How to Do Healdsburg Like a Local

The team behind Healdsburg's hot new shop Forager share their favorite spots in and around town.

A Modern Mercantile, vintage candlesticks and sterling silver serveware look perfectly at ease alongside modern linens, hand-thrown ceramic pitchers, Zimbabwean gourd baskets, and Smithey cast-iron skillets. It’s this inspired and effortless mixing of styles–old and new, ornate and rustic—that creates Forager’s oh-so-Sonoma design vibe.

The shop is the work of Karen Reul and Elizabeth Pinkham, a creative team who met while working in the tech industry in San Francisco. The business partners have a daily text thread to exchange ideas and inspiration, and all of the finds, including vintage one-offs, are handpicked by the two. For the holidays this year, Reul says they’ll be “leaning into the coziness,” with New Zealand mohair blankets and custom whiskey glasses from a local glassblower.

