Where to Get The Best Chocolate in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 22 Fleur Sauvage, run by husband-and-wife team Robert and Tara Nieto, specializes in artistic artisan chocolates. The couple recently opened a new storefront in Windsor. Robert, who previously worked as pastry chef at Madrona Manor, Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro and Jackson Family Wines, crafts the chocolates, while Tara runs the front of the store, where you can order espressos, lattes and hot chocolate to warm up on cold winter days. 370 Windsor River Rd., Windsor, fleursauvagechocolates.com. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 22 Fleur Sauvage chocolatiers Robert and Tara Nieto at the Windsor farmers market. (Chris Hardy/for Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 22 An airbrused chocolate flower from Fleur Sauvage chocolatiers. (Chris Hardy / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 22 Jeff and Susan Mall of Volo Chocolate discovered their passion for chocolate while living and working as chefs in Mexico. They started experimenting with flavors, created a "bean-to-bar" craft chocolate recipe and, when they returned to Sonoma County, launched their own chocolate business. They use sustainable chocolate from farmers in Guatemala and Haiti for their handmade chocolate bars. Find their chocolates in a variety of local stores and online at volochocolate.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 22 Chefs Jeff and Susan Mall, formerly of Zin Restaurant in Healdsburg, create chocolate inspired by their time in Baja Mexico. Their chocolate bars are made by hand. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 22 Wine Country Chocolates, run by mother-and-daughter team Betty and Caroline Kelly, create truffles and other chocolates made with local wines (Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Port) and local fruit. Fan favorites include Cappuccino-Tiramisu, Fresh Orange and Dulce de Leche. 414 First St. E., Sonoma, 707-996-1010, winecountrychocolates.com. (Courtesy of Wine Country Chocolates)

Slide 7 of 22 Wine Country Chocolate co-owners Betty Kelly, left, and Caroline Kelly.

Slide 8 of 22 Sjaaks Organic Chocolates, a family-owned business in Petaluma founded by a chocolatier from Holland, creates award-winning vegan chocolates. Their "Cupid's Kisses" was named one of top 8 vegan chocolate boxes in the U.S. by PETA. Find chocolate assortment boxes, drinking chocolate, chocolate bars and more online at sjaaks.com/shop. (Crissy Pascual/Argus-Courier)

Slide 9 of 22 Patty Doyle of Farm Chocolate employs traditional chocolate-making methods and uses "the finest sustainably sourced ingredients she can find" to craft her chocolates. Her creations include chocolate-dipped cognac figs, sea salt caramel, chocolate-covered rose marshmallows and orange-walnut toffee. Order online at farmchocolate.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 22 A selection of truffles, cognac fig and caramel from Farm Chocolate. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 22 Eye Candy Chocolates are made by local ophthalmologist and master chocolatier Sonja Schluter, who is particularly passionate about truffles. Schluter launched her chocolate business in 2016, after years of making chocolate for friends and colleagues. She received her culinary training from the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts, Ecole Chocolate in San Francisco and Callebaut Chocolate Academy. Find her caramels and assorted truffles at eyecandychocolatier.com or at her Sebastopol store at 6761 Sebastopol Ave. (Courtesy of Eye Candy Chocolates)

Slide 12 of 22 Ora Cacao (formerly Firefly Chocolate) sources cacao from farmers around the world to create ceremonial cacao (or drinking chocolate) based on ancient traditions. The company, based in Graton, offers a variety of 100% cacao, with names like Boundless Belize and Glowing Guatemala, and cacao enhanced with spices and mushrooms such as reishi, chaga, cordyceps, maitake and shiitake. The drinks can be mixed with nut milks and consumed as part of a ritualized community gathering. Find out more at ceremonial-cacao.com. (Courtesy of Ora Cacao)

Slide 13 of 22 Ceremonial cacao from Ora Cacao in Graton. (Courtesy of Ora Cacao)

Slide 14 of 22 David Gambill and Susan McCarn, founders of Sebastopol’s Sonoma Chocolatiers, focus strictly on dark chocolates. "Taste the Dark Side" is the company slogan and they offer more than 140 flavors of decadent truffles, soft caramels and chocolates in traditional and unexpected flavors, such as cinnamon rose, honey saffron caramel, bourbon black walnut and ginger turmeric currant coconut. 6988 McKinley St., Sebastopol, sonomachocolatiers.com. (Courtesy of Sonoma Chocolatiers)

Slide 15 of 22 Chocolate hearts with rose essence from Sonoma Chocolatiers in Sebastopol. (Courtesy of Sonoma Chocolatiers)

Slide 16 of 22 Another artisan chocolate business based in Windsor, Baci Chocolatier crafts truffles, chocolate bars and chocolate sauces in small batches made fresh to order. The company has won several awards, including the Good Food Award, and has been a finalist in The Press Democrat's Best of Sonoma County competition. Online at bacichocolatier.com. (Courtesy of Baci Chocolatier)

Slide 17 of 22 The Chocolate Cow, a family-run business in the town of Sonoma, has served homemade truffles, fudge, ice cream and other sweet treats for more than 30 years. Mercado Shopping Plaza, 452 1st St E, Sonoma. Online at thechocolatecowsonoma.com. (Courtesy of The Chocolate Cow)

Slide 18 of 22 Rainy Day Chocolate in Santa Rosa makes award-winning nib-to-bar chocolate. Find them online at rainydaychocolate.com. (Courtesy of Rainy Day Chocolate)

Slide 19 of 22 Chocolate from Rainy Day Chocolate in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of Rainy Day Chocolate)

Slide 20 of 22 Oliver's Market has its own brand of chocolates — pictured here, strawberry champagne. oliversmarket.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 21 of 22 See's Candies has been a Bay Area favorite for chocolate-lovers for nearly 100 years. Find local stores at Montgomery Village and Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa and Washington Square Center in Petaluma. (Courtesy of See's Candies)

Slide 22 of 22 Amy's Kitchen makes its own vegan and gluten-free candy bars. Pictured here, the Creamy Candy Bar made with caramel, chocolate and vanilla. amys.com. (Courtesy of Amy's Kitchen)