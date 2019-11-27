10 Cozy Restaurants, Wineries and Bars in Sonoma County

Farmhouse Inn, Forestville: Farmhouse Inn houses an upscale, but surprisingly low-key Michelin-starred restaurant. The ambiance is sophisticated yet cozy, the Cal-French cuisine delicious yet unpretentious, the decor chic and the service snappy. And there's a fireplace. 7871 River Rd, Forestville, 707-887-3300. (Charlie Gesell)

Drake's Fireside Lounge, Bodega Bay: Adjacent to the Drakes Sonoma Coast Kitchen at the Bodega Bay Lodge, this pretty retreat woos with a large stone fireplace framed by gorgeous views of Bodega Head, Doran Beach and the Pacific Ocean. Life is nice when you’re bundled in your favorite sweater, supping on a juicy cheeseburger and sipping on a cocktail. 103 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 875-3525. (Courtesy photo)

Zina Lounge, Sonoma: It’s an unusual set-up, but all the more fun for being so different. Technically, Zina could be called a wine and food pairing, since you sit with an intimate group at a communal table in what is the Zina Hyde Cunningham Winery tasting room in the lobby of the Ledson Hotel on the Sonoma Plaza. The setting is fine-dining posh, trimmed in gleaming wood with a flickering fireplace flanked by leather couches. 480 First St. East, Sonoma, 707-996-9779. (Courtesy photo)

Lambert Bridge, Healdsburg: Specializing in Bordeaux varieties, Lambert Bridge also boasts a tasting room featuring a large fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a bar made of a single felled redwood tree. Glass walls provide a view into the barrel room. 4085 West Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 800-975-0555. (Courtesy photo)

Ram’s Gate Winery, Sonoma: Feel as though you’re in a mountain lodge while taking in the Carneros views. There are multiple tasting experiences and spaces to enjoy by appointment ($40-$250; some are seasonal and many offer food pairings), and each space is warmed by a roaring fireplace. 28700 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-721-8700. (Courtesy photo)

El Dorado Kitchen, Sonoma: Escape the hustle and bustle of the busy dining room, and grab a seat in the farm-chic lounge. You’ll be warmed by the fireplace and cutely named cocktails such as the Coda Pendant of rye, apple schnapps, sugar, lemon and Angostura bitters. 405 First St. West, Sonoma, 996-3030. (John Burgess)

Cafe Citti, Kenwood: Charm lives and breathes at this longtime locals’ hangout anchored by a fireplace to warm your chilly bones. Think super-casual, with a deli counter hung with menu boards, but the Italian owner keeps recipes as delicious and true as a much fancier restaurant. 9049 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 833-2690. (Beth Schlanker)

John Ash Front Room, Santa Rosa: The dark, clubby vibe of this hotel lounge is perfect for rainy-day drinks with friends. Cozy leather seats are prime real estate, but bar tables for two are a bit more intimate. 4330 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 800-421-2584. (Courtesy photo)

Monti's, Santa Rosa: This Montgomery Village restaurant is a hot summer spot for wine and Mediterranean cuisine on the patio. During the colder months, a wood-burning rotisserie keep things hot and gregarious bartenders keep guests in good spirits no matter the temperature. 714 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, 707-568-4404. (Courtesy photo)

Stark's Steak & Seafood, Santa Rosa: This classic steakhouse does cozy in retro style. You’ll get the Bogie-and-Bacall vibe right away. Manhattans, aged whiskies and absinthe are served by white-coated bar staff. The seats are leather and a baby grand sits in the corner waiting to tinkle out a tune or two. 521 Adams St, Santa Rosa, 707-546-5100. (Courtesy photo)

We all have our favorite fireplace-lit places in Sonoma County to wine and dine during the chilly, rainy months. Among the top spots are Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, Agriculture Public House in Guerneville (temporarily closed for renovations) and, in Santa Rosa, Stark’s Steak & Seafood or Monti’s Rotisserie & Bar.

We’ve rounded up a few more cozy gems to try for a crackling, ember-enhanced meal or drink. Don’t forget lounges, too, like the popular Front Room Bar and Lounge at Santa Rosa’s John Ash & Co. These smaller, casual spaces can make it feel like your own private party.

Did we miss one of your favorites?

Heather Irwin, Julie Fadda Powers and Carey Sweet contributed to this article.