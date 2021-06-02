Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Food + Drink, Sonoma Restaurants

40 Top Restaurant Patios in Sonoma County

A few of our favorite outdoor dining spots, featuring shaded and heated patios and sun-dappled gardens.

In search of a great meal to enjoy outdoors? Here are a few of our favorite alfresco dining spots, featuring shaded and heated patios and sun-dappled gardens. (If you spot rain in the forecast, call in advance. Reservations are recommended). Click through the above gallery for details. 

Please note: Several photos featured in the gallery were taken before the pandemic and do not represent present seating arrangements and precautions.

Grace Yarrow contributed to this article.

Editor’s Note: Travel, dining and wine tasting can be complicated right now. Use our inspirational ideas to plan ahead for your next outing, be it this week or next year. If you visit restaurants, wineries, and other businesses during the pandemic, remember to call ahead, make reservations, wear a mask and social distance.

Related Posts
20 Favorite Burgers in Sonoma County 20 Favorite Burgers in Sonoma County
Restaurants Return With Patio Dining: Here's What To Expect Restaurants Return With Patio Dining: Here's What To Expect
Pups on the Patio: 25 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Sonoma County Pups on the Patio: 25 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in Sonoma County

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
Peek Inside the Renovated Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa

After a $20 million facelift, the Santa Rosa property is looking better than ever.

Close