Santa Rosa’s Third Street Aleworks Goes Cajun

Muffuletta sandwich at Bayou on the Bay. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Gumbo and muffuletta sandwich at Bayou on the Bay. Heather Irwin, Press Democrat.com.

Crawfish deviled eggs at Bayou on the Bay. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Mac and cheese with smoked mushrooms at Bayou on the Bay. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Ramen at Bayou on the Bay. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Curry gumbo at Bayou on the Bay. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Where to Get Outstanding BBQ in Sonoma This Summer

Third Street Aleworks once again will become a full-time brewpub with food on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as Chef Bradley Wildridge’s Bayou on the Bay takes up residence in the kitchen, permanently.

“We’re thrilled to welcome @bayou.onthebay to the 3SAW fam! This new partnership will bring a full food menu back to the pub seven days a week,” the brewery announced Monday.

In early June, the downtown Santa Rosa brewpub closed its kitchen to focus entirely on making beer. Food was served only on the weekends, as caterers including Canevari’s Deli and burger restaurant Lunch Box (forthcoming in Sebastopol) stepped in for brief weekend pop-ups but didn’t commit to the kitchen full time.

Cooking under a humble pop-up tent, Wildridge and his wife, Mandy, quickly became rising stars of the local food scene, serving beer-friendly dishes including jambalaya, crawfish meat pies, muffuletta sandwiches and beignets. Wildridge launched his roving restaurant in November 2021, serving food at local brewpubs and farm markets.

Kitchen hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Details: 610 Third St., Santa Rosa; 707-523-3060; thirdstreetaleworks.com