Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
BiteClub, Magazine, What's New in Sonoma County

Where to Find the Best Tacos Al Pastor in Sonoma County

From the blue-ribbon best to food truck favorites, here's where to get your fix of deeply flavorful marinated pork.

Inspired by the shawarma of Lebanese herders who immigrated to Mexico, al pastor — literally meaning “of the shepherd” — is a deeply flavorful marinated pork with chiles and (if you’re lucky) cooked on a vertical spit with bits of sweet pineapple. Click through the gallery for our favorite spots for al pastor.

What’s your favorite spot for al pastor? Let us know in the comments. 

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read previous post:
Sleep in a Treehouse, Then Fly Through the Redwoods at Sonoma’s Newest Glamping Spot

A West County company is taking the socially-distanced getaway to new heights.

Close