Our Favorite Local Foods, Drinks and More at Oliver’s Market

Slide 1 of 102 Cheese, wonderful cheese: If you want to find a triple cream French brie or a local goat crotin, Oliver's is second-to-none in knowing what's what in the cheese world. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 2 of 102 Ricotta from Bellwether Farms in Petaluma is a multi award-winning cheese. It's so good you can eat it just as it is, or drizzle some honey on top, have it for dessert with strawberries, or toss it in pasta dishes. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 3 of 102 Bread Lines: Costeaux, Red Bird, Basque Boulangerie...Oliver's carries most of the local brands, in one spot. Thankfully, it's mercifully close to the cheese, as bread should be. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 4 of 102 Breads from Red Bird Bakery, now located next to Oliver's in Cotati. Don't miss their cinnamon rolls. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 5 of 102 What a jerk: Local beef jerky from Stemple Creek Ranch or the North Bay's Two Chicks Beef Jerky. Did you know that Krave jerky started in Sonoma? It's true. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 6 of 102 North Bay's Two Chicks Beef Jerky. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 7 of 102 Traditional Medicinals: Using herbs and plants from around the world, locally-based Traditional Medicinals is all about soothing teas. Sofia swears by the calming Nighty Night with Valerian. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 8 of 102 Traditional Medicinals' Smooth Move tea helps, er, keep things moving and is their bestseller. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 9 of 102 Scented Suds: Three Sisters, a local beauty company, makes the most lovely scented soaps. Clementine is our fave. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 10 of 102 Choc-a-holic: Chef couple Jeff and Susan Mall are leading the bean-to-bar movement with their carefully sourced cocoa and add-ins like brown butter or candied orange peel. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 11 of 102 Tastefully Pickled: Sonoma Brinery's fresh pickles (we like the spicy bread and butter best) are required for sandwich making and general snacking. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 12 of 102 Sonoma Brinery's kraut is full of all the good gut stuff and ain't too shabby on a hot dog. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 13 of 102 Wild West Ferments: Live probiotics and organic curtido (a Salvadoran cabbage and carrot relish) are a can't miss with Mexican dishes. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 14 of 102 It's Getting Funky: We can't forget Wildbrine's killer kraut and kimchi. Arame and ginger kraut and Japanese kimchi are unbeatable in grain bowls.

Slide 15 of 102 Kimchi from Wildbrine in Santa Rosa. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 16 of 102 Did we mention Wildbrine also have probiotic salsas now? (Heather Irwin)

Slide 17 of 102 Hummus Among Us: The Hummus Guy is a familiar farm market face, but their sprouted organic hummus raises the bar for healthy dippery. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 18 of 102 Primavera: This Sonoma-based company is best known for their tamales (and owner Karen Waikiki's El Molino Central restaurant) but the smokey, addictive salsa is worth every penny. Pair with their chips for ultimate taste overload. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 19 of 102 Banchan: Foodies are going bonkers for Sebastopol-native Justin Gill's Japanese BBQ sauce, inspired by his Bachan (or grandma).

Slide 20 of 102 Feral Pork and Elk: Okay, we just thought this was such an "Oliver's Moment". Um, ground wild boar from feral swine? And elk? We're intrigued. Turns out this Reno-based company also does exotic meats like camel, kangaroo and ostrich. Sofia adds that, in her native country Sweden, they eat sautéed reindeer with wild mushrooms, mashed potatoes and lingonberries. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 21 of 102 King Art: Sonoma County's favorite comfort food, polenta and marinara, without having to go to the fairgrounds. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 22 of 102 Revive Me: We love the approachability of Revive's easy-sipping kombucha. I'm all about the hibiscus, while Sofia insists on the ginger lime or cucumber mint. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 23 of 102 Kombucha Time: Sofia loves the Pink Lady Apple, cause she's healthy like that. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 24 of 102 Silent Scream for Ice Cream: Chai latte ice cream from Straus is insane. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 25 of 102 Clover makes a strong showing with salted caramel cookie crunch. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 26 of 102 Home Made Tortilla Chips: Guerneville-based Sabor Mexicano makes the best tortilla chips ever. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 27 of 102 Stellar Corn: Small-batch made popcorn from Sonoma County in flavors like Hippie Dust and Coconut Curry. I have a lot of wayward kernels embedded in the floor mats of my car. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 28 of 102 A Sweet Smash: Smashmallows have gotten national attention, but they were born right here in Sonoma County. The founders of Krave Jerky have hit their stride, and these flavored mallows (including a recently spotted chocolate-covered sort) are always in our pantry. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 29 of 102 Chocolate Time: Sofia is from Europe, so she expects chocolate to taste good. These are her go-to's. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 30 of 102 Stoned Snack: Stonewall Kitchen isn't from California, but their jams and sauces speak to our California hearts. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 31 of 102 Pretty Carbs: If you're going to carbo-load, at least make it pretty. We both want this adorable pasta to magically show up on our doorsteps (hint to the husbands). (Heather Irwin)

