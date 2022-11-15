Where to Go for the Absolute Best Steak in Sonoma County

The Best Steak Restaurants in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 8 Best Bone-In Ribeye - Stark's Steak and Seafood: Dry-aged for 28 days, this perfectly marbled cut has concentrated flavor and all the tenderness of Michael Landon. 521 Adams St., Santa Rosa. 707-546-5100, starkrestaurants.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 8 Best Porterhouse - Animo: Chef Joshua Smookler lets this kingsized cut dry-age for up to 45 days, imparting a luxurious depth of flavor even before the Béarnaise sabayon sauce. Served for two, the dish comes with kimchi fried rice and a salad. 18976 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma. instagram.com/animo_restaurant (Kim Carroll/For Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 8 Best Lomo Saltado - Sazón: A Peruvian version of steak frites, but with a Japanese twist. Bites of sirloin are stir-fried with vegetables and given a bath of cilantro soy-balsamic sauce. 1129 Sebastopol Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-523-4346, sazonsr.com (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 4 of 8 Best Tartare - Seared: Raw beef isn’t for everyone but paired with tart capers and mustard seed, this Beeman Ranch ribeye on Della Fattoria toast might change your mind. 170 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 707-762-5997, petalumaseared.com (Seared)

Slide 5 of 8 Best Wagyu - Glen Ellen Star: A soft pillow of American Wagyu is wood-fire-roasted and served with veggies and rich Dijonnaise sauce. 13648 Arnold Dr., Glen Ellen. 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com (Glen Ellen Star)

Slide 6 of 8 Best Korean Short Ribs - Han Bul Korean BBQ: Succulent strips of marinated barbecue cut across the bone plus sweet and savory mini side dishes (banchan), rice, and soup. 522 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. 707-919-3094 (Han Bul Korean BBQ)

Slide 7 of 8 Best Brisket - Grossman's: Slow-braised beef gets fork tender with a sweet and sour tomato sauce. Served with latkes and horseradish cream. 308 Wilson St., Santa Rosa. 707-595-7707, grossmanssr.com (Loren Hansen Photography)