husband-and-wife team Dina and Richard Dwyer took on the challenge of turning it into a luxury inn. (Courtesy of The Francis Inn)

Slide 16 of 23 An image of The Francis House from 1945, when it was the Calistoga Hospital. (The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 23 The Francis House today. (Courtesy of The Francis House)

Slide 20 of 23 Guest room with bathtub at The Francis Inn in Calistoga. (Courtesy of The Francis Inn)

Slide 23 of 23 Poolside at The Francis Inn in Calistoga. (Courtesy of The Francis Inn)