Slide 32 of 102 Carbs Be Gone: We've been trying to kick the pasta habit by trying gluten-free alternatives. At least there are a lot of choices. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 33 of 102 Ramen-ianan: I've got a permanent visa to ramenia, but if I can't get the real thing, these microwaveable cups are a decent substitute. With a six minute egg, of course. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 34 of 102 If you want to make your ramen from scratch, Oliver's at Stony Point has got a ramen station! (Heather Irwin)

Slide 35 of 102 Caviar: From $89 Russian sturgeon to a more every-day approachable salmon roe, Tsar Nicolai is primo caviar. We just liked that you get a free Mother of Pearl spoon with the spendy stuff. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 36 of 102 Pickled Peppers: A pack of pickled peppers that aren't too hot and make a great sandwich topper. Sofia likes to eat them straight out of the jar. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 37 of 102 Morning Sunshine: Sofia's all about the Oliver's brand of granola, while I'm a die-hard G-nola and Not Yer Momma's fan. Everyone wins with this mix of oats and fruit. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 38 of 102 Granola from Not Yer Momma's. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 39 of 102 Toasted coconut and chocolate-almond granola from G-nola. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 40 of 102 Bella Roasters: This is the only coffee I drink. Less acidic and not over-roasted, it's smooth, local and just about perfect. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 41 of 102 Juiced: Sofia swears by this sweet local concoction using local Gravensteins. Her husband likes to mix it with cranberry juice, while she likes her apples straight. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 42 of 102 Meaty Meats: Bulk chorizo is house blended to spice up your life economically. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 43 of 102 Choice Chicken: We all love local Rocky and Rosie chickens, but Sonoma Red is Petaluma Poultry's organic, pasture-raised line. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 44 of 102 Bacon, Bacon, Bacon: Sonoma County isn't lacking in the local bacon department. Oliver's has all of the choices, from Black Pig Meat Co. (former Zazu owners John Stewart and Duskie Estes) to Journeyman (Pete Seghesio), Sonoma County Meat Co.'s honey-lavender, Petaluma's Zoe's Meats, Willie Bird turkey bacon, Hobbs's Applewood Smoked bacon (Richmond) and tasty Flugger's bacono. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 45 of 102 Honey lavender bacon from Sonoma County Meat Co. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 46 of 102 Applewood smoked uncured bacon from Zoe's Meats. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 47 of 102 Peppered turkey bacon from Willie Bird. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 48 of 102 Hobbs's applewood smoked bacon. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 49 of 102 Brown sugar cured bacon from Journeyman Meat Co. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 50 of 102 Flugger's bacon. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 51 of 102 Yanni's Sausages: Local gourmet sausage producers sell their famous chicken-lemon at Oliver's. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 52 of 102 Beeeeeeeeer: Craft beers of just about every stripe can be found by the can or the case. There's also plenty of craft cider and kombucha. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 53 of 102 A variety of ciders from Sebastopol-based Golden State Cider. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 54 of 102 Seedlip Zero Proof: All the taste of spirits without the spirits. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 55 of 102 Kozlowski Pies: New and improved packaging with all the flavor of the historic local pies. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 56 of 102 Take Away: On super busy nights, the enchiladas are a favorite go-to. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 57 of 102 And comforting soups for when you're feeling under the weather. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 58 of 102 Bee Nice: Oliver's always has adorable displays of dish wares, signs, candles and other tchotchkes we can't resist. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 59 of 102 Vegan Budder: You seriously won't miss what's missing in this dairy-free "butter".

Slide 60 of 102 Spring Hill: Spicy Firehouse Jack, garlic Jack, cheese curds and heavenly butter are always on our shopping list. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 61 of 102 European style butter from Spring Hill. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 62 of 102 Cheese curds from Spring Hill. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 63 of 102 Compounding: We just found these amazing little compound butters, with Clover butter and mix ins like cinnamon sugar, garlic and herb or lemon garlic and herb. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 64 of 102 Omghee: Clarified ultra-rich butter with a high-smoke point, a distinct flavor and plenty of health benefits, according to Ayurvedic practices. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 65 of 102 Tortillas: With gluten, without gluten, corn, almond flour or cassava, Oliver's has a wide variety of tasty homemade-like tortillas. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 66 of 102 Gluten free tortillas from Siete made with almond- or cassava flour. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 67 of 102 Spice It Up: We like that Oliver's sells dry goods in bulk, including herbs and spices. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 68 of 102 Honey, Baby: Sweet honey from hither and yon. Sofia is into the bulk honey, but we're both stoked on local offerings, especially when they involve wildflowers orange blossoms. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 69 of 102 Wildflower honey from Lovers Lane in Ukiah. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 70 of 102 Oy Vey: What is cuter than this packaging? The Matzo Project aims to make a cracker that isn't comparable to cardboard. We're in, bubbe. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 71 of 102 Elderflower cordial: Sofia got very excited when she found this elderflower drink at Oliver's after she had just moved to the United States. Belvoir Fruit Farms have been making cordials in England's Vale of Belvoir for nearly 30 years. Sofia first discovered these drinks when she lived in London. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 72 of 102 Sonomic: Better than balsamic, this locally-made "almost vinegar" is the real deal in our book. Drink it straight for a pick-me-up that's good for your gut. Add a splash to your tonic or club soda, or a teaspoon or two to sparkling water for a Sonoma Shrub. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 73 of 102 Not to Bragg: Every home needs a bottle of this miracle multipurpose tonic. Use it for salad dressings, seasoning, sipping or to dry out a zit. Really. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 74 of 102 McEvoy Ranch Olive Oil: Grassy, tasty, perfect with everything — except cooking. Not that you couldn't, but it's so delicious just straight. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 75 of 102 Tamarind Paste: You can't make decent pad thai at home without this tart ingredient. I sorta like it in fizzy water too. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 76 of 102 The godfather of sauce: Take your grill game to the next level with spice rubs from Petaluma-based F.A. Nino's. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 77 of 102 To pair with gruyere: This apricot fig chutney from Sondra Bernstein's the girl and the fig can be served with cheese and charcuterie, in sandwiches, or on dessert. "It is especially delicious with pan-seared duck breast," says the girl and the fig store. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 78 of 102 LaLa's Jam: Locally made, extra delicious. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 79 of 102 Lingonberries: Sofia the Swede got very excited about this Sweden-made find. Meatballs, anyone? (Heather Irwin)

