Slide 1 of 27 For a New York vibe — Animo: Thoughtfully considered dishes like whole turbot and dry-aged duck are treated to flames on the custom-made parilla. The menu is inspired by owners Josh Smookler and Heidy Mu He’s culinary travels and passions rather than any one cuisine, making for a surprising and eclectic menu. 18976 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma. Reservations available through opentable.com or via Instagram @animo_restaurant. (Kim Carroll)

Slide 2 of 27 David Rust and Katherine Menard, both of Sonoma, dine in front of a large wall displayed with apples at Animo restaurant in Sonoma. (Darryl Bush/For The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 27 For the best sushi — Shige Sushi: Choosing your own adventure, whether you’re a toe-dipper or full-on explorer, is what Shige Sushi is all about. You can stick with salmon rolls, pot stickers and fried chicken (kaarage) or go all-in with grilled mackerel, Hokkaido scallops and Japanese curry. Though the menu has been American-ized a bit since Shige opened, it’s still great. 19161 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-933-9331, shige-sushi.com (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)

Slide 4 of 27 Counter dining at Shige Sushi restaurant in Sonoma. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 5 of 27 For wood-fired everything — Glen Ellen Star: A wood-fueled hearth is the centerpiece of this tucked-away bistro frequented by locals (Wednesdays feature a prix-fixe “neighborhood night” dinner), in-the-know visitors and even, sometimes, celebrities. We’re particularly fond of chef Ari Weiswasser’s cast-iron skillet vegetables, but we also can’t get enough of his crispy pizzas topped with local ingredients. Whole branzino is a must-try. 13648 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 6 of 27 Margherita Pizza served at Glen Ellen Star in Glen Ellen. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 27 For regional Mexican fare — Sonoma Eats and El Molino Central: I love these two Agua Caliente spots for different reasons, but if you’re extra hungry, you can hit them both (they’re right across the street from each other). (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Slide 8 of 27 El Molino Central is an institution and serves homemade tortillas, ridiculously good fish tacos and fresh tamales as well as takeout dishes you can reheat at home. 11 Central Ave., Sonoma, 707-939-1010, elmolinocentral.com (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 27 Sonoma Eats has a more extensive menu of regionally inspired Mexican food like pumpkin-seed dip and mole enchiladas, terrific quesabirria, sopes and daily specials. 18133 Highway 12, Sonoma, 707-939-1905, sonomaeatsmex.com. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 27 For burritos — Juanita Juanita: Sonoma doesn’t lack great Mexican taquerias, but I like the fusion-y burritos at this tiny, quirky spot that’s mostly locals-only. The Garlic Garlic burritos are packed with piles of garlicky-goodness, plenty of veggies (you can add meat) and all the fixings; they’re not your average meat-rice-beans nosh. Plates are also excellent, like the Jerk in a Blanket, a half chicken roasted with Jamaican spices wrapped in a giant tortilla. 19114 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-935-3981, juanitajuanita.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 27 Super Chicken Nachos from Juanita Juanita in Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 12 of 27 For wining and dining — Bloom Carneros: I’m a giant fan of chef Jennifer McMurry. Her cuisine is patently local and seasonal, and at the newly renamed Bloom (formerly Kivelstadt), she has free reign to explore her creativity. Lunch and dinner menus constantly change, but you’ll usually find some excellent seasonal vegetable dishes like summer corn and peach salsa and a great Cubano for lunch. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 27 Dinner at Bloom Carneros features larger entrees like chicken paillard, steaks and fresh pasta. Try their Kivelstadt wines — whites and rosés, orange wines and a “crushable” carbonic zinfandel — for a fascinating adventure. The kid-friendly, dog-friendly patio is one of the best in Wine Country. 22910 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-412-0438, bloomcarneros.com (Bloom Carneros)

Slide 14 of 27 For patio dining — Girl & the Fig: This French-leaning cafe has long been a Sonoma destination, and rightly so. The menu sticks to the classics, like mussel frites, quiche, a croque-monsieur and their signature fig and arugula salad. But go a little further and you’ll find hearty flounder meuniere and a fig tartine perfect for eating on the enclosed patio. The Fig Royale cocktail with sparkling wine and caramelized fig syrup is perfect. 110 West Spain St., Sonoma, 707-938-3634, thegirlandthefig.com (Sonoma County Tourism)

Slide 15 of 27 Pastis-scented steamed mussels and fries at the Girl & the Fig in Sonoma. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 27 For cocktails — El Dorado Kitchen: When I really want to treat myself, one of my favorite spots to dine al fresco is El Dorado Kitchen. Because it’s in a hotel, there’s a little of everything on the menu, from shrimp cocktail and Caesar salad to seafood paella, burgers and pizza. In other hands, it could be a garbled mess, but chef Armando Navarro just gets it all right. Excellent cocktails and a quiet and enclosed patio for chilling. 405 First St. W., Sonoma, 707-996,3030, eldoradosonoma.com (Mariana Calderon/El Dorado Kitchen)

Slide 17 of 27 A variety of dishes from El Dorado Kitchen in Sonoma. (Mariana Calderon/El Dorado Kitchen)

Slide 18 of 27 For the Wine Country lifestyle — Folktable: That it’s tucked into the Cornerstone Sonoma gardens and shopping center is the icing on the cake for this casual Wine Country restaurant led by chef Casey Thompson and recently awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for high-quality affordability. Refreshing salads, a perfect fried chicken sandwich, seasonal soups and fresh oysters are favorites. 23584 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-356-3567, folktable.com (Erika Cole)

Slide 19 of 27 Folktable's Green Goddess Lobster roll. (Erika Cole)

Slide 20 of 27 For small plates — Tasca Tasca: If you’re new to Portuguese food, this is the place to dive in. If you’re a pro, you’ll be impressed. Chef Manuel Azavedo is well-known in these parts for his fine-dining restaurant, La Salette, but I love the fun of the mix-and-match pinxtos and tapas at this casual cafe. Get as few as three dishes or go wild with seven, but try at least one plate from each section of the menu — be that Queijo de São Jorge cheese, crab empanadas, piri-piri chicken wings, caldo verde soup or cinnamon flan. 122 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-996-8272, tascatasca.com (Erik Castro)

Slide 21 of 27 For brunch — Valley Bar + Bottle: Part restaurant, part wine bar and part bottle shop, Valley Bar is headed by a forward-thinking team of young wine industry pros. The menu is constantly evolving but always wine-friendly. Deceptively simple dishes like a bagel and cream cheese with wild smoked salmon or French toast are deliciously elevated by chef Emma Lipp. The menu changes frequently, so expect seasonal surprises. 487 First St. W., Sonoma, 707-934-8403, valleybarandbottle.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 27 Valley Bar + Bottle in Sonoma. (Emma K. Morris)

Slide 23 of 27 For happy hour — Salt and Stone: We’re not telling you anything locals don’t already know, so understandably this place is usually packed. Oysters, a quarter-pound burger, steamed mussels and more are just $6 each. 9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 24 of 27 Ahi Tuna Poke with seaweed salad, , cucumber, potato gaufrette, wasabi cream and shiso oil from the Salt & Stone in Kenwood. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 25 of 27 For baked goods — Les Pascals: You’ll know it by the lemon-yellow exterior that’s as delicious as their cream-filled eclairs. This traditional French patisserie does all the usual treats (croissants, baguettes, canneles) as well as brunch-lunch French onion soup and quiches. 13758 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-934-8378, lespascalspatisserie.com (Les Pascals)

Slide 26 of 27 Macarons from Les Pascals in Glen Ellen. (Les Pascals)