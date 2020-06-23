Best Things to Do in Sonoma County, Summer 2020

Slide 1 of 11 Zip among the trees: Fly through the Redwoods with Sonoma Canopy Tours, a great experience for newbies or veteran adrenaline junkies. Try the Night Flight Tour 200 feet above the forest floor for a starry escapade. Revenue from your adventure helps Sonoma Canopy Tours house people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic at their campground. 6250 Bohemian Hwy, Occidental, 888-494-7868, sonomacanopytours.com. (Kent Porter)

Slide 2 of 11 Slush it up: Try a new spin on your classic summer frozen treat with a slush from Amy’s Wicked Slush. Originating in Boston, this half soft-serve and half slush has quickly become a hit since opening locations in Healdsburg and Petaluma. The Girl and The Fig restaurant and the Fig Rig food truck in Sonoma also serve Amy's Wicked Slush this summer. 13840 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg; 122 American Alley, Suite B., Petaluma; 110 W Spain St, Sonoma. (Christopher Chung)

Slide 3 of 11 Go camping: Spend a night under the stars. You could go the rustic route and stay at a traditional campground, but camping doesn’t have to be so intense (in-tents?). Rent a cabin at the KOA campsite in Petaluma, which has reopened for the summer with some health guidelines to limit coronavirus risk. Want to try glamping? Here are a few ideas. 20 Rainsville Road, Petaluma, 707-763-1492, koa.com. (Courtesy photo)

Slide 4 of 11 Take a hike: Visit as many regional and state parks as possible. Lace up your hiking boots (or sneakers) and try out some trails at Helen Putnam, Taylor Mountain or your personal favorite park. (Here are a few of our favorites). Looking for spectacular views? We've got you covered. Remember to check the Regional Parks website before your trip to make sure you are up to date on COVID-19 restrictions or closures. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov. (Shutterstock)

Slide 5 of 11 Drive-in: Although these theaters disappeared from Sonoma County years ago, the pandemic has reignited the nostalgia for drive-in movies. These distanced and safe screenings are offered by the Alexander Valley Film Society in Healdsburg, showing films including “Wonder Woman," and the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa, kicking off the season with “Jurassic Park” on June 20, and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” on June 24. (Shutterstock)

Slide 6 of 11 Lake day: Lake Sonoma is open for summer fun with boat, jet ski, kayak and canoe rentals available daily. With all the different rental options for fun at the lake, you’re sure to find something that will entertain the whole family. (Alvin Jornada)

Slide 7 of 11 Joey Miller of San Diego takes a brisk dip in Lake Sonoma. (Kent Porter)

Slide 8 of 11 Puffy cumulus clouds are reflected in Lake Sonoma as a fisherman motors to his next spot. (Kent Porter)

Slide 9 of 11 Party on the patio: Now that dining al fresco is recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19 (as opposed to indoor dining), why not embrace the beautiful wine country weather with a wine tasting or meal outdoors. Check out some of our favorite restaurant patios and winery patios that are open now. (Courtesy of St. Francis Winery)

Slide 10 of 11 Hit the beach: Coastal beaches have opened up, but if you’re hoping to get some time in the water or enjoy the sun a bit more, we love the Russian River. Beaches at the river are now open so bring a floaty or book (or whatever beach activity makes you happiest) and soak up some sun. (Kent Porter)

Slide 11 of 11 Johnson's Beach on the Russian River in Guerneville reopened, Friday, June 19, 2020, adhering to the Sonoma County safety measures for safe distancing in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Each spot, marked by orange circles, are 10 feet in diameter with room for four people, the spots are eight feet apart from one another. Reservations are required, parking is $7. (Kent Porter)