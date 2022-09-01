Brew to Open Second Location in Sonoma County

A large hand-painted sign in support of Black Lives Matter is displayed outside at Brew Coffee and Beer House in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Thursday, February 25, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

The owners of Brew Coffee Bar and Taproom in Santa Rosa are opening a second location in Forestville early next year. According to co-owner Alisse Cottle, they’ll take over the former Backyard restaurant space. They plan to continue to serve coffee and local brews and add casual food on the patio.

The new location will have breakfast sandwiches, burritos and avocado toast, but Cottle said they hope to add more menu items including for brunch, grab-and-go picnic food, snacks and salads. Long-term plans include pop-up dinners and events, too.

“We are excited and ready to spread some more Rainbow Unicorn Brew Magic,” Cottle said.

Expect a January or February opening.

Details: 6566 Front St., Forestville.