Slide 1 of 5 Kokopelli Farm, Sebastopol: This organic farm grows boysenberries, blackberries, and raspberries. It’s been in business for nearly 30 years and welcomes berry pickers by appointment. There’s also an on-site farmstand. Call ahead at 707-829-8185. (Chris Hardy/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 5 Earthseed Farm, Sebastopol: This 14-acre solar-powered farm and orchard is the first Afro-Indigenous permaculture operation in the state. The farm welcomes berry and fruit pickers by appointment on select days in July and August (find upcoming u-pick dates on the farm’s website). Plums, pluots, blackberries, raspberries, and a variety of apples are available. 707-829-0617, earthseedfarm.org. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 5 Boring Farm, Sebastopol: This family-friendly, certified organic red raspberry u-pick farm welcomes berry pickers by reservation on Saturday mornings. There is plenty of space for a post-berry-picking picnic by the ponds. Reservations at theboringfarm.com. (Shutterstock)

Slide 4 of 5 Chileno Valley Ranch, Petaluma: Mike and Sally Gale bought this Petaluma ranch in 1993 and planted 400 apple trees. They welcome apple pickers on Sundays starting in August. Baked goods and farm-fresh honey and lavender are also available. Reserve ahead at mikeandsallygalebeefranch.com. (Kim Carroll/For Sonoma Magazine)