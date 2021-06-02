40 Top Restaurant Patios in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 45 Bird & The Bottle, Santa Rosa: You’re front and center on busy Fourth Street, but with a second story view at this restaurant from Mark and Terri Stark, serving up a Jewish, Asian, barbecue menu. 1055 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, birdandthebottle.com. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 45 Brew Coffee and Beer, Santa Rosa: Albeit small, this cafe’s outdoor patio is normally filled with local artists and friends. Now, customers can order at the window and sit in the shaded space once again. Plus, tasty pastries, a simple lunch menu and occasional dinner pop-ups. 555 Healdsburg Ave., Santa Rosa, brewcoffeeandbeer.com. (Stephanie A. / Yelp)

Slide 3 of 45 John Ash and Co., Santa Rosa: Opens mid February. This historic restaurant pays homage to the godfather of Wine Country cuisine, founding chef John Ash. It’s nestled among acres of vineyards with stunning views from just about every angle. Twinkling lights and a lovely patio make it a perfect sunset spot. 4330 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, vintnersinn.com. (Courtesy of Vintners Inn)

Slide 4 of 45 La Rosa's Tequileria, Santa Rosa: A huge tequila bar and the best chips and guac in town make this a great spot to watch the world go by on Courthouse Square. Open every day 11:30 a.m. -8 p.m. 500 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, larosasantarosa.com. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 5 of 45 Willi's Wine Bar, Santa Rosa: Most of the Stark’s restaurants, including Willi’s are offering patio dining and most of their favorite dishes Wednesday through Sunday. (Grossman's is open Monday - Sunday). 1415 Town and Country Dr., Santa Rosa, starkrestaurants.com. (Heather Irwin)

Slide 6 of 45 Depot Hotel Restaurant & Garden, Sonoma: This Sonoma establishment, located in an 1870 train depot, has reopened its eating space in the garden. Enjoy Italian comfort food in the tradition of the Lucca province in Tuscany. The outdoor patio overlooks an ornamental reflection pool with a sparkling fountain. All tables are covered and heated. 241 1st St W., depotsonoma.com. (Courtesy of Depot Hotel)

Slide 7 of 45 Cafe La Haye, Sonoma: Sidewalk seating with changing weekly menus. Email info@cafelahaye.com or call 935-5994. Open Tuesday - Saturday, 5-8 p.m. 140 E Napa St, Sonoma, 707-935-5994, cafelahaye.com. (Photo: Barry Schwartz)

Slide 8 of 45 El Dorado Kitchen: You’ll feel like an A-lister in the courtyard of this award-winning restaurant on the Sonoma Plaza. Excellent food and craft cocktails complement the upscale outdoor cabanas and pool. 405 First St West, Sonoma, 707-996-3030, eldoradosonoma.com/kitchen. (Courtesy of El Dorado Kitchen)

Slide 9 of 45 Folktable, Sonoma: New restaurant at Cornerstone Sonoma features crave-able treats from celebrity chef Casey Thompson. The intriguing menu overseen by executive sous chef Melanie Wilkerson includes tasty dishes like salt and pepper fries with malt vinegar aioli, chicken soup with pancetta, open-faced Dungeness crab sandwiches, low-braised lentil soup, an Angus beef burger, banana cream pie, and buttermilk carrot cake. We can't wait for a warm afternoon in the gardens dining with friends! 23584 Arnold Dr, Sonoma, folktable.com. (Courtesy of Folktable)

Slide 10 of 45 Cochon Volant: Slow-cooked BBQ meats, sandwiches and more. See menu here. 18350 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma, 707-509-5480, cochonvolantbbq.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 45 The Girl & The Fig, Sonoma: This popular eatery’s cozy, enclosed patio is just the spot for date night. Save room for a plate of artisan cheese and a glass of wine from owner Sondra Bernstein’s incredible collection of Rhones. 110 W. Spain St., Sonoma, thegirlandthefig.com

Slide 12 of 45 Sunflower Caffe, Sonoma: This cafe, located in historic landmark building #501, was once home to captain Salvador Vallejo, the brother of Sonoma’s founder Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo. The recipe for the food is simple, local and seasonal. Outdoor dining is available on the street side patio or in the shaded garden. 421 1st St W, Sonoma, sonomasunflower.com. (Courtesy of Sunflower Caffe)

Slide 13 of 45 Palooza Brewery and Gastropub, Kenwood: Patio dining with burgers, wood-fired pizza and more. A permanent outdoor space has towering heaters and plenty of coverage to keep you warm through winter months. 8910 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, 707-833-4000, paloozafresh.com/kenwood-menus. (Courtesy of Palooza)

