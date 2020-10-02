Sonoma and Napa Wineries That Have Been Damaged or Destroyed by the Glass Fire

A DC10 air tanker is maneuvered into position dropping on the left flank of the Glass fire moving down to Bell Hill reservoir, spotting over Crystal Springs Road, running toward Silverado Trail, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Vines exposed to the heat of the Glass incident fire at Davis Estates in St. Helena on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

A bottle of Courage lays among the rubble of the Fairwinds Estate Winery, which was destroyed by the Glass incident fire, in St. Helena on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Ledson Winery in September 2020: Smoke from the Shady Fire, which is part of the larger Glass Incident, rises behind Ledson Winery in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Winery worker Carlos Perez, left, walks, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Calistoga, Calif., through Castello di Amorosa, which was damaged in the Glass Fire. Perez helped build the wine cellar that was scorched in the blaze. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

This list of Sonoma and Napa wineries affected by the Glass fire will be updated as necessary. Email us with confirmed reports of damage. Updated on Thursday, Oct. 2, 7 a.m.

For the third time in four years, wildfires have wreaked havoc in Wine Country, with the still-burning Glass fire destroying or damaging some 150 homes in Sonoma and Napa counties and scarring more than 51,000 acres as of Thursday morning. Wineries and vineyards have not been immune.

Unlike Sonoma County’s Kincade fire in 2019 and the Tubbs and Nuns fires in 2017, the Glass fire has been most destructive to wineries in Napa Valley, where at least 17 are believed to have been leveled or seriously damaged in the northern part of the valley between Calistoga and St. Helena. Despite some vineyard scorching and melting of irrigation lines and drainage systems, Sonoma winemakers have reported little to no damage to their facilities thus far.

Power outages, downed trees and roadblocks on both sides of the Mayacamas Mountains are further hampering harvest and winemaking activities, as the Glass fire continues to rage. What’s not known at this time is how many vineyard and winery workers have lost their homes to flames – another personal and economic blow to Wine Country.

Below is a list of wineries that have been damaged or destroyed by the Glass fire.

Sonoma County

Ledson Winery: Steve Ledson’s “castle” winery on Highway 12, between Santa Rosa and Kenwood, made national news in 2017, via dramatic photographs of helicopter and airplane drops of water and fire retardant on the burning hill behind the winery – which was saved.

The Glass fire came close enough for Ledson to bring a four-man crew and a water truck to his property Sunday night. The crew cut lines on three sides of the property, the highway protecting the fourth side. By Monday morning, three sides were scorched and a home east of the winery was burned, yet the castle was not harmed.

“We were up late last night picking and we heard the fire was coming closer,” Ledson told The Press Democrat on Monday. “I brought the water truck, filled it and sure enough, everything was in flames. Without this (the truck) we would have been screwed.”

Cal Fire crews here helping put out blaze in underground drainage system at Ledson Winery from #glassfire #glassfireincident @NorthBayNews @CAL_FIRE pic.twitter.com/7ebJVJwUcU — Kerry Benefield (@Benefield) September 28, 2020

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards: Crews were picking grapes on this east Santa Rosa winery estate Sunday night when flames drew near. Evacuation was ordered, so harvesters and co-winemaker Chris Louton and his team dropped what they were doing and left the property.

“The fire burned to our property line on Pythian Road,” said Louton’s co-winemaker, Katie Madigan, who had left for the day. “We’re still assessing the damage,” she said on Wednesday, “but all of our structures are fine.

“It was similar to what we experienced in 2017, when the (Nuns) fire burned behind the winery. We feel we were all too prepared for this one, having gone through the horrific 2017 fire. Permits from the (Sonoma County) ag commissioner allowed us to get back on the property and continue fermentation management and picking.”

Westwood Estate Wines/Annadel Gap Vineyard: Westwood’s 40-acre vineyard in eastern Santa Rosa, across from Oakmont on the north side of Highway 101, suffered a near total loss of vines, according to estate director Andrew Tomassini. Planted mostly to red grapes, including Pinot Noir and Rhone varieties, Annadel Gap had harvested approximately 20% of its grapes prior to the fire, which ended the season, Tomassini said.

Westwood’s tasting room in downtown Sonoma and Brasswood winemaking facility in St. Helena were safe at the time of this report. No structures were on the vineyard property. Although St. Helena has been under evacuation, Tomassini noted that Brasswood is a staging area for firefighters, a reassuring circumstance for continued winemaking with the little fruit picked this year.

The damaged vines could regenerate next spring, and replanting is also a possibility, Tomassini said. “We have all the ingredients for good harvests going forward,” he added with optimism. “And our tasting room is open.”

