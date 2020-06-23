Six issues | One Great Price

Your insider's guide to Wine Country

Subscribe
Now
Subscribe
Things To Do in Sonoma, What's New in Sonoma County

Best Things to Do in Sonoma County, Summer 2020

There are plenty of fun and pandemic-friendly summer activities in Sonoma County.

No doubt, this will be an unusual summer — but that’s no excuse to stay inside watching TV for the next few months. Thankfully, spending time outdoors lowers the risk of coronavirus spread (compared to indoor activities) so now is the ideal time to embrace nature and the fresh air. Scroll through the gallery above to see our favorite (pandemic-friendly) summer activities.

Did we miss one of your favorite activities? Let us know in the comments!

Related Posts
20 Top Restaurant Patios in Sonoma County That Are Now Open 20 Top Restaurant Patios in Sonoma County That Are Now Open
Best Sonoma County Beaches: From Family-Friendly to Secluded Best Sonoma County Beaches: From Family-Friendly to Secluded
10 Top Winery Patios in Sonoma County That Are Now Open 10 Top Winery Patios in Sonoma County That Are Now Open

Subscribe Now!

Comments

Read previous post:
5 Pandemic-Friendly Date Ideas in Sonoma County

Feeling bored with the usual Friday night takeout? These date ideas will have you swooning.

Close