Slide 14 of 45 TIPS Roadside, Kenwood: Southern dining the Sonoma way. Don't miss the beignets! Brunch, weekday lunch and dinner reservations available for outdoor dining. 8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, tipsroadside.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 15 of 45 Brewsters Beer Garden and Restaurant, Petaluma: Although its bocce ball court and kids’ play area are closed for now, the outdoor dining space is open. Brewsters is a gourmet Southern-style beer garden with over 350 seats. Chef/co-owner Chris Beerman serves up BBQ classics, like brisket, ribs, and fried chicken. 229 Water Street North, Petaluma, brewstersbeergarden.com. (Courtesy of Brewsters)

Slide 16 of 45 Pub Republic, Petaluma: Open for dining on their outside patio. Pub Republic serves brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner options made with local ingredients. 3120 Lakeville Hwy. Petaluma, pubrepublicusa.com. (Traci M. / Yelp)

Slide 17 of 45 Taps, Petaluma: Place your order for a burger and specialty wings with a beer at the bar and enjoy the revised outdoor seating. This Petaluma spot is perfect for any beer lover, with tons of updated options on tap. 54 E Washington St. Petaluma, instagram.com/taps.petaluma. (Courtesy of Taps)

Slide 18 of 45 Seared, Petaluma: All along the Petaluma waterfront, large heaters and cozy bistro tables offer waterside dining. Dress for the occasion, however, as evenings can get nippy. 170 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, 707-762-5997, petalumaseared.com. (Courtesy of Seared)

Slide 19 of 45 Barndiva, Healdsburg: This Healdsburg hotspot is a mashup of rural charm and urban sensibilities. The casual bistro garden offers a cozy vibe. Did we mention the incredible food and craft cocktails? 231 Center St., Healdsburg, barndiva.com. (Chris Hardy / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 20 of 45 Bravas Bar de Tapas, Healdsburg: “Jamon In” points a neon arrow to the patio that Healdsburgers flock to every summer. Sangria, paella, Spanish tapas and plenty of gossip are what you’ll find at this popular watering hole and restaurant. 420 Center St., Healdsburg, starkrestaurants.com. (Courtesy of Bravas Bar de Tapas)

Slide 21 of 45 Healdsburg Bar & Grill, Healdsburg: Known to locals as HBG, this buzzing, American eatery is the playground for Michelin-starred chef Douglas Keane, who serves up comfort classics like macaroni and cheese and their classic HBG’s burger. Open Thursday through Monday, 12-7 p.m. 245 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, healdsburgbarandgrill.com.

Slide 22 of 45 Mateo's Cocina Latina, Healdsburg: In the back of Mateo’s is a garden patio where the master chef grows herbs and vegetables for his seasonal Latin cuisine. The large patio has umbrella-shaded tables. Reservations for patio dining strongly recommended. 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1520, mateoscocinalatina.com. (Courtesy of Mateo's)

Slide 23 of 45 Usu-Zan at Single Thread, Healdsburg: Usu-Zan” at the upscale Single Thread restaurant will be a five-nights-per-week immersive outdoor dining experience inspired by the food and wild spaces of Hokkaido, a far-flung island prefecture of Japan. The event is a collaboration between Chef Kyle Connaughton and Katina Connaughton of Single Thread and interior designer Ken Fulk. 131 North St, Healdsburg, singlethreadfarms.com. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 24 of 45 Uzu-San at Single Thread in Healdsburg. (Heather Irwin / Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 25 of 45 Valette, Healdsburg: Healsburg's luxe off-square restaurant has created a lively and toasty tented area for diners. Open daily from 5-9:30 p.m. 344 Center St, Healdsburg, 707-473-0946, valettehealdsburg.com. (Photo courtesy Dustin Valette)

Slide 26 of 45 Willi’s Seafood and Raw Bar, Healdsburg: The East Coast and South America meet Wine Country at this restaurant located just north of the Healdsburg town square. The menu, designed for sharing, includes items ranging from New England Style “Rolls” and Latin-inspired skewers to ceviches and tar­tares which can be enjoyed on the popular outdoor patio. 403 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, starkrestaurants.com.

Slide 27 of 45 Catelli’s, Geyserville: This large outdoor patio is a luxe respite in the middle of the Dry Creek Valley. Excellent Cal-Ital menu items include paper-thin lasagna, burgers and other classics. Now with cozy private heated cabanas. 21047 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, mycatellis.com. (Photo: Brendan McGuigan)

Slide 28 of 45 Private heated cabana at Catelli's in Geyserville. (Photo: Brendan McGuigan)

Slide 29 of 45 Diavola Pizzeria and Salumeria, Geyserville: This just might be our favorite outdoor space. Walk past the hanging laundry (part of the charm) and into a covered, arched outdoor area sheltered by greenery. Plenty of heat, plenty of shade and plenty of plates to impress. 21021 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville, 707-814-0111, diavolapizzeria.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 30 of 45 The patio at Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria in Geyserville. (Courtesy of Diavola)

Slide 31 of 45 Charlie’s Restaurant, Windsor: A favorite among our readers, Charlie’s at Windsor Golf Club’s lakeside patio is now open. The restaurant actually has two heated patios, one of them is "fully waterproof." The menu features weekend brunches, steaks, fresh seafood, fine wines and beers on tap. 1320 19th Hole Dr, Windsor, windsorgolf.com. (Courtesy of Charlie's Restaurant)

