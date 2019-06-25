Best Sonoma Wineries and Tasting Rooms, According to Yelp

Slide 1 of 30 Cline Cellars, Sonoma, 4.5 stars - 866 reviews: "I love the winery landscaping, historical background, mini model mission museum and the 2 donkeys chilling in the pen. I chose all my winery visits based on landscaping and so far I like this one the best," says Yelp reviewer Priscilla L. 24737 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-940-4061, clinecellars.com.

Slide 2 of 30 Kunde Family Winery, Kenwood, 4.5 stars - 533 reviews: "This is one of my favorite wineries in Sonoma County! Great wines and very friendly staff. Not to mention the amazing property views. The reserve Cabernet is a must try when you visit. Also check out the free cave tours!" says Yelp reviewer David M R. 9825 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, 707-833-5501, kunde.com.

Slide 3 of 30 Benziger Family Winery, Glen Ellen, 4.5 stars - 502 reviews: "A gorgeous biodynamic winery with a rich history and an awesome tram tour! Service is top notch. Overall, it's one of my favorite wineries to bring visitors. I've been here with my company, with my grandparents, with my parents, friends... the list goes on. And everyone loves it," says Yelp reviewer Natalie F. 1883 London Ranch Rd, Glen Ellen, 888-490-2739, benziger.com.

Slide 4 of 30 Larson Family Winery, Sonoma, 4.5 stars - 495 reviews: "I had the best time at Larson Family Winery! Everyone who worked in the tasting room was AWESOME, the two dogs who call the winery home were so well behaved, the wine was superb and the atmosphere both inside and out was fantastic. We enjoyed this winery so much we went two days in a row!" says Yelp reviewer Holly K. 23355 Millerick Rd, Sonoma, 707-938-3031, larsonfamilywinery.com.

Slide 5 of 30 Williamson Wines, Healdsburg, 4.5 stars - 439 reviews: "If you are looking for an authentic tasting experience (and I mean TASTING how wine enhances foods & flavors) this is THE place to be! Knowledgeable, friendly and passionate staff - and with great reason. Make this a 'must stop' on your next trip to the area. You'll instantly feel at home and your taste buds will get a real treat," says Yelp reviewer Doris R. 134 Matheson St, Healdsburg, 707-433-1500, williamsonwines.com.

Slide 7 of 30 Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, Santa Rosa, 4.5 stars - 368 reviews: "The chef who arranged the food paring outdid himself. The salmon was cooked to perfection and the wagu beef was out of this world. The wines were spectacular and the gardens amazing. The scent of the roses and honeysuckle was heavenly. Perfect experience," says Yelp reviewer Lou K. Tastings: From $15. 5007 Fulton Rd, Fulton, 866-287-9818, kj.com.

Slide 8 of 30 VJB Vineyards & Cellars, Kenwood, 4.5 stars - 358 reviews: "The moment you walk through their gates, you're transported to Italy! Wine, charcuterie, pizza, gelato, live music and so much more! It's like taking a day-trip to Italy. The flavors are authentic and most of what comes out of their kitchen is made fresh in-house! Including mozzarella, sauces, sausage, pasta and so much more! Did I mention the chocolate tasting?!" says Yelp reviewer Sierra M. 60 Shaw Ave, Kenwood, 707-833-2300, vjbcellars.com.

Slide 9 of 30 Bella Vineyards & Wine Caves, Healdsburg, 4.5 stars - 320 reviews: "This was one of the best wineries we visited during our time in wine country. We walked through the caves for our wine tasting and chocolate pairing. Everyone was so friendly and provided great information on our selections. It was a great stop and I enjoyed the views of the vineyards," says Yelp reviewer Nicole M. 9711 W Dry Creek Rd, Healdsburg, 707-395-8713, bellawinery.com.

Slide 10 of 30 Truett Hurst, Healdsburg, 4.5 stars - 298 reviews: "Stopped in for a tasting and was instantly welcomed into a family-like atmosphere. Everyone was extremely welcoming and kind. The tasting was great, the wine was amazing, and the grounds are gorgeous. Can't wait to do more tastings with them in the future!" says Yelp reviewer Pamela C. 5610 Dry Creek Rd, Healdsburg, 707-433-9545, truetthurstwinery.com.

Slide 11 of 30 Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville, 4 stars - ‎785 reviews: "Simply a wine wonderland! The tour was great. They have a beautiful pool where we sat and had cocktails. Then we had an amazing lunch outside on the patio overlooking the breathtaking vineyards. So relaxing and serene," says Yelp reviewer Gabrielle D. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 707-857-1471, francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Slide 13 of 30 Jacuzzi Family Vineyards, Sonoma, 4 stars - 745 reviews: "One of my favorite vineyards in Sonoma! Love this family-owned vineyard as they are very knowledgeable, friendly and not pretentious at all like some in the area! Tip: go outside to do the tasting as inside gets pretty crowded and we were lucky enough to have our own private tasting outside without a reservation," says Yelp reviewer Monica F. 24724 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-931-7575, jacuzziwines.com.

Slide 14 of 30 Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sonoma, 4 stars - 512 reviews: "Great spot to hang outside by the water with friends. We had a gal pal getting ready to leave the country so our group of 10 had a ball at one of the picnic tables outside. We basically ended up sampling the entire menu on their opening day for the patio area! We got a seasoned hostess to assist us in all our flight tasting," says Yelp reviewer Koko M. 2000 Denmark St

Sonoma, 707-938-5277, gunbun.com.

