Sprawling Sonoma Estate Surrounded by Vineyards Listed for $11.5 Million

Restrained modern style, exquisite materials and a sprawling layout make design magic in a newly built three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom estate in Sonoma, just a few minutes off the historic plaza. The home at 20745 Denmark Court is currently under contract and is listed for $11,500,000.

Set in a vineyard, the 5200-square-foot dwelling features a light-bathed, open-concept layout. The interior finishes are visually subdued (whites and woods) but classic (marbles and wide planks). Walls of windows create a dramatic connection to the outdoors.

The home is situated around a patchwork of patios and landscaping, as well as a swimming pool trimmed with a sparkle of tiles in different shades of blue. Two covered seating areas–one with an outdoor TV–and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse frame the yard in a modular fashion.

Low-water grasses arranged in dots mirror the order of the surrounding vineyard. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