Napa County

Behrens Family Winery: Les Behrens and Lisa Drinkward, proprietors of this Spring Mountain winery and the Behrens & Hitchcock label since 1993, explained their fire loss on Facebook: “As you have probably heard, our sweet little winery building, guest apartment and beloved Westcraft Trailer were burned to the ground in the Glass fire on Monday morning. Our new tasting room and crush pad/tank barn are still standing and the chickens and their coop have survived. These are just buildings and they are gone, but our winery is the people and our 20 acres on Spring Mountain and we are still here and have wonderful wines that remain safe in our warehouse ready for you, whenever you want. We have a big mess to clean up and that we will do as soon as it is safe, then we will move forward.”

Burgess Cellars: Located in Deer Park, between St. Helena and Angwin, Burgess has been a tried-and-true maker of mountain-grown cabernet sauvignon. Founded by Tom Burgess in 1972 at the former Souverain winery site, it was acquired by the Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy, also owners of Heitz Cellar. The sale closed this summer, and now the winery is in ashes; the vineyard is said to have suffered some damage, but not destroyed.

Cain Vineyard & Winery: All except the grapevines was lost to fire at this Spring Mountain winery at the end of Langtry Road, high above St. Helena. Longtime winemaker Chris Howell and his wife, Katie Lazar, also lost their home, as did two other families. The 2019 and 2020 vintage wines stored on the remote property were destroyed, though older vintages – including the just-released, flagship 2016 Cain Five Bordeaux-style blend, are stored elsewhere.

Castello di Amorosa: Owner Dario Sattui’s replication of a Tuscan castle, complete with moat and dungeon, suffered the loss of its farmhouse, which is much more than it sounds: it houses offices, a fermentation room, the bottling line and some bottle storage. The tourist-magnet castle itself, located up a steep driveway west from Highway 128, south of Calistoga, was untouched by fire, though the sight of charred and broken bottles on the farmhouse site was of little comfort to Sattui, who spent years – and likely millions – building the castello and its guest experiences.

Castello di Amorosa is at the base Diamond Mountain. A bit farther south, also on Diamond Mountain, is sparkling wine master Schramsberg Vineyards. The company posted on social media that the winery survived, even though the fire engulfed the property.

Chateau Boswell: The destruction of this 45-year-old winery on the Silverado Trail, east of St. Helena, was one of the first looks TV viewers had at the horror the Glass fire has created in Napa Valley. All that remains of Suzanne Boswell’s boutique, cabernet-centric winery is its stone facade.

Fairwinds Estate Winery: On the Silverado Trail in Calistoga, Fairwinds – formerly Cuvaison Winery – is owned by Brandon Chaney and Anthony Zabit. On Tuesday, Sept. 29, The Press Democrat reported that the winery had sustained “significant damage,” and later, the company posted this on Facebook: “It has been a tough week for Fairwinds and so many of our family, friends, employees and neighbors here in Napa Valley. The outpouring of love and support has been nothing less than amazing from everyone around the country and here in Napa. Thank you to all the first responders that have tirelessly risked their lives to protect our beautiful valley. We stand together to rebuild and support each other during this difficult time.”

Hourglass Winery: Reports on Jeff Smith’s Silverado Trail winery in Calistoga vary. Some have Smith losing the winery, but winemaker Tony Biagi told Wine Spectator magazine: “Unfortunately, we lost two structures on the property that were dear to our hearts,” he said. “However, we are blessed to state that the winery made it through relatively unscathed from our vantage point.”

Meadowood Resort: It’s not a winery, yet it’s been home away from home for Napa winemakers and grapegrowers, and oenophiles from around the world. A high-end golf and tennis club, Meadowood also has guest accommodations and has hosted presidents and international conferences. Its crown jewel, The Restaurant at Meadowood, was gutted in the Glass fire, which also claimed the more casual Grille and golf pro shop. Chef Christopher Kostow earned three Michelin stars at the restaurant – the highest rating possible – and the wine list was one of the most extensive in the country. Many structures survived, however, and owners vow to rebuild what they lost.

Newton Vineyard: Su Ha Newton and the late Sir Peter Newton founded the stylish vineyard property in 1977, near the base of Spring Mountain. Renovated in 2019, Newton was more glorious than ever, with pagodas, fountains, precisely manicured gardens and as always, outstanding chardonnays and cabernet sauvignons. But the Glass fire undid much of the new beauty, the biggest loss likely the new pagoda-like building that housed the fermentation rooms and laboratory.

Sherwin Family Vineyards: Another Spring Mountain winery hit hard by the Glass fire, Sherwin Family Vineyards posted this statement on its website: “Dear Friends, we are heartbroken to share the news that our winery burned to the ground yesterday. But, rest assured, we will rebuild and be there for you. We still have wine and we are still in business, so all is not lost. Thank you all for your loyalty and incredible support. It means the world to us, especially at a time like this.”

Spring Mountain Vineyard: The main winery building, the photo-worthy Miravalle mansion (you saw it if you watched “Falcon Crest” on TV) and onsite Chateau Chevalier winery, built in 1891, were spared, with reports having vineyard manager Ron Rosenbrand assisting firefighters in defending the buildings. However, Rosenbrand’s home burned, as did the La Perla winery, established in 1873.