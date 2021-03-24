Six issues | One Great Price

25 Favorite Sonoma County Restaurants for Takeout

Today is The Great American Takeout Day, which means you can eat well for a good cause.

Adios Taco Tuesday, it’s Takeout Wednesday! But today’s meal is extra special, because it’s the annual Great American Takeout Day, an annual event that benefits CORE (children of restaurant employees) and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. So get your online ordering or dialing fingers ready and order a takeout or delivery meal from a restaurant you’d like to support. Take a picture of your meal and post it on Instagram or Twitter suing the hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and event sponsors will donate $10 to CORE and the NRAEF.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