Slide 80 of 102 Society Bakery: This tiny bakery and cafe in Sebastopol is best known for its amazing cakes, but a line of jams was calling to us in the aisle. "You could fill a sponge cake with this," said Sofia. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 81 of 102 Yogurt: Jersey cows make for super rich, creamy yogurt. Meyer lemon is the bestest. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 82 of 102 More whole milk yogurt from Jersey cows, this time from Bellwether Farms in Petaluma. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 83 of 102 Crazy for kefir: Sofia swears by kefir to keep her tummy happy. She grew up on the Swedish fermented-milk product "filmjölk." Siggi’s, available at Oliver's, makes whole milk filmjölk with vanilla, blueberry and strawberry flavor. The company was started by Siggi Hilmarsson from Iceland, who, like Sofia, was living in America and missing the flavors of his childhood. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 84 of 102 Chocolate-covered rice cakes? The vanilla-orange is surprisingly good for just 80 calories. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 85 of 102 Chef's Mushrooms: A mix of flavors, colors and textures grown just outside Sebastopol. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 86 of 102 More mushrooms from Mycopia. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 87 of 102 Golden Berries: This odd little berry is sweet and tart and really good for you. Try 'em. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 88 of 102 A festive fruit: Star fruit, or Carambola, makes for a pretty display. "It reminds me of my parents' dinner parties in the '90s," said Sofia. "And shrimp cocktail in avocado bowls." (Heather Irwin)

Slide 89 of 102 A dose of vitamin C: Blood oranges are in season through May. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 90 of 102 Dragon Fruit: The prettiest fruit on earth. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 91 of 102 Grapes: Because we live in Wine Country. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 92 of 102 Pea shoots: Because they're good for you. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 93 of 102 Dress it up: Being healthy can be boring. Not with White Cheddar Ranch Style dressing. I always keep this in my fridge. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 94 of 102 Asparagus Asparagus: Sofia has a special affinity for asparagus — she once played one in an elementary school musical. It was the lead role in a show set in a vegetable patch. Her name was Asparagus Asparagus and her best friend was the Disco Bean Jane. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 95 of 102 Versatile Veggie: Cut them up and dip them in hummus, roast them and mix with pine nuts, mint, olives and feta for a Tunisian-style treat (courtesy of Willi's Wine Bar) or add flavor to a stew. There are so many ways you can enjoy carrots. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 96 of 102 Brussels Sprouts: Love 'em or hate 'em, Oliver's got 'em. Here are a few Brussels sprouts recipes. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 97 of 102 Broccolini: Meet broccoli's baby sister, a hybrid vegetable that is a cross between broccoli and Chinese broccoli, gai lan. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 98 of 102 Kale: Oh, how we love thee. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 99 of 102 Cookie...take a bite! Tracy Mattson trained as a pastry chef at L’Academie de Cuisine in Washington, DC. Thankfully, for us, she took her baking skills to Sonoma County and founded Cookie...take a bite! Her vegan and gluten free Almond Cardamom cookies are our most recent favorites. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 100 of 102 Princess Cake: Oliver's has its own baking team, and their pastries, pies and cakes are truly on par with any local bakery. Sofia loves the adorable Princess Cakes, filled with whipped cream, raspberry and sponge cake. (Heather Irwin)

Advertisement

Slide 101 of 102 Decadent cakes from Oliver's. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 102 of 102 Tea Time: We searched for Tea & Trumpets in the tea aisle and finally found them by the coffee station. Tea & Trumpets owner Mark says the name comes from his childhood: "One day, when we were having tea and scones, [my Mom] told me about the English ritual of having tea with crumpets. At that age, I had trouble saying crumpet, and from then on, whenever I wanted tea, I would say “mom, let's have tea and trumpets!” (Heather Irwin)