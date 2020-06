Movie night: For an unforgettable movie theater experience from the comfort of your couch or bedroom, all you need is a white bed sheet (for a “screen”) and a projector (can be ordered online) to stream you and your bae’s favorite movies straight from your phone or laptop. Social distancing from your one and only? Download Netflix Party onto Google Chrome and have a night at the movies without ever stepping outside. (Shutterstock)

Morning coffee: Missing morning lattes and pastries with your sweetheart? Most Sonoma County cafes are still serving coffee and baked goods to-go, with some locales even opening patio dining — try Sunflower Caffé in Sonoma, where you and your partner can enjoy fresh brewed coffee while strolling through beautiful and historic downtown Sonoma. (Shutterstock)

At-home spa: Everyone needs a little R&R now and then — even if you and your partner are both working from home (read: sweatpants all day, every day). Light some scented candles, apply your favorite face mask (as in mud mask!), and kick up your feet for a relaxing and romantic night in. For a spa experience just as good as the real thing, check out these local products . (Shutterstock)

Wine tasting: As lockdown orders are lifted, many Sonoma County wineries are opening their doors —and cellars—to visitors. Still want to play it safe? Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery offers a virtual tasting that brings the beauty and wonder of Wine Country straight to your living room—best of all, the virtual tasting experience is Sonoma Magazine approved .

Fine dining: For an alternative take on this traditional date, order takeout or delivery from your favorite local restaurant. Recreate the restaurant experience in your dining room with mood lighting, background music, and your fanciest flatware. Maybe even swap those pajama bottoms for real pants! Or pick up food and head to the beach for a socially-distanced picnic with a side of sunset. For a comprehensive list of Sonoma County restaurants currently offering curbside pickup and delivery, click here . (Shutterstock)

Need a little pick-me-up in your love life? Feeling bored with the usual Friday night takeout? We’ve got you covered — from movie night to at-home fine dining, these five pandemic-friendly date ideas are just too much fun to pass up. Click through the gallery to find inspiration for your next rendezvous.

Not quarantining with your significant other? No worries — these dates are just as romantic over FaceTime or Zoom.