30 Sonoma County Wineries That Are Now Open to Visitors

After more than two months of coronavirus-prompted closures, wineries are reopening throughout Sonoma County like wildflowers after spring rain. But things remain a little different in Wine Country — wineries must now serve food with their wine flights, conduct business outdoors, and employ a plethora of measures to keep visitors and employees safe.

This list of wineries that are now open (or soon will be) will be updated in the coming days. In all cases, reservations are required, parties will be seated 6 feet apart, and masks must be worn before and after meals. Prices listed are per person unless noted; wine club members typically receive discounts and/or complimentary visits.

Is your winery open and not mentioned on this list? Send us an email with information and a high resolution photo.

Grace Yarrow contributed to this article.

Adobe Road Winery: While proprietor Kevin Buckler continues to develop his property on the Petaluma River to a multi-use winery, restaurant and visitor center, he now hosts pop-up tastings, with food service, at the construction location. Tastings of five wines are $35, accompanied by appetizers from Ayawaska RestoBar. C and First streets, Petaluma, 707-774-6699, adoberoadwines.com.

Alexander Valley Vineyards: Seated wine tastings on the tasting room porch, with boxed lunches, give guests an up-close look at a working winery and vineyards. The Estate Tasting is $30, the Reserve Tasting $40. 8644 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 707-7902, avvwine.com.

Anaba Wines: Located in the Carneros region, Anaba will reopen on June 5 for seated outdoor tasting experiences with paired lunches provided by Sonoma restaurants the Girl & the Fig and the spanking-new Kivelstadt Cellars Wine Garden and Eatery. A flight of four Anaba wines is delivered to each table in carafes so that guests can pour four themselves. Available Friday through Sunday. $70. 62 Bonneau Road, 707-996-4188, x109, anabawines.com.

Balletto Vineyards: Patio tastings are available Friday through Sunday, with two options. The Reserve Food & Wine Pairing is comprised of five vintage and single-vineyard wines matched with a bruschetta trio of pesto cream, olive tapenade and tomato, with brie and honey to finish ($39). Four estate wines are poured in the Estate Food & Wine Pairing ($29), served with naan and three spreads. 5700 Occidental Road, Santa Rosa, 707-568-2455, ballettovineyards.com.

Benovia Winery: Sit on the winery’s ranch house deck in the heart of Russian River Valley for Pinot & Pairings on the Patio. With the estate Martaella Vineyard as the backdrop, visitors taste pinot noirs and chardonnays paired with small bites that complement the wines. $30. 3339 Hartman Road, Santa Rosa, 707-526-4441, benoviawinery.com.

B.R. Cohn Winery: Thursday through Monday, B.R. Cohn offers several food packages for two, partnering with Sonoma restaurant the Girl & the Fig. Wines are sold by the glass and bottle, to accompany a menu that ranges from boxed brunches to picnic lunches to multi-course meals. Wine and food prices vary. 5000 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen, 707-938-4064, brcohn.com.

Bricoleur Vineyards: The Essentials Picnic for two ($90) includes a bottle of grenache rosé and lunch for two, to be enjoyed by the pond or rose garden on the 40-acre estate in Windsor. Chef Shane McAnelly (formerly of Chalkboard and Brass Rabbit in Healdsburg) assembles pre-packed meals of piadini, two salads, housemade chips with Swiss chard dip, and cookies, with many of the ingredients grown onsite. There are also tasting experiences served with a seasonal dish prepared by McAnelly ($45-$65). 7494 Starr Road, Windsor, 707-857-5700, bricoleurvineyards.com.

Buena Vista Winery: Cheese and charcuterie platters for two, with wines, are $50 at this historic Sonoma winery. Boxed lunches from Oakville Grocery, with wine, are $50 per person. Guests can enjoy food only for a reduced price. 18000 Old Winery Road, Sonoma, 800-926-1266, buenavistawinery.com.

Cast Wines: This Dry Creek Valley producer serves four wines with cheese and charcuterie boards on its Grey Palm Patio ($30); boxed meals are an additional $20. The menu changes weekly, so check the website for offerings. 8500 Dry Creek Road, Geyserville, 707-431-1225, castwines.com.

