Sole Desire and More: 4 Favorite Boutique Outlets in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 6 Indigenous Organic and Fair Trade Fashion Pop-up Sale: Sebastopol-based clothing retailer Indigenous boasts modern styles, quality textiles and a commitment to fair trade and eco-friendly practices. Achieving these aims means increased manufacturing costs, but the Sebastopol-based line also has surpluses. If you’re okay to purchase some of the extras, as the store rolls out the new line, Indigenous’ pop-up sale at The Barlow is your place. Now through April, you can find pieces like dresses, wraps, tunics and more reduced up to 80-percent off. 6780 McKinley Street, Suite 115, Sebastopol, thebarlow.net/tenants/indigenous.

Slide 2 of 6 Get organic and fair trade fashion at Indigenous's pop-up sale at Sebastopol's The Barlow. (Courtesy of Indigenous)

Slide 3 of 6 Get organic and fair trade fashion at Indigenous's pop-up sale at Sebastopol's The Barlow. (Courtesy of Indigenous)

Slide 4 of 6 Oska Outlet Healdsburg: Oska is an international brand—based in Germany—and their only outlet store is in Healdsburg. As if great wines, sumptuous food and scenic views aren’t enough good fortune for one town, there’s discounted fashion, too. Shop pretty modern pieces in vivid colors from earth tones to jewel tones. Oska Outlet, 310 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-431-7717, healdsburg.oska.com.

Slide 5 of 6 Susan's Basement: Susan Graf Limited on the Healdsburg Plaza offers European styles and also a basement store just down the road. It’s an above-ground “underground” spot that has lots of high style at low prices because they’re consigned from other retailers. Unsold fashion deserves a second chance. So do shoppers and their budgets. Men’s fashion is in stock, too. Susan's Basement, 210 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-756-3984, facebook.

Slide 6 of 6 Sole Desire Rack: This local, family-owned shoe retailer offers an array of comfort-driven shoes (as if there should be anything else). Feet can be happy and fashionable here and some of the offerings are off-the-beaten-path of below-the-ankle style. Brands like On and Biza are available. And now, you can buy last year’s styles at a reduced price at their outlet store just a quick jog from Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square. With liberty and comfort for all! Sole Desire Rack, 145 3rd St., Santa Rosa, 707-508-1363, soledesire.com.