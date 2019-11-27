Eat + Drink, What's New in Sonoma County

10 Cozy Restaurants, Wineries and Bars in Sonoma County

The weather outside is frightful. These local spots have the fireplace roaring to keep you warm.

We all have our favorite fireplace-lit places in Sonoma County to wine and dine during the chilly, rainy months. Among the top spots are Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, Agriculture Public House in Guerneville (temporarily closed for renovations) and, in Santa Rosa, Stark’s Steak & Seafood or Monti’s Rotisserie & Bar.

We’ve rounded up a few more cozy gems to try for a crackling, ember-enhanced meal or drink. Don’t forget lounges, too, like the popular Front Room Bar and Lounge at Santa Rosa’s John Ash & Co. These smaller, casual spaces can make it feel like your own private party.

Click through the gallery for details. Did we miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments.

Heather Irwin, Julie Fadda Powers and Carey Sweet contributed to this article. 

