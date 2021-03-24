25 Favorite Sonoma County Restaurants for Takeout

Slide 1 of 26 Pizza, Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria, Geyserville: Fresh slices of house-cured lardo on top of a wood-fired pizza. Toss on a few tomatoes and you’ll never look at another piece of mushroom and pepperoni quite the same way again. And it’s just one of the devilish pizzas at Dino Bugica’s rustic pizzeria, Diavola. 21021 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 2 of 26 Pizza, Pizza Leah, Windsor: Leah Scurto puts every bit of her soul into making dough, sauce and cheese as perfect as possible. Scurto has spent her entire adult life slinging pizza, primarily for the Santa Cruz-based Pizza My Heart. She is also a seven-year member of the United States Pizza Team and one of a tiny handful of women who compete. Pizzas come in two styles, thin-crust round pies that are 12 or 16 inches or square-pan pies. 9240 Old Redwood Hwy., Suite 116, Windsor, 707-620-0551, pizzaleah.com. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 3 of 26 Rosso, Santa Rosa: Tuscan-style wood-fired pizzas with the "true Neapolitan style of crisp" featuring the kind of ingredients you've come to expect in Sonoma County: fresh, organic, locally-sourced and seasonal. The Funghi di Limone with oven roasted mixed mushrooms, taleggio and fontina cheese, shaved artichokes, finished with lemon oil and fresh thyme, is a favorite. Creekside Center, 53 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, 707-544-3221, rossopizzeria.com. (John Burges)

Slide 4 of 26 Kid-Friendly, Acme Burger, Cotati: Offers a Kid’s Combo with a burger or grilled cheese, fries and fountain drink. Online ordering, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. 550 East Cotati Avenue, Cotati, 707–665-5620, acmeburgerco.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 26 Kid Friendly, Kin Smoke, Healdsburg: Offering a kids’ menu with options like ribs, smoked chicken and pulled pork. Full menu available for curbside pickup. Phone orders only, 707-473-8440. 304 Center St, Healdsburg, kinsmoke.com. (Beth Schlanker)

Slide 6 of 26 Kid-Friendly, Butcher Crown Roadhouse, Petaluma: Offering cheeseburger, grilled cheese and mini corn dogs for kids. Order and pay online. Takeout available during regular hours. Delivery via Petaluma Food Taxi at $5 flat fee, no hidden charges. 1905 Bodega Ave, Petaluma, 707-559-3735. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 26 Kid-Friendly, Stockhome, Petaluma: The restaurant’s kids’ menu includes a pita pizza, kebabs, meatballs and more. Regular menu available for online ordering and pickup, as well as delivery through Petaluma Food Taxi. Daily specials and family meals available for takeout/curbside only. To order, call 707-981-8511. 220 Western Ave, Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com. (New Rev Media)

Slide 8 of 26 Kid-Friendly, Brewsters Beer Garden + Restaurant, Petaluma: Offers a kids’ menu with cheeseburger and chicken fingers. Both come with fries. Order online for pickup or delivery. Cocktails, beer and wine. 229 Water St North, 707-981-8330, brewstersbeergarden.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 9 of 26 Kid-Friendly, Tips Roadside, Kenwood: Kids’ menu with grilled cheese, burger, tri-tip pieces and more. Family-style meals, cocktails, beer and wine for takeout and delivery, with menus here. For questions, email info@tipsroadside.com. 8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, tipsroadside.com. (Courtesy of Tips Roadside)

Slide 10 of 26 Kid-Friendly, HopMonk Tavern, Sonoma: Offers a kids' menu with beer battered fish, quesadillas, salad, a kids’ burger and more, as well as four and six-person family meals. Open for curbside pickup and delivery (via Doordash and UberEats). See menus here. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online. 691 Broadway, Sonoma, hopmonk.com/order-sonoma. (Kent Porter)

Slide 11 of 26 Family Friendly, The Spinster Sisters, Santa Rosa: Spinster Sisters is like a restaurant at home, with Chef Liza Hinman's creative menu ideas. Each week features different Family Meal combos (see weekly menus here), like Spinster's fried chicken with creamy mac and cheese, braised collard greens, tomato + bacon, buttermilk biscuits, and German chocolate cake for dessert. Preorder online. 401 S A St, Santa Rosa, 707-528-7100. (Courtesy of The Spinster Sisters)

Slide 12 of 26 Best Sandos - Zoftig Eatery, Santa Rosa: This breakfast/lunch spot near Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital is doing a brisk business satisfying hospital workers and locals. You can go either way here, with a kinda-healthy falafel wrap (hummus, cucumber raita, pickled onions, veggies, tahini dressing, sparkles of hope) or the K-Town buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich with gochujang barbecue sauce, sesame aioli, jalapeño, and lime. A perfect handheld lunch. 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-521-9554, zoftigeatery.com

Slide 13 of 26 Italian, Campo Fina, Healdsburg: Go for Nonna’s tomato-braised chicken, honey-roasted carrots and arancini (saffron risotto balls stuffed with cheese and tomatoes). A kids make-at-home pizza kit keeps the little ones busy while you open a bottle of chianti. Order online for curbside pickup at campofina.com/order. 330 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. (Crista Jeremiason)