Slide 15 of 30 Chateau St Jean, Kenwood, 4 stars - 484 reviews: "Great winery and tasting room with awesome views and landscaping. With multiple outdoor seating areas the rose garden was our favorite and the flowers and shade my for a great afternoon. For wine we had the champagne and rose that was a nice bubbly and flavor. Hosts were very friendly and overall a top recommendation if in the area," says Yelp reviewer John R. 8555 Sonoma Hwy

Kenwood, 707-257-5784, chateaustjean.com.

Slide 16 of 30 Korbel Champagne Cellars, Guerneville, 4 stars - 450 reviews: "This a a great place to visit or bring friends. The tour is very interesting and you get a cool story of this areas history. Free tastings which is rare these days. If you want a great lunch, pop into their deli," says Yelp reviewer Suzette B. 13250 River Rd., Guerneville, 707-824-7000, korbel.com

Slide 17 of 30 Ledson Winery & Vineyards, Kenwood, 4 stars - 448 reviews: This place is the best! Not only is it beautiful, but the wine is amazing, and the people are friendly and knowledgeable. Drinking wine in a beautiful castle with gorgeous landscape can't be beat!" says Yelp reviewer Georgeanne F. 7335 Hwy 12, Kenwood, 707-537-3810, ledsonwinery.com.

Slide 19 of 30 Ravenswood Winery, Sonoma, 4 stars - 389 reviews: "Cozy winery. Been here a few times and always enjoy coming back. The most friendly and personable service I've ever experienced. You feel right at home and they take the time to educate you on their wines. Staff seems to really enjoy what they do. Tastings are reasonable as is the wine," says Yelp reviewer Nancy L. 18701 Gehricke Rd, Sonoma, 707-933-2332, ravenswoodwinery.com.

Slide 20 of 30 St Francis Winery & Vineyards, Santa Rosa, 4 stars - 377 reviews: "This Sonoma winery offers a variety of wines, all of which are fabulous. It was recommended to us by another winery based on our love of Zinfandel. It did not disappoint! We also enjoyed their Petite Sirah and Chardonnay. We liked them so much that we shipped a case home to San Diego to enjoy again later!" says Yelp reviewer Stephanie W. 100 Pythian Rd, Santa Rosa, 888-675-9463, stfranciswinery.com.

Slide 21 of 30 J Vineyards & Winery, Healdsburg, 4 stars - 377 reviews: "A grand estate with delicious wines, ravishing decor, and the views to match. We indulged in a legacy tasting in their beautifully set legacy room. The large windows allowed for soft natural light and a beautiful view of the outside. I couldn't take my eyes off of the stylish light fixtures! They were chandelier bubble lights. Bubbly lights and bubbly wine; very clever! And, speaking of: J Vineyards bubbly wines are simply untouchable. Light, crisp, refreshing, and BUBBLY!" says Yelp reviewer Shayla B. 11447 Old Redwood Hwy, Healdsburg, 707-431-3646, jwine.com.

Slide 22 of 30 Imagery Estate Winery, Glen Ellen, 4 stars - 374 reviews: "Wonderful wine tasting off the beaten path. The tasting room is large that also has a small art gallery and shop. For $15 you get a tasting of 5 wines. They customize the tasting to you with your choice of red, whites, or a blend. They were extremely knowledgeable about the wines and growing process," says Yelp reviewer Alan H. 14335 Hwy 12, Glen Ellen, 877-550-4278, imagerywinery.com.

Slide 23 of 30 Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma, 4 stars - 375 reviews: "It is the oldest winery in Sonoma with a large open patio and a log cabin set up indoors. The wine really is amazing and the customer service at the bar is incredible. We came in a little late with only 15 minutes until close, but our server waited and told us about all about the history of the owner and winery," says Yelp reviewer Liz G. 18000 Old Winery Rd, Sonoma, 800-926-1266, buenavistawinery.com.

Slide 25 of 30 Russian River Vineyards, Forestville, 4 stars - 369 reviews. "Beautiful property! Winemaker and owner are wonderful and actually talk to guests unlike many other wineries. Great wines and great service. This new incarnation of the business is the breath of fresh air it needed," says Yelp reviewer Nick D. 5700 Hwy 116 N, Forestville, 707-887-3344, russianrivervineyards.com.

Slide 26 of 30 Iron Horse Vineyards, Sebastopol, 4 stars - 330 reviews: "An absolutely beautiful winery known for their delicious sparkling wine. This vineyard is tucked away in the fields of Sonoma, but it is definitely worth checking out," says Yelp reviewer Shirley H. 9786 Ross Station Rd., Sebastopol, 707-887-1507, ironhorsevineyards.com

Slide 27 of 30 Matanzas Creek Winery, Santa Rosa, 4 stars - 289 reviews: "This is probably one of our favorite wineries to go and spend the day. Great wine, great staff and great outdoor seating area. You are welcome to bring a picnic, purchase a few bottles and soak in the sun. We did the reserved wine/cheese tasting and it was out of the world!" says Yelp reviewer Zoe Z. 6097 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, 707-528-6464, matanzascreek.com.

Slide 28 of 30 Scribe Winery, Sonoma, 4 stars - 292 reviews: "The beautiful views of Scribe Winery are not to be missed. You sit overlooking a vast terrace of vineyards--this is a place that requires reservations, so make them in advance. Uniquely, this is also one of few wineries that offer food (which comes automatically with every wine tasting)--a pre-set, family-style meal of local ingredients, some from the garden right outside!" says Yelp reviewer David K. 2100 Denmark St, Sonoma, 707-939-1858, scribewinery.com.

