What’s New in Napa? Wineries, Restaurants and More to Check Out Right Now

Slide 1 of 20 Party at Larkmead: 2023 marks 75 years with the Solari family at the helm of Calistoga's historic Larkmead Vineyards, founded in 1895. To mark this milestone, Larkmead is throwing a party from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 14. The public is welcome; cost is $125 per person. 1100 Larkmead Lane, Calistoga, 707-942-0167, larkmead.com (Larkmead Vineyards)

Slide 2 of 20 The tasting room at Larkmead Vineyards in Calistoga. The Solari Family 75th Anniversary Party on Oct. 14 will feature favorite vintages of Solari Estate Cabernet Sauvignon from the library, paired with seasonal fare from local purveyors. (Larkmead Vineyards)

Slide 3 of 20 Tasting area on the porch at Larkmead Vineyards in Calistoga. (Larkmead Vineyards)

Slide 4 of 20 A sleek new design store and cafe: From dishware to lamps and sofas, the new NO|MA House Café & Collective sells a variety of home furnishings in a beautiful space. Cafe offerings include lemon ricotta waffles, grilled cheese sandwiches, milk shakes and wine by the glass. Ann Backen of architecture firm Backen & Backen designed the new design store and cafe. 1429 Main St., St. Helena, 707-345-1775, nomahousecafeandcollective.com (Katie Newburn)

Slide 5 of 20 A sampling of the menu items at NO|MA House Café & Collective in St. Helena. (Katie Newburn)

Slide 6 of 20 The outdoor courtyard at NO|MA House Café & Collective in St. Helena. (Katie Newburn)

Slide 7 of 20 NO|MA House Café & Collective in St. Helena. (Katie Newburn)

Slide 8 of 20 Back in business bakery: The Model Bakery in St. Helena is buzzing again after a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony in early September. The bakery’s sought-after English muffins have been featured on Oprah’s “Favorite Things” list four times. 1357 Main St., St. Helena, 707-963-8192, themodelbakery.com (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 9 of 20 The Model Bakery in St. Helena. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 20 A new tasting lounge: Cliff Lede Vineyards is showing off its newly redesigned Backstage Tasting Lounge in Yountville. Book a tasting and you can sip and swirl while viewing artwork and music memorabilia from icons like John Lennon, Grace Slick and Bernie Taupin. The tasting room is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m; reservations are encouraged; walk-ins accommodated based on availability. 1473 Yountville Cross Road, Yountville, 707-944-8642, cliffledevineyards.com (Bob McClenahan)

Slide 11 of 20 Brian Anderson of Sebastopol-based BAADesign redesigned Cliff Lede's Backstage Tasting Lounge in Yountville. (Bob McClenahan)

Slide 12 of 20 A new tasting experience: Hall St. Helena is offering a new tasting experience dedicated solely to Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon wines. (Hall produces wines from 13 of the 16 Napa Valley Appellations.) The Mountain Cabernet Experience is held in the estate’s Bergfeld winery building. Originally constructed in 1885, it is one of Napa’s oldest winemaking facilities. 401 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, 707-967-2626, hallwines.com (Hall Wines)

Slide 13 of 20 HALL St. Helena boasts a notable art collection. Bunny Foo Foo, by artist Lawrence Argent, is arguably the winery’s most well-known piece. The stainless steel bunny hops through the vineyard near the winery entrance on St. Helena Highway. (HALL Wines)

Slide 14 of 20 Oktoberfest comes to Napa: Raise a stein at Kitchen Door’s upcoming Oktoberfest on Sep. 30. The event is the grand finale of the Napa restaurant's Craft Beer Dinners series; the menu will include dishes like traditional bratwurst, pretzels, cauliflower schnitzel and, of course, plenty of German beer. 1300 First St., Suite 272, Napa, 707-226-1560, kitchendoornapa.com

Slide 15 of 20 More Oktoberfest: German cuisine, beer from around the world, live music and even stein-holding contests are on tap for the Oktoberfest celebration at Napa Yard Oxbow Gardens. Festivities run from Sep. 30 to Oct. 8. 585 First St., Napa, 707-815-0398, napayard.com (Napa Yard Oxbow Gardens)

Slide 16 of 20 Sip cabernet for a good cause: Clark-Claudon Vineyards's Cabernet for Care program is offering a 50% discount on three cabernets and is asking customers to donate what they saved to the Napa Wildlife Rescue. Owners Laurie Claudon and Tom Clark (pictured) launched Cabernet for Care in 2008; the program has raised funds for many worthwhile causes since. (Clark-Claudon Vineyards)

Slide 17 of 20 Tom Clark and Laurie Claudon were inspired to partner with Napa Wildlife Rescue after Clark, who is the winery's resident wildlife expert, rescued a young osprey entangled in fishing line. The rescue of the young osprey, named Mona, required careful preparation and safety precautions. If you see an animal in Napa Valley that you believe needs help, call the Napa Wildlife Rescue Hawkline for advice: 707-224-HAWK (4295). (John Ehrenfeld Photography)

Slide 18 of 20 Make merry plans: Move over pumpkins, the Napa Valley Wine train wants you to start thinking about peppermint. A holiday take on the train’s Afternoon Tea offering, the Peppermint Tea experience will include sparkling wine, steeped teas, finger sandwiches and festive holiday treats. Reservations are available Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. Tickets start at $215. 1275 McKinstry St., Napa, 707-253-2111, winetrain.com (Napa Valley Wine Train)

Slide 19 of 20 Santa Claus has Wine Country on his list! He’ll be riding the Napa Valley Wine Train on a number of dates in November and December 2023. (Napa Valley Wine Train)