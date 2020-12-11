Sonoma County Businesses Respond to New Stay-Home Order on Social Media

Sonoma County’s health officer issued a new stay-home order on Thursday to counter the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the county (the rate of new infections has nearly doubled in the past two weeks, causing concern among hospital workers about the potential for a surge in cases to overwhelm their resources). The new order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and is set to expire Jan. 9

Much like the restrictions issued at the start of the pandemic, the county’s new stay-home order delivers another blow to local businesses, ending indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and service at breweries and wineries, halting nonessential hotel and vacation home stays and barring services like haircuts. Under the new order, retail operations are allowed to remain open at 20% of customer capacity, or 35% capacity for stand-alone grocery stores. (Learn more about the new stay-home order here).

Following the announcement of the new stay-home order, local businesses took to social media to communicate with customers about the shutdown, its impact on their operations and services and how customers can continue to patronize these businesses through, for example, online shopping, takeout and curbside pickup, and by buying gift cards. Click through the above gallery to see some of the social media posts.