Slide 14 of 26 Italian, Salumeria Ovello, Sonoma: This off-the-beaten-path little mercato is run by a former Michelin-starred chef in Sonoma. Their take-out charcuterie board is a signature, but don’t miss their sweets and premade sauces and dips including Piedmontese Giardiniera, chicken liver pate with port gelatin, chocolate budino and slices of fresh focaccia. Order online for curbside pickup at ovello.square.site. 248 W. Napa St., Sonoma. (Courtesy of Salumeria Ovello)

Slide 15 of 26 Mexican, Guiso Latin Fusion, Healdsburg: Wednesday through Friday, this tiny Healdsburg restaurant does creative takes on pupusas, fish tacos and a family pack of chicken, prawn and linguica paella. Menu online at guisolatinfusion.com. Order on OpenTable or by phone 707-431-1302, 117 North St., Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 16 of 26 Mexican, El Fogon Taqueria, Rohnert Park: Real deal regional Mexican food at taqueria prices. We’re obsessed with their huitlacoche quesadillas, a tortilla with a “corn mushrooms,” a delicacy rarely found locally. Don’t miss the weekend barbacoa and birria tacos. Order by phone. 6650 Commerce Blvd., Rohnert Park, 707-585-1623. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 17 of 26 French, La Gare French Restaurant, Santa Rosa: Full menu of all the classic dishes (including escargot) and their famous Beef Wellington. VIP curbside pickup nightly 5-8 p.m., and you can take a bottle of house wine home for $20. Every order receives complimentary chocolate mousse. Phone orders only, 707- 528-4355, accepted starting at 2 p.m. 208 Wilson St., menu at lagarerestaurant.com. (John Burgess)

Slide 18 of 26 French, Walter Hansel Wine Bistro, Santa Rosa: Slightly abbreviated menu includes Chicken Cordon Bleu, rich boeuf Bourguignon, steak au poivre and Valrhona chocolate mousse. Curbside pickup and delivery within five miles of the restaurant. Menu online at walterhanselbistro.com. Phone orders only, 707-546-6462. 3535 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 19 of 26 Japanese, Sushi Kosho, Sebastopol: The best sushi spot in Sonoma County also does takeout. Try their excellent nigiri, salmon tartar tacos, rolls, Wagyu short ribs, karaage fried chicken, banh mi or poke bowls. Pickup Wednesday through Sunday. Order online at sushikoshotogo.com, 707-827-6373, 6750 McKinley Ave., Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 20 of 26 Japanese, Haku Sushi, Santa Rosa: Wacky sushi rolls with names like Thunder Down Under and Funny Feeling Down There. Hours of parental giggling ensue as your teenage children roll their eyes in disgust after hearing your phone order. Win! 518 Seventh St., Santa Rosa, 707-541-6359. (Courtesy of Haku Sushi)

Slide 21 of 26 Japanese, Hana, Rohnert Park: Abbreviated menu with most of your favorites including nigiri and chirashi, but deluxe platters with multiple rolls or bento box dinners are crowd-pleasers. Phone orders only, 707-586-0270, facebook.com/hana-japanese-restaurant for menu. 101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park. (Jeff Kan Lee)

Slide 22 of 26 Thai, Lynn’s Thai, Cotati: We first fell in love with Lynn’s cooking in 2008 and it's stood the test of time. A simple green papaya salad sings rather than clobbers you on the head with its sour crunch and Panang curry is heavenly. Don’t miss the Tom Kha, a coconut milk soup with galangal, kaffir lime, lemongrass and mushrooms, and save room for black sticky rice with condensed milk and fresh mango. Though it may seem like a small detail, to-go orders are packaged with care so they stay tasty all the way home rather than spilling all over your seats. 8492 Gravenstein Hwy, Suite M, Cotati, 707-793-9300. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 23 of 26 Thai, Tiny Thai, Cotati: Nestled between a hair salon and Redwood Cafe, it’s barely a blip between the bars, restaurants and…more bars on Cotati’s main street. Fortunately, Tiny Thai is also a great spot to cure your hangover with some Drunken Noodles. Excellent Pad Thai (one of my very favorites) plus hard-to-find items like fish cakes and fried taro root rolls. Pumpkin curry with its creamy coconut milk sauce studded with bits of pumpkin won’t disappoint. 8238 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati, 707-794-9404. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 24 of 26 Southeast Asian, Jam’s Joy Bungalow, Sebastopol: Another of my favorite “missed” foods is jok, a comforting rice porridge with a six-minute egg, crispy shallots and spicy fermented bean paste. Owner Jamilah Nixon has a tiny storefront in the heart of Sebastopol, but she’s always got giant flavors in her righteous Southeast Asian cuisine. Phone orders only, 707-843-9001. 150 Weeks Way, Sebastopol, facebook.com/jamsjoybungalow. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 25 of 26 German, Brot, Guerneville: There are just a few German specialties available for pickup, but they’re the best: fresh pretzel with butter, currywurst with fries, pork schnitzel and mushroom spatzle. Curbside pickup; menu online at brotguerneville.com. Phone orders only, 707-604-6102. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 16218 Main St., Guerneville. (Heather Irwin)

