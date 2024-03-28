Two Local Restaurants Launched a Food Collaboration. The Result Is Delicious

As a kid, chef Carlos Mojica of Healdsburg’s Guiso Latin Fusion restaurant remembers tagging along to his cousin’s soccer games with Santa Rosa native Dominic Ciambrone, a celebrity shoe designer whose up-styled kicks now command upward of $200,000 a pair.

The two recently reconnected at Mojica’s restaurant, sparking a food collaboration between Guiso and Canevari’s Deli in Santa Rosa, owned by Ciambrone’s father.

“I saw this as a perfect opportunity. Dom came to eat at the restaurant and loved it. I was like, if you want to do a collab, I’m in,” said Mojica. “Within a day, they said they’d love to,” he added. And the Cubano Cannelloni was born.

Mojica’s cuisine focuses on approachable, upscale Latin-inspired dishes including a Cubano sandwich. In developing the dish, Mojica said he fused Italian and Latin culture, creating pork-filled crepe with a Peruvian Aji Amarillo sauce sold at lunch and dinner at his restaurant and to-go at the deli.

“We’ve sold out almost every day,” said Mojica, who plans to create a new collaborative dish each quarter.

Find it at Guiso Latin Fusion, 117 North St., Healdsburg or Canevari’s Deli, 695 Lewis Road, Santa Rosa.