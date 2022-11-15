How to Do Healdsburg Like a Local

Tuesday through Saturday, Troubadour sandwich shop turns into a French bistro pop-up with dinners that can be preordered through exploretock.com . (Emma K. Morris)

The Madrona Salad with lettuces, fresh and pickled estate vegetables and herb dressing from The Madrona in Healdsburg. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

For cocktails or a fancy dinner, The Madrona gives “the feeling of being invited into a grand home,” says Reul. 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg. 707-395-6700, themadronahotel.com (Matthew Millman)

Find homewares and art, sourced both locally and abroad, at Karen Reul and Elizabeth Pinkham' Forager , A Modern Mercantile. Click through the gallery to see their favorite Healdsburg spots. 310 Center St., Healdsburg. 707-756-5003, foragerhealdsburg.com (Matt Dutile)

A Modern Mercantile, vintage candlesticks and sterling silver serveware look perfectly at ease alongside modern linens, hand-thrown ceramic pitchers, Zimbabwean gourd baskets, and Smithey cast-iron skillets. It’s this inspired and effortless mixing of styles–old and new, ornate and rustic—that creates Forager’s oh-so-Sonoma design vibe.

The shop is the work of Karen Reul and Elizabeth Pinkham, a creative team who met while working in the tech industry in San Francisco. The business partners have a daily text thread to exchange ideas and inspiration, and all of the finds, including vintage one-offs, are handpicked by the two. For the holidays this year, Reul says they’ll be “leaning into the coziness,” with New Zealand mohair blankets and custom whiskey glasses from a local glassblower.