Chateau St. Jean: Build your own sandwich at a private picnic table at this Kenwood visitor center. The reusable picnic basket contains all the necessary sandwich fixings, chips, a cookie and your choice of wine, for $40. 8555 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-257-5784, chateaustjean.com.

DeLoach Vineyards: Cheese and charcuterie platters for two, with wines, are $50 at this Russian River Valley producer. Boxed lunches from Oakville Grocery, with wine, are $50 per person. Guests can enjoy food only for a reduced price. 1791 Olivet Road, Santa Rosa, 707-755-3300, deloachvineyards.com.

deLorimier Winery: This Geyserville winery’s back patio offers views of Alexander Valley and is a quiet space for tasting its wines, with a picnic lunch prepared by estate chef Donna Parsons. Each reservation, offered at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., has a dedicated host who serves three deLorimier wines with the meal. $30. 2001 Highway 128, Geyserville, 800-546-7718, delorimierwinery.com.

Donum Estate: Wine and food are not offered yet, but Donum has open-air sculpture walks during which visitors can explore the estate’s museum-quality, large-scale art. $50 per person for groups of two to six. 24500 Ramal Road, Sonoma, 707-732-2200, thedonumestate.com.

Dutton Estate Winery: Enjoy a picnic and wine tasting in the garden, with five estate wines served with a springtime boxed meal. The wine menu includes rosé, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir and syrah. $30. 8757 Green Valley Road, Sebastopol, 707-829-9463, duttonestate.com.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery: Leave it to Francis Ford Coppola to jump on an opportunity to show off his wines and Italian cuisine from his Rustic restaurant at his Geyserville property. While the pool, movie memorabilia collection and tasting bars remain closed, outdoor dining and wine tastings are available, noon to 4 p.m. Restaurant menu pricing is in place; cost for a wine tasting and pairing session is $30. 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville, 707-857-1471, francisfordcoppolawinery.com.

Freeman Vineyard & Winery: By appointment, Akiko and Ken Freeman reopen their Sebastopol winery on June 5, seating visitors in their redwood grove and serving food prepared by nearby Handline Restaurant. The dishes are paired with five wines made by Akiko, a specialist in chardonnay and pinot noir. $50. 1300 Montgomery Road, Sebastopol, 707-823-6937, freemanwinery.com.

Iron Horse Vineyards: Three sparkling wines, a single-vineyard chardonnay and a single-vineyard pinot noir are the core of this experience, paired with foods and served in a picnic gazebo. $30. 9796 Ross Station Road, Sebastopol, 707-887-1507, ironhorsevineyards.com.

Jordan Winery: The currently available experience is a guided estate hike and take-away box lunch with one bottle each of Jordan’s chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon ($220 per couple). Starting June 11, seated bistro-style lunches will be available, prepared by estate chef Todd Knoll, with wine, served on the terrace. $75-$110. 1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg, 800-654-1213, jordanwinery.com.

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens: K-J’s visitor center, located just north of Santa Rosa, has resumed its Food & Wine pairing program. Executive Chef Justin Wangler and his team use local ingredients and hyper-local produce from its 4-acre culinary garden to prepare four small dishes paired with the winery’s small-production, limited-release wines. $70. 5007 Fulton Road, Fulton, 707-571-8100, kj.com.

Kunde Family Winery: Its expansive patio is conducive to hosting tastings with plenty of physical distancing. A selected group of wines are served, with a food component, for $35. 9825 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-5501, kunde.com.

La Crema at Saralee’s Vineyard: Take a walking tour of the estate vineyard in the Russian River Valley, then receive a cheese and charcuterie picnic box and bottle of wine to take home or savor on the adjacent lawn at Richard’s Grove. $100 for two people. 3575 Slusser Road, Windsor, lacrema.com.

Longboard Vineyards: Enjoy sparkling wines, crisp whites, pinot noir, syrah and other varietals, alfresco, with cheese and charcuterie boards, and other food selections. Prices vary. 5 Fitch Street, Healdsburg, 707-433-3473, longboardvineyards.com.

Marimar Estate: Owner (and cookbook author) Marimar Torres serves Spanish tapas and charcuterie plates alongside her chardonnays, pinot noirs and albarinos, on her Russian River Valley winery’s patio. $40-$65. 11400 Graton Road, 707-823-4365, x114, marimarestate.com.

Meadowcroft Wines: This Cornerstone Sonoma tasting room has reopened for by-appointment wine tastings. Picnic boxes prepared by the Girl & the Fig ($40) accompany bottle purchases and can be enjoyed on the Cornerstone’s grounds. 23574 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-934-4090, meadowcroftwines.com.

Muscardini Cellars: This Kenwood winery offers a number of food options to complement wine tastings, wines by the glass, and wines by the bottle, all served at safely distanced picnic tables. Charcuterie Lunch, Boxed Sandwich Lunch and Boxed Salmon Nicoise Salad Lunch ($15-$24) are among the meal selections; wine is an additional cost, from $15-$25 tasting flights to glass and bottle purchases.

9380 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-933-9305, muscardinicellars.com.

Notre Vue Estate Winery & Vineyards: Lakeside Lunch is the newest experience at this Windsor winery. Four Notre Vue and Balverne wines are served to guests, alongside a charcuterie board ($40); prices vary for upgrades to a full lunch. 11010 Estate Lane, Windsor, 707-433-4050, notrevueestate.com.

Papapietro Perry Winery: Beginning June 5, a five-wine, pinot noir-forward flight accompanies lunch on the patio. Guests choose either a grilled sweet potato banh mi with Asian slaw, avocado and soy glaze, or a roast turkey sandwich with cranberry chutney, green onion cream cheese and arugula. Each is served with cauliflower tabbouleh salad and a chocolate-raspberry brownie. $40. 4791 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-0422, papapietro-perry.com.

Ram’s Gate Winery: Its open-air tasting includes five wines and a tableside picnic of local cheeses, cured meats, candied almonds, olives, artisan bread and pickles. $50 per person for wine flights and an additional $16 per person for the tableside picnic. 28700 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-721-8700, ramsgatewinery.com.

Roadhouse Winery: Visit the Healdsburg tasting room to try its lineup of pinot noirs. Tastings require a purchase of a meal. $45 for wine and food. 250 Center Street, Healdsburg, 707-433-0433, roadhousewinery.com.

Russian River Vineyards: Its restaurant license and outdoor patio allowed this winery to welcome visitors just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Picnic tables are arranged on the grounds, appropriately distanced. The current menu features charcuterie and cheese boards, salads and sandwiches, all paired with the winery’s pinot noirs, chardonnays and rosés. $20 for a tasting flight, with food orders additional. 5700 Highway 116 N., Forestville, 707-887-3344, russianrivervineyards.com.

Ryme Cellars: Outdoor tastings are available on Ryme’s patio, with wine and a picnic brunch or lunch from Pascaline Patisserie. $35 meals per person, $20 wine tasting per person. 6450 First Street, Forestville, 707-820-8121, rymecellars.com.

St. Francis Winery & Vineyards: Well-known for its high-end wine and food pairings program, St. Francis returns from closure on June 5 with a pairing of wines and multiple food bites, served on the vineyard portico. $50. 100 Pythian Road at Highway 12, Santa Rosa, 888-675-9463, stfranciswinery.com.

Trentadue Winery: A selection of meal options is available, from local vendors such as Big John’s Market, at this Geyserville winery, served with wines by the glass or in a tasting flight. $20-$30 per person. 19170 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville, 707-433-3104, trentadue.com.

Viansa Sonoma: Choose to be seated in one of Viansa’s private overlooks, for glorious views of Sonoma Valley and a bit of birdwatching ($75 for two), or on the terrace, with a similar view ($50 for two), for an Italian-inspired lunch prepared by the Girl & the Fig and served with a seasonal flight of four wines. 25200 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 800-995-4740, viansa.com.