Readers Raved About These Local Restaurants. So We Tried Them Out

Getting restaurant tips from readers is one of my favorite things about this job. No one is more passionate than a foodie with a hot scoop on a new menu.

I love to follow chatty social media groups like Sonoma County Foodies, Foodies of the North Bay and Save Sonoma County Restaurants, where y’all breathlessly share news about secret menus (Deb’s Kitchen in Petaluma has a secret PizzBirria in collaboration with Tacos Tijuana), and pop-up cookie pushers like Rustic Fig.

What I love most is that you aren’t praising the fancy-pants, Michelin-gunning, $500 dinner kinds of places. They’re neighborhood joints, Wednesday night takeout faves, hidden gems and vibrant new faces to the local culinary scene.

And though I keep a running list of them all, I’m embarrassed to say that the list is so long that it sometimes overwhelms me. Some, I write about in my BiteClub column, but even then, many get passed over.

So, I recently headed out for two weeks of intense eating to catch up on the raves flooding my inbox and Instagram feed.

My scale tells me I gained six pounds on this adventure, but hopefully, it was worth it for this extensively fat list of new, new to me and just plain worth seeking out Sonoma County food.

Viethai Cuisine

When I ask the chef/owner, Sansanee, about the most popular type of pho at her restaurant, her answer is simple: “Do you like blood?”

Bun bo Hue is a much-loved noodle soup usually made with pork and pork blood. You love it, or you don’t, but the fact that it’s on the menu tells me everything I need to know.

The food here is the real deal. Run by a husband-and-wife team, the menu includes Southeast Asian street food like Nam Khao Tod (a crispy rice salad), corn fritters and satay along with spicy red curry, Pad Thai, Khao soi (coconut curry soup) and larger entrees.

The pho (I got rare steak and brisket, no blood) is fragrant and nourishing, especially if you’re under the weather. Appetizers, like the crispy rice salad with bits of perfumed lemon grass and lime, are a must-try, along with the crispy fried pork with a tomato dipping sauce. Grab a Thai green tea with condensed milk, a sweet, refreshing addition to the meal.

I found the Pad Thai — a benchmark of a Thai restaurant — overly sweet without the smokiness of the wok, but a minor misstep that didn’t reflect on the rest of the lovingly crafted menu.

320 W. Third St., Suite G, Santa Rosa, 707-978-2292, viethaisr.com.

Luau Hawaiian BBQ

If you’ve been to Hawaii, you’ve experienced the magic of Plate Lunch — a massive serving of rice, macaroni salad and a protein like Kahlua pork, lau lau or katsu chicken.

It’s a grab bag of food influenced by the food traditions of China, Japan, Native Hawaiians and the mainland that humbles even the biggest appetites.

The new Luau Hawaiian BBQ cafe offers the mainstays, including Spam Musubi, saimin (dashi broth noodle soup), barbecue plates, volcano chicken katsu, and Mochiko chicken (chicken fried with sweet rice flour).

It’s hearty, filling, and good, though not noticeably different from Ohana Hawaiian BBQ (which I’ve had more times than I’d like to admit).

447 Stony Point Road, 707-843-560, luauhawaiianbbqsr.com.

Golden Steak Warriors

Sonoma County has finally (finally!) seen the golden light of Cheez Whiz and grilled steak on an Amarosa roll, Philly-style.

This husband-and-wife team pops up at spots like Maison Healdsburg and local wineries with their ooey, gooey noshes.

Instagram.com/golden_steak_warriors.

Half Hitch

Though officially based in Tomales, chef Amelia Telc brings her skills to The Casino in Bodega and other Sonoma County pop-up spots frequently.

Korean and Chinese cuisine strongly influence the menus of the SF Mission Chinese alum, though she’s well-versed in European standards, as well.

Instagram.com/halfhitch_tomales.

La Churroteka

Mitote Food Park is my happy place. Maybe it’s the mezcal cocktails. Maybe the tlayuda (think Mexican pizza). Probably the quesabirria. Definitely, the filled churros.

This family-run food truck specializes in these magical wands of golden fried deliciousness, filled with evaporated milk, caramel, chocolate and strawberry.

665 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa.

Hank’s Creekside

Being a single woman of a certain age used to mortify me — until I realized the absolute freedom and happiness of being a single woman of a certain age.

So please, don’t feel the need to disturb me while I quietly sit alone, gazing out the creekside window of this historic cafe, eating a delightful Rueben sandwich and dipping my fries into a tub of Thousand Island dressing.

I’ll bring my crew for pancakes and eggs next time. 2800 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-575-8839, hands-creekside.com.

