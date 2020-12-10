Where to Find the Best Tacos Al Pastor in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 11 The Blue-Ribbon Best—Taqueria Las Palmas: A little bit of heat with plenty of spice. Brilliantly colored with serious depth, and fresh tomatoes make the whole thing sing. 415 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-546-3091. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 11 Best From a Truck—Delicias Elenita: The orange truck just outside La Fondita is tops for price, speed, and flavor. Also grab some elote (grilled corn) and a jamaica (hibiscus drink). 816 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-575-7021. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 11 Fan Favorite—Luduka’s Café: Though their quesabirria is number one, there’s no denying their al pastor gets the same careful attention. 7285 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park, 707-664-5919. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 11 Best Old-School—Taqueria Santa Rosa: Always one of our favorites, especially for takeout. Problem is, they're so flavorful, they rarely make it home. 1950 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-528-7956. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 11 Best Newcomer—Cielito Lindo: Juicy and generous, the al pastor tacos here are a top-two contender. 52 Mission Blvd., #110, Santa Rosa, 978-2070. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 6 of 11 Sleeper Hit—Tonayan: This Rohnert Park surprise brings the flavor. Make it a plate with top-notch beans and rice. 500 Raley’s Towne Centre, Rohnert Park, 707-588-0893. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 11 Best Spit-Roasted—El Fogon: One of the few pastors actually roasted the traditional way, with slices of sweet pineapple included. 6650 Commerce Blvd., Suite 5, Rohnert Park, 707-585-1623. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 8 of 11 Best Late-Night—La Bamba Taco Truck: Is it the midnight availability that makes us love them? Nah, they’re seriously the bomba. 18155 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-322-1070. (Abigail Peterson / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 9 of 11 Tostado Al Pastor from Juanita Juanita in Sonoma. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 11 Al Pastor and Chicken Tacos served at Juanita Juanita on Arnold Drive in Sonoma, Wednesday, November 26, 2014. (Crista Jeremiason / The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 11 Ramiro Morales prepares tacos al pastor that was cooked the traditional way on a trompo, right, at Taqueria Molcajetes, in Santa Rosa, California, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)