Where to Get The Best Chocolate in Sonoma County

Get your chocolate fix Sonoma-style from these amazing artisan chocolatiers.

Sonoma County is home to an emerging group of artisan chocolatiers who are making small-batch chocolates with a Wine Country flair. Many of them are housed in an industrial area of Windsor, which they call “The Windsor Chocolate Block.” More than just candy bars, their creations are delicious works of art that are as lovely to look at as they are to eat. Click through the above gallery for the sweet deets.

You’ll find most Sonoma County chocolates in specialty grocers like Oliver’s, Fircrest or Pacific Market unless otherwise noted.

