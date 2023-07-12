Here are a couple of newsy nibbles from the Sonoma County dining scene:

Santa Rosa’s Americana has opened a second location in Sebastopol, in the former Gypsy Cafe space. The restaurant opened July 6, and the menu is identical to the Santa Rosa restaurant’s breakfast and lunch offerings, featuring classic diner dishes with modern flair (including one of the best burgers in Sonoma County). Click through the above gallery for a few favorite dishes to order.

162 N. Main St., Sebastopol, americanasr.com

Popular Sonoma bakery and breakfast spot Baker & Cook now offers dinner on Friday and Saturday nights. The prix fixe menu is three courses for $72. Previous menus have included a shaved summer squash and pickled cucumber salad, yellowtail amberjack with steamed quinoa, lamb with saffron mashed potatoes and lemon cheesecake with blueberry compote.

Call or text 707-509-9225 for reservations. 18812 Highway 12, Sonoma, bakerandcooksonoma.com