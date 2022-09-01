Six issues | One Great Price

Santa Rosa’s Third Street Aleworks Goes Cajun

Chef Bradley Wildridge’s Bayou on the Bay will take up residence in the kitchen, permanently.

Third Street Aleworks once again will become a full-time brewpub with food on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as Chef Bradley Wildridge’s Bayou on the Bay takes up residence in the kitchen, permanently.

“We’re thrilled to welcome @bayou.onthebay to the 3SAW fam! This new partnership will bring a full food menu back to the pub seven days a week,” the brewery announced Monday.

In early June, the downtown Santa Rosa brewpub closed its kitchen to focus entirely on making beer. Food was served only on the weekends, as caterers including Canevari’s Deli and burger restaurant Lunch Box (forthcoming in Sebastopol) stepped in for brief weekend pop-ups but didn’t commit to the kitchen full time.

Muffuletta sandwich at Bayou on the Bay. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)
Chef Bradley at Bayou on the Bay. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Cooking under a humble pop-up tent, Wildridge and his wife, Mandy, quickly became rising stars of the local food scene, serving beer-friendly dishes including jambalaya, crawfish meat pies, muffuletta sandwiches and beignets. Wildridge launched his roving restaurant in November 2021, serving food at local brewpubs and farm markets.

Kitchen hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Details: 610 Third St., Santa Rosa; 707-523-3060; thirdstreetaleworks.com

