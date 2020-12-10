Where to Find the Best Tacos Al Pastor in Sonoma County

Inspired by the shawarma of Lebanese herders who immigrated to Mexico, al pastor — literally meaning “of the shepherd” — is a deeply flavorful marinated pork with chiles and (if you’re lucky) cooked on a vertical spit with bits of sweet pineapple. Click through the gallery for our favorite spots for al pastor.
