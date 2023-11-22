15 Under $50: Great Holiday Gift Ideas From Sonoma Stores

Slide 1 of 15 Beanies, Baby: These upcycled sweaters have been fashioned into casual cashmere hats. Made in the Bay Area. $40, Erin Mavis Clothing, 113 E First St., Cloverdale, 707-894-6220, erinmavis.com (Erin Mavis)

Slide 2 of 15 Shot Chic: These borosilicate shot glasses are made by glass artisan Michael Dickinson in his Sebastopol studio. $22 (each), Dickinson Glass, The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Suite 120, Sebastopol, dickinsonglass.com (Dickinson Glass)

Slide 3 of 15 Tree Technique: The unique color of this blown glass ornament is achieved by encasing 24k gold smoke. $42 (and up), Dickinson Glass, The Barlow, 6770 McKinley St., Suite 120, Sebastopol, dickinsonglass.com (Dickinson Glass)

Slide 4 of 15 Poetic Wax: The scents in these Windsor-made candles are inspired by cherished memories on the lake. Pictured here are Tahoe Blue and Emerald Bay. $28, Storia Home, 961 Gravenstein Highway S., Suite 130, Sebastopol, 415-501-0024, storiahome.com (Storia Home)

Slide 5 of 15 Brie Baker: This microwave and dishwasher-safe dish holds a whole wheel of brie. Comes with a dishtowel for added fun. ​​$25 (and up), Hello Penngrove, 10101 Main St., Penngrove, 707-665-5759, Hello Sonoma, 526 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-231-1059, thehelloshops.com (The Hello Shops)

Slide 6 of 15 Farm-to-Dirt: Domestic wool covers this Santa Rosa-made soap to make it last longer. The earthy dish is from Petaluma ceramist Kate Sheehy who fires her work at Petaluma Pottery. $20 (soap), $22 (soap dish), Estuary, 120 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-231-9125, shopestuary.com (Karen Kizer)

Slide 7 of 15 Oh, Shoot!: A slingshot with felted ammo makes for gentle play around the house. Perfect for fun people and cats. $20, Heart City Merry Market, 129 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Suite 6, 707-894-6220, erinmavis.com (Erin Mavis)

Slide 8 of 15 Darling Dinosaur: This sweet little guy—plant-eating giant, Diplodocus—is knitted from organic cotton. $42, Bon Ton Baby, 107 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-591-4116, bontonstudio.com (Bon Ton Studio)

Slide 9 of 15 Game On: Bring the fun to the festivities with a little game—packaged prettily so it doubles as decoration. From trivia to Ludo to Texas Hold ‘Em. $8.50 (and up), The Corner Store, 498 First St. E., Sonoma, 707-996-2211, thecornerstore.carrd.co

Slide 10 of 15 Shave Fave: All natural shave soap, balm and oil work in concert to give a smooth shave with lots of hydration. Made in small batches in Soap Cauldron’s Penngrove studio. $30, Made Local Marketplace, Montgomery Village, 2421 Magowan Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-583-7667, madelocalmarketplace.com, Soap Cauldron, 11830 Main St., Penngrove, soapcauldron.com (Soap Cauldron)

Slide 11 of 15 Fast Frames: Perfect for runners, these lightweight, stay-on-your-face glasses come in many colors and styles. $25-$35, Heart and Sole Santa Rosa, 900 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-7653, heartnsolesantarosa.com (Goodr)

Slide 12 of 15 Butter ‘em Up: 8 Days Botanicals Love body butter features freshly harvested rose and calendula blooms. Organic and made in Sebastopol. $28, Storia Home, 961 Gravenstein Highway S., Suite 130, Sebastopol, 415-501-0024, storiahome.com (8 Days Botanicals)

Slide 13 of 15 By One Give One: Purchase a pair of these adorable socks by Bonfolk and they’ll donate a pair to those in need. According to Bonfolk, “Socks are the most requested, yet least donated, clothing item in shelters.” The company has donated 800,000 pairs and counting. $19.99, Roost General Store, 9111 Windsor Road, Windsor, 707-620-0654, roostgeneralstore.com (Roost General Store)

Slide 14 of 15 Coaster Couture: Felt-design wizard Adelle Stoll makes these modern marvels from her Windsor studio. $35 (set of four), Adelle Stoll, 119 Plaza St. A, Healdsburg, 707-291-4484, adellestoll.com (Adelle Stoll)