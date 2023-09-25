What’s New in Napa? Wineries, Restaurants and More to Check Out Right Now

Taste Oprah's favorite English muffins, visit new tasting rooms and chic cafes, or attend an Oktoberfest. There are plenty of ways to welcome fall in Napa Valley.


By Dana Rebmann

Harvest is in full swing and Napa is celebrating. From anniversary parties and Oktoberfests to new places to eat, drink and shop, there are plenty of ways to welcome fall in Napa Valley. You can even start the day with Oprah’s favorite English muffins! Click through the above gallery for details.

Comments