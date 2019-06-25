Best Sonoma Wineries and Tasting Rooms, According to Yelp

Winery preferences get personal in Sonoma County.

Do you want a place with a modern tasting room? Prefer something more rustic? Casual and off-the-beaten path or luxe with every need catered to? In Wine Country, it all depends on the weather, your mood and who’s joining you.

Locals all have their favorites, but when out-of-towners drop in for a visit, with little advance research to guide them, their first stop is likely customer review website Yelp. So where is it sending them? Click through our gallery to find out.

*We’ve only included wineries with 4.5 or 4-star ratings, and more than 200 reviews. 

Looking for great Sonoma Magazine content in your inbox? Subscribe here

Read previous post:
5 Ways to Celebrate Negroni Week in Sonoma County

Ever tried a Stony Negroni? Sonoma County serves up creative (and cannabis-infused) takes on the classic Italian cocktail.

Close