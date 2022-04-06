25 Best Burritos in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 23 Don Julios, Rohnert Park: This secret little gem is well-known for its pupusas, but readers really love their burritos as well. “You MUST try their al pastor. I've eaten at a lot of burrito spots and drive further for this place. Please. Try it,” said Brent. The Camarones Tropical Burrito with sautéed prawns, homemade Spanish rice and fresh tropical mango salsa is pretty delish, too. 217 Southwest Blvd., Rohnert Park, 707-242-3160. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 2 of 23 Mi Pueblo, Petaluma and Cotati: The Macho, with meat, rice, cheese, sour cream, onion, cilantro, salsa, tomatoes, refried beans and guacamole, gets the wet treatment with a splash of "burrito sauce." The Padre doubles the amount in the Macho; the Gordo triples it. 7384 Commerce Blvd., Cotati, eatmipueblocotati.com; 800 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, eatmipueblopetaluma.com (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 3 of 23 El Roy's, Petaluma and Santa Rosa: Popular Petaluma restaurant and taco truck and Santa Rosa taco truck with authentic eats. "Finally a burrito spot that lives up to the hype," said Damien. "I'm only mad about the fact that I didn't eat here sooner. It's practically perfect, I can't think of a bad thing to say." Shrimp Super Burrito and Carne Asada Super Burrito are popular picks. 210 Edith St. and 401 E. Washington St. (truck), Petaluma; 760 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa (truck). (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat.

Slide 4 of 23 El Patio, Santa Rosa: "Burritos and breakfast burritos are probably some of the best in our great city of Santa Rosa," said Brooks about El Patio. "My burrito was practically the size of a brick," said Ricardo, who ordered the Pork Chile Verde Super Burrito. "They did not skimp on anything, including the star of the show, which was the pork. Ample chunks everywhere, along with shredded lettuce, frijoles de la olla, crema, rice, guac, pdg and melted Oaxaca cheese." 425 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, elpatio1.com; 901 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-571-2222, elpatio2.com

Slide 5 of 23 Los Arcos, Santa Rosa: Los Arcos receives high praise from fans on Facebook as a place to get a satisfying, meat-egg-and-potato-stuffed breakfast burrito, with the chorizo breakfast burrito (pictured) being among the most highly recommended. The McDougall Deluxe Burrito is also a great, healthy option to get your veggie burrito nosh on. 1791 Marlow Road, Suite 6, Santa Rosa, 707-545-5858, losarcosrestaurantsr.com (Briana V./Yelp)

Slide 6 of 23 Taqueria Las Palmas, Santa Rosa: This unassuming taqueria off Santa Rosa Avenue is a sleeper, but always popular with authentic Mexican street food fans and off-duty chefs. Carne asada and al pastor burritos are a go-to. "It is HUGE and packed with perfectly tender and flavorful asada, refried beans, rice, avocado, sour cream and salsa with just a hint of fresh lime juice," said Walt about the Super Burrito with carne asada. 415 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-546-3091. (Jeff Kan Lee/The Press Democrat)

Slide 7 of 23 Los Tres Chiles, Santa Rosa: The "No Manches" burrito is about the size of 10 regular burritos. It weighs in at 8 pounds and is 15 inches long. If you can eat it in 60 minutes, it's free. Otherwise, it's $41.95. 2765 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-304-5724. (Los Tres Chiles)

Slide 8 of 23 Chelino's, Santa Rosa: When craving something as filling as it is flavorful, Chelino's Super Wet Burrito doesn’t disappoint. Carne asada is a popular choice for this large burrito, which is topped with either a spicy verde sauce or a superb, rich mole. 1079 4th St., Santa Rosa, 707-571-7478, chelinosrestaurant.com (Marguerite S./Yelp)

Slide 9 of 23 Zoftig Eatery, Santa Rosa: Zoftig's Korean BBQ Burrito is a food truck mashup stuffed with Stemple Creek Ranch grass-fed ground beef, kimchi, daikon and short-grain brown rice inside a tortilla. It’s rib-sticking and hearty — not for dainty eaters. Our never-quite-full-enough digital editor gives it a thumbs up. 57 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-738-3558, zoftigeatery.com (Chris Hardy/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 10 of 23 Delicias Elenita Taco Truck, Santa Rosa: This Santa Rosa taco truck is a popular Friday and Saturday night hot spot. Authentic Mexican food served under the stars makes Delicias Elenita a fiesta after dark. "Their super steak burrito is not only mouthwatering delicious but also cheap and affordable ($11)," said Paul. 816 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-575-7021. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)

Slide 11 of 23 Taqueria El Favorito, Santa Rosa: If you're looking for Mission-style burritos, head to El Favorito on Sebastopol Road. "Get the super burrito al pastor," said Crystal, "I would show you a pic but I ate it with the voracity of a honey badger eating a cobra. Sorry." 565 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-526-7444. (Taqueria El Favorito)

Slide 12 of 23 Lola's Market, Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg: Latino grocer with family-friendly prices and solid carnitas. “Huge, and great prices too,” said Michelle. 1680 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, 707-571-7579; 440 Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-577-8846; 241 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-762-2112; 102 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg 707-433-1978, lolasmarkets.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 13 of 23 La Palapa, Santa Rosa: “By far the best burrito I have ever had anywhere is the wet Terminator with Diabla Sauce at La Palapa. Enough for two normal people and then some,” said PepperHead. 590 Lewis Road, Santa Rosa, 707-569-9210. (La Palapa)

Slide 14 of 23 Juanita Juanita, Sonoma: We say go nuts with the Garlic Garlic Burrito and never worry about vampires again. “I'm partial to their Carnitas Pastor Tacos,” said Tony. Their Super Burrito is a favorite among locals; the next level up is the Big Ranch and the Super, grilled and topped with melted cheese and ranchero sauce. 19114 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, 707-935-3981. (Crista Jeremiason/The Press Democrat)

Slