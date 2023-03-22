Best Comfort Foods in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 10 Fried Chicken, Belfare: Farmers-market-fried-chicken-wunderkind Erik Lowe has opened a brick-and-mortar shop in South Petaluma so you can get his piled-high classic fried chicken sandwich ($15) filled with dill pickles, Cajun cabbage and spicy sesame mayo on a Parker House bun Monday through Friday. 1410 South McDowell Blvd., Suite D, Petaluma, 707-774-6029, belfaresonoma.com. (Kim Carroll)

Slide 2 of 10 Lasagna, Catelli's: No question, hands down the thinnest layers of pasta with Richard's meat sauce and plenty of cheese. A crispy top makes this such a decadent treat. 21047 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, mycatellis.com. (Chris Hardy)

Slide 3 of 10 Pancakes, Americana: Classic fluffy pancakes with vanilla cider maple syrup, butter, whipped cream and seasonal fruit. Served all day! 205 Fifth St., Suite A, Santa Rosa, 707-755-1548, americanasr.com. (Courtesy of Americana)

Slide 4 of 10 Exotic Mushroom Mac and Cheese, Willi's Wine Bar: Chef Mark Stark changes up the add-ins — lobster is our favorite — but the seasonal mushroom is a stunner. 1415 Town and Country Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-526-3096, starkrestaurants.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 10 Roman Pizza, Psychic Pie: Everyone has a personal favorite, but the thick-crusted mushroom has a mix of earthy mushrooms and tart chevre with bright accents of citrus that is just so right. 980 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol, 707-827-6032, psychicpie.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 10 Pork Tamales, Tamales Mana: Peurco Rojo (pork in red sauce) is wrapped in delicate masa and topped with salsa and crema. 1110 Petaluma Hill Road, 707-595-5742. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 10 Swedish Meatballs, Stockhome: Every Swede has a secret meatball recipe, and Chef Roberth Sundell is no exception. His grandmother’s recipe is rich with clove and spices, with tender meat atop fluffy mashed potatoes and a delicate brown gravy. Of course, the meatballs come with lingonberries and pickled cucumbers. 220 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-981-8511, stockhomerestaurant.com. (Courtesy of New Rev Media)

Slide 8 of 10 Pilze Spatzle, Brot: A midwesterner's dream? Spatzle with fresh herbs, brown butter crumbs and wild mushrooms. 16218 Main St., Guerneville, 707-604-6102, brotguerneville.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 10 Brick Roasted Chicken, Glen Ellen Star: A cozy wood-fire chicken with crisp skin. Sides change seasonally, but currently include green tomato chow chow and "dirty farrotto." 13648 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 10 Pommes Puree, Barndiva: These fancy mashed potatoes are mostly butter with a hint of potato, which is not a bad thing. Comfort food defined. Here, with boeuf bourguignon. 231 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-431-0100, barndiva.com. (Courtesy of Barndiva)