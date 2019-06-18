Three Santa Rosa brothers are fighting for $100,000 when Ayesha Curry’s “Family Food Fight!” debuts on ABC this Thursday, June 20.

That’s all really great, but that’s not the reason I’ll be watching the premiere of the multi-week game show. I’ll be tuning in because twin brothers Kris and Mike Graves and little brother DJ are absolutely hilarious–in a nuggie-giving, gut-punching, pesky brother kind of way that anyone can appreciate.

On a 30-minute phone call with the trio in advance of the show, I’m trapped in a stifling hot car–cellphone on speaker, laptop balancing on the steering wheel–while trying to conduct some sort of serious interview. That farce is almost immediately interrupted by the brothers lobbing good-natured insults at each other, dropping frequent f-bombs and revealing way too much information about the behind-the-scenes secrets they aren’t supposed to be telling me. (It’s not hard to imagine the number of wedgies they’ve given each other over the years—or the cringes of publicity minders on the other end of the line as we’re talking.)

Family Food Fight, which will show throughout the summer on Thursday nights, pits four families from different parts of the country against each other as they create multi-course meals for–you guessed it–families. Television personality and cookbook author Ayesha Curry, who also happens to be married to basketball phenom Steph Curry, hosts the show with celebrity chef judges Cat Cora and Graham Elliot. The winning family will take home $100,000.

“Cat Cora wanted to adopt the three of us,” said Kris Graves. “We reminded her of her boys.”

The new ABC series–a take-off of an Australian game show–is unabashedly frothy summer television, sandwiched between a putt-putt golf-themed game show called Holey Moley (produced by Steph Curry) and a sexy, action-packed Pacific Island drama called “Reef Break.” The reason behind the brothers’ appearance on the show, however, is anything but funny. The Graves brothers are hoping to raise money for the Mama Bear Foundation, a grassroots organization that serves local cancer victims in need of financial or physical assistance. The non-profit was founded in remembrance of their mother, Patti, who passed away from uterine cancer in 2005.

“We started cooking when mom was diagnosed,” said Mike Graves, “Sunday night dinner with all of us was the only thing she wanted.” But soon the twins’ competitive nature kicked in and, instead of just hot dogs and burgers, they were preparing dishes like halibut beurre blanc.

For the Graves brothers, cooking is “all about family.” On the ABC show, they’ll be making “comfort food with class,” inspired by their own family dinners.

“The three of us in one kitchen made it a dangerous setting for the whole show,” Kris said, laughing. “We were like an equilateral triangle, but Mike’s the short side,” he said, referring to the seven-inch height difference between the two twins.

Veterans of Family Feud and a long-forgotten Food Network cooking challenge, firefighter Kris is the one with the acting bug and impetus for appearing on television. He’s now moving to Southern California to pursue that dream after a month of filming Family Food Fight. “Kris just loves attention,” said Mike. After being on Family Feud, they just “got the itch” to be on television he said.

DJ, who is in commercial lending and Mike, who works as a sales manager, aren’t planning to make any life changes after their television notoriety but said that they’ve created relationships with some of the families on the show that will last a lifetime.

“Families were from all across the country. They all had different stories to tell, came from different backgrounds,” said DJ. Some, the Graves said, they really clicked with. Others, well, not as much. They weren’t there to make friends, after all, just sear some darn good steak.

“We’re trying to win our own Triple Crown,” said Kris, of the $20,000-plus wins on the previous two game shows.

Whether or not they succeed, however, is still a closely guarded secret, at least for now. Chances are, however, you’ll be seeing them again after the June debut. And no they didn’t tell me that.