Summer Getaway: 12 Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA

Slide 1 of 30 Friday afternoon – kick off your weekend with a poolside drink at your hotel: The Flamingo Resort, Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country and the Sandman Hotel have poolside bars serving up craft cocktails, local wine, craft beer and the drink of the summer: frosé (frozen rosé wine slushy). (Photo courtesy of the Sandman Hotel)

Slide 2 of 30 When life gives you lemons, make a Spritz. Sandman Hotel's pool bar serves up summer spritzes with Jardesca California Aperitiva, wine, Prosecco (or sparkling) water and citrus fruits and peels. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 3 of 30 The mid-century modern Flamingo Resort will receive a facelift in early 2020, but they've already started to revamp the restaurant and poolside menu. Sip on a retro cocktail and envision Jayne Mansfield posing poolside in the 1960s, along with other Hollywood celebrities who stayed here - pictured on the walls inside the hotel.

Slide 4 of 30 Jayne Mansfield at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa, 1960. (Courtesy of Sonoma County Library)

Slide 5 of 30 This summer, the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country serves up slushies by the pool and screens movies outdoors: American Graffiti on August 16 (parts of the film were shot in downtown Petaluma) and Apocalypse Now on September 20 (directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who now owns one of the best Sonoma wineries for first-time visitors). The movies are free of charge and speciality food items (inspired by respective movie) along with wine and cocktails will be available for purchase. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 7 of 30 Friday night - after working up an appetite by the pool, head to Willi's Wine Bar: This Sonoma County staple just reopened in a new location after the original restaurant burned down in the 2017 Tubbs Fire. Favorite dishes like the Tunisian Roasted Carrots with pine nuts, olives and mint and the Curried Crab Tacos with apple, cucumber and mint, are still on the menu, but whether you pick something old or new, you're in for a real Wine Country treat. 1415 Town and Country Dr, Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 8 of 30 Tunisian Roasted Carrots at Willi’s Wine Bar in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 9 of 30 Wrap up your Friday night in downtown Santa Rosa with artisan cocktails at Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven (pictured) or one of best craft beers in America at Russian River Brewing Company. Can't decide between wine, beer and cocktails? Head to Beer Baron, which boasts a multiple-pages drinks menu.

Slide 10 of 30 Colorful cocktails at Bollywood Bar & Clay Oven in Santa Rosa. Order the Punjabi Punch, a blend of aged rums, allspice dram, lime, pomegranate, pineapple gum, bitters, and a pinch of nutmeg. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 11 of 30 Russian River Brewing Company in Santa Rosa is regularly ranked the top brewery in the world. Every year in February, the brewery releases its coveted Pliny the Younger triple India pale ale (only available for two weeks). The rest of the year, you can sample a variety of other beers here - try Pliny the Elder or Blind Pig, or the Sanctification blonde lager for a summery brew. (John Burgess)

Slide 13 of 30 Saturday morning - recover from the previous night with a hearty breakfast: Classic Santa Rosa joints Dierk’s Midtown Café, Jeffrey's Hillside Cafe, and Hank’s Creekside Restaurant have been voted among the best breakfasts in Sonoma County. Arrive early for quick and easy seating, or grab a coffee and a copy of local newspaper The Press Democrat while you wait - the homegrown meals are worth it. (John Burgess)

Slide 14 of 30 After breakfast - head west to the Russian River Valley for wine tasting: At Olivet District wineries you can taste sparkling wines, cabernet sauvignons and syrahs, along with the pinot noirs and chardonnays that have made this wine region famous. Purchase a Wine Road Tasting Pass, which affords complimentary tastings of three wines at over 70 participating wineries in the Russian River Valley, including Deloach Winery (pictured). $35 per person/day. (Photo Courtesy of DeLoach Winery)

Slide 15 of 30 Taste Russian River Valley rosé at Inman Family Wines ($20 per person, by appointment only). Bring home a bottle of their Brut Rosé Sparkling, a favorite. At Hook & Ladder Vineyards, pair a game of bocce with Gewürztraminer (tastings are $15 per person, waived with a two bottle purchase). (Photo courtesy of Inman Family Wines)

Slide 16 of 30 If beer is your drink of choice, Santa Rosa has got you covered, too. In fact, the city was recently named the microbrew capital of the United States. Create your own beer tour: popular breweries like Henhouse, Cooperage, Shady Oak, Plow, Fogbelt (pictured) and Russian River are all based here. (Photo by Conner Jay)

Slide 17 of 30 Saturday lunchtime: Make your way back to downtown Santa Rosa for some lunch and shopping. The Parish Cafe by Courthouse Square serves up delicious New Orleans-style sandwiches. We recommend the half shrimp, half oyster po-boy paired with a crisp Russian River Brewing STS Pilsner, or try the Muffaletta (pictured), it's big enough to feed two hungry people. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 19 of 30 No trip to the Parish Cafe in Santa Rosa is complete without an order of beignets. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 20 of 30 By Courthouse Square, find boho chic summer outfits in boutiques like Punch, Ooh La Luxe, and Liv Fashion. If you are more into artisan crafts, check out the clothing and jewelry at Kindred Fair Trade. The Made Local Marketplace features products from over 700 local artists, makers, producers and manufacturers - from clothes to jewelry to food items. This is a great spot for souvenir/gift shopping. (Photo Courtesy of Ooh La Luxe)

Slide 21 of 30 Another great lunch/shopping area, just west of Courthouse Square, is the historic Railroad Square district. Have lunch at The Pullman Kitchen (pictured) and then head over to Miracle Plum, an artisanal neighborhood market with pantry items, fresh grocery staples, and beautiful kitchen wares. They regularly host pop-up events, like their popular Cookbook Club, check their website for details.

Slide 22 of 30 Shop local at Miracle Plum in Santa Rosa. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 23 of 30 The historic buildings in Railroad Square house a variety of independent antique and vintage shops. Browse vintage outfits at Hot Couture, explore Whistlestop Antiques, filled to the brim with a mix of whimsical finds and design pieces, and then head over Disguise the Limit, a costume shop where you'll find quirky souvenirs. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 25 of 30 Saturday afternoon: If you've timed to your trip to one of the hot spells in Sonoma County, spend the afternoon floating in the hotel pool or check out our list of cool things to do when it's too hot. (Photo courtesy of The Sandman Hotel)

Slide 26 of 30 Saturday night: For seasonal farm-to-table food in an urban-chic atmosphere, head to the Spinster Sisters in the artsy SOFA (South of A Street) district. Order several small plates to share, or an entrée paired with Sonoma County wines on tap. Make sure you try the kimchi bacon deviled eggs, a menu favorite.

Slide 27 of 30 Kimchi bacon deviled eggs by chef Liza Hinman of The Spinster Sisters. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 28 of 30 Sunday morning: Toast to your Santa Rosa summer getaway at one of our favorite restaurants with bottomless mimosas. At the Jade Room, a bubbly new bar in downtown Santa Rosa, Sunday Champagne Brunch features bottomless mimosas or tropical punch, bananas foster, fancy Florentine, and house-cured lox and cream cheese on waffles. (Heather Irwin)