Slide 32 of 45 KC's American Kitchen, Windsor: Be seated and heated at this lovely outdoor dining space in Windsor. 20 tables, breakfast-lunch-dinner 8 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. 9501 Duvander Ln, Windsor, 707-838-7800, kcsamericankitchen.com. (Courtesy of KC's American Kitchen)

Slide 33 of 45 Fork Roadhouse, Sebastopol: The large patio behind this tiny Sebastopol roadhouse is now open with umbrellas and a small stream nearby. Not to mention that chef/owner Sarah Piccolo’s food is spot-on every time. 9890 Bodega Highway, Sebastopol, forkcatering.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 34 of 45 Gravenstein Grill, Sebastopol: Out front of this upscale restaurant, with large Roman columns, is a stone patio with white tablecloth-lined tables surrounded by lush gardens. 8050 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol, 707-634-6142, gravensteingrill.com. (Courtesy of Gravenstein Grill)

Slide 35 of 45 Handline, Sebastopol: An epic patio makes this fast/casual taco, oysters and burger spot a favorite for families. Great food, a nice list of beer and wine, plus walk-up soft serve keeps them coming back. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for outdoor dining and takeout. 935 Gravenstein Hwy. South, Sebastopol, handline.com. (Courtesy of Handline)

Slide 36 of 45 Hopmonk Tavern, Sebastopol: Sebastopol's Hopmonk is housed in a 1903 landmarked brick building previously used as a railroad powerhouse. The outdoor beer garden has long communal tables and a fire-pit. Guests can check out the extensive “Beer Bible” while chewing on a juicy burger and other classic pub grub. 230 Petaluma Ave., hopmonk.com/sebastopol, (Courtesy of Hopmonk)

Slide 37 of 45 Ramen Gaijin, Sebastopol: Seasonal Japanese menu consisting of traditional regional ramen styles inspired by the offerings of local farmers and ranchers, plus an ever-changing selection of yakitori and small plate izakaya dishes to complement craft cocktails, beer, wine and sake. Enjoy the neighborhood atmosphere on the patio. 6948 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, ramengaijin.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 38 of 45 Woodfour Brewing, Sebastopol: This local brewery serves up burgers, bowls and wings and has a large patio for soaking up the sun and drinking some cold brews. 6780 Depot St. Sebastopol, woodfourbrewing.com. (Courtesy of Woodfour Brewing)

Slide 39 of 45 Union Hotel, Occidental: Occidental's storied Union Hotel has built a charming outdoor space for visitors craving pasta and pizza. 3731 Main St, Occidental, 707- 874-3555, unionhoteloccidental.com. (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

Slide 40 of 45 Russian River Vineyards, Forestville: This Forestville outpost has always been a great spot to sit outside among grapevines and redwoods and ponder the Wine Country lifestyle. It’s now open for outdoor seating, with food and wine tastings available. 5700 Highway 116 N., Forestville, russianrivervineyards.com. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Slide 41 of 45 Rocker Oysterfeller’s, Valley Ford: Enjoy a picnic in the gardens or on the large patio outside this historic Sonoma County roadhouse. Picnic tables are set up to accommodate guests enjoying Tomales Bay oysters and other coastal specials. 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com. (Courtesy of Rocker Oyserfeller's)

Slide 42 of 45 Estero Cafe, Valley Ford: Bright umbrellas are the signature of this tiny breakfast/brunch cafe that pays daily homage to local farmers with a hand-lettered chalkboard. A note on the menu informs customers that they deep fry in local pork lard, something true foodies will travel miles to find. 4450 Hwy. 1, Valley Ford, visit on Facebook. (Courtesy of Estero Cafe)

Slide 43 of 45 Gold Coast Coffee and Bakery, Duncans Mills: Stop in historic Duncans Mills for a cup of house-roasted coffee and pair it with a pastry baked in the wood fire oven (which also makes great-tasting pizza). The deck is surrounded by lush gardens. 23577 Steelhead Blvd., Duncans Mills, duncansmills.net. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Slide 44 of 45 Fisherman’s Cove, Bodega Bay: A no-nonsense family-owned seafood shack and fishing-marine supply store specializing in fresh local oysters harvested from Tamales Bay. Their crab sandwich rivals nearby Spud Point, but we’ll let you make that call. 1850 Bay Flat Rd., Bodega Bay.

Slide 45 of 45 Spud Point Crab Company, Bodega Bay: This family operated old-style Fishermen’s Wharf restaurant is a “dream-come-true” for owners Tony and Carol Anello. The restaurant’s fresh crab and wild king salmon is caught by Tony and his son Mark. Carol and daughters Lisa and Gina run the store, serving up famous clam chowder and crab cakes. The outdoor picnic tables offer views of the bay and the fishing fleet. 1910 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)