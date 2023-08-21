17 Favorite Restaurants That Are Open Late in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 21 Belly Left Coast Kitchen: Big entrees for one and small plates for sharing from celebrity chef Gray Rollin. One of the best tap selections in town. Open daily until 10:30 p.m. 523 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-526-5787, bellyleftcoastkitchenandtaproom.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 21 Hawaiian Kalua Pork Tacos from Belly Left Coast Kitchen & Taproom in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 21 Delicias Elenita: A favorite Roseland taco truck that always has a line for their killer carnitas and elotes. Open until 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 3 a.m. on Saturday. 816 Sebastopol Road (at La Fondita), Santa Rosa, 707-526-0881. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 21 Goose and Fern: Casual British pub with excellent fish and chips, Guinness beef pie and plenty of pints. Open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, midnight on Friday and Saturday. Food is served until 9 p.m. 116 Fifth St., Santa Rosa, 707-843-4235. Instagram.com/gooseandfern. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 21 Haku Sushi: A sibling restaurant to Han Bul with creative sushi and bento boxes. Open until midnight. 518 Seventh St., Santa Rosa, 707-541-6359. (Beth Schlanker/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 21 Han Bul Korean BBQ: Top-notch Korean barbecue at your table, plus classic dishes like bulgogi and bibimbap. Open until midnight. 522 Seventh St., Santa Rosa, 707-919-3094. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 21 Jackson's Bar and Oven: A favorite after-work bar and up-market pub that stays open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 135 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-6900, jacksonsbarandoven.com. (Jackson's Bar and Oven)

Slide 8 of 21 In N Out: You can get a Double-Double until 1 a.m. daily. Locations in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma. in-n-out.com. (Shutterstock)

Slide 9 of 21 NY Pie: Craving a slice past midnight? NY Pie has you covered for late-night dine in or delivery. 65 Brookwood Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-526-9743, new-york-pie.com. (NY Pie)

Slide 10 of 21 Pizza at Jackson's Bar and Oven in Santa Rosa's Railroad Square. (Will Bucquoy/Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 11 of 21 La Rosa: Modern Mexican with plenty of tequila and mezcal to wash down the never-ending tortilla chips. Open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 500 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-523-3663, larosasantarosa.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 21 Russian River Brewing: Folks line up for their nationally-recognized beers. The Santa Rosa brewpub has a limited menu of pizza bites, appetizers and sandwiches, while the Windsor Brewery has a much larger menu and a dog park. Santa Rosa is open daily until 10 p.m. (last call for food at 9 p.m.), Windsor is open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 725 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; 700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor, russianriverbrewing.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 21 Simmer Claw Bar: Vietnamese seafood meets Cajun crab boil. Prepare to get messy. Open until 10 p.m. daily. 595 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park, 707-806-2080, simmerclawbar.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 14 of 21 630 Park Steakhouse: High-class American steakhouse at the Graton Casino. Open until 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park, 707-588-7115, gratonresortcasino.com. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 21 Lo and Behold: Destination-worthy cocktails, for sure, but the creative kitchen turns out belly-fillers like poutine, pork spareribs, beef brisket tacos and crispy mushroom egg rolls. A favorite late-night haunt for restaurant-industry workers. Open until midnight Thursday-Monday (kitchen closes at 10 p.m.) 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-756-5021, loandbehold.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 16 of 21 Goodnight's Prime Steak and Spirits: Big boss steakhouse with a three-page list of luxe whiskeys. Open until 10. p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 113 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-543-1000, goodnightsrestaurant.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 21 Roof 106: Casual upstairs bar and pizza oven at The Matheson stays open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 106 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-723-1106, thematheson.com (Michael Woolsey)

Slide 18 of 21 The bar and outdoor patio experience on the third floor Roof 106 at The Matheson in Healdsburg. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 21 Geyserville Gun Club: A sibling of Diavola pizzeria, this moody bar serves up remarkable dishes and cocktails. Worth the drive. Open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 21025 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0036, geyservillegunclub.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 21 Fern Bar: Hip, modern bar and kitchen with exotic cocktails and a chef-driven menu. Open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 6780 Depot St., Suite 120, 707-861-9603, fernbar.com. (Fern Bar)