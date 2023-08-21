This $3.3 Million Modern Ranch House in Healdsburg Comes with a Vintage Airstream

A renovated ranch house in the heart of Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Valley has hit the market for $3,300,000. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property includes an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), a barn, a vintage Airstream and an outdoor kitchen, all surrounded by vineyards.

The 1950s home at 5470 Dry Creek Valley Road has been updated to a sleek contemporary look with new wide-plank wood floors, deep-hued exterior paint, flat plastered walls, and new lighting, doors and windows. But its ranch essence remains, including the distinct architectural lines and the light-bathed open-concept layout that connects seamlessly to the outdoors.

The “fully-loaded” home has luxury kitchen appliances, a stone-faced fireplace, a dual-temperature wine fridge, solar panels and an EV charger. The ADU has a kitchen and bathroom. A handsome “barn” with vertical stained siding and glass sliders can serve as a home gym or an office with a view.

Several outdoor spots offer a unique seating-among-the-vines experience. With a covered outdoor area, homeowners have an extended opportunity to take in the spectacular setting. Click through the above gallery for a peek inside the home.

For more information on this property, contact Robin Gordon, 707-291-7952, or Caroline Johnson, 707-486-9923 with The Agency Healdsburg – Real Estate, 119 North St., Healdsburg, 707- 756-8052, theagencyre.com, 5470drycreekroad.com