Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Healdsburg, Lifestyle, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Shopping, Towns, What's New in Sonoma County

Sole Desire and More: 4 Favorite Boutique Outlets in Sonoma County

Does your desire to save money compete with your desire to be a bit more stylish? Enter boutique outlet shopping.

Does your desire to save money compete with your desire to be a bit more stylish? Do you have boutique taste with a big box budget? Enter outlet shopping. We’re not talking giant label designers in expansive shopping malls — in Sonoma County, we’re lucky enough to have a few boutique-sized outlet options from local companies and more. Click through the above gallery for details.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read previous post:
Our Favorite Local Foods, Drinks and More at Oliver’s Market

We only meant to find a few of our favorite things at Oliver's. We ended up with more than 100...

Close