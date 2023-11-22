Popular Takeout Spot Delicious Dish Will Rise Again in Sonoma

Delicious Dish owners Lauren and Charles Cotner have taken over the former Pho Ha Vietnamese restaurant (565 Fifth St. W., Sonoma) and plan to call their new deli/pickup eatery Delicious Dish Provisions.

“In addition to our still-popular out-the-door, family-style dinners, we’ll be offering a deli-style counter service of colorful, healthy prepared food and catering that will be elevated but still accessible,” Lauren said.

The lunch menu will keep some Delicious Dish classics, plus a rotation of sandwiches, soups and salads that keep with themes like Southern meets California seasonal meets Wine Country with City vibes, Lauren added.

In December, the couple closed their Arnold Drive restaurant, which was replaced by Valley Swim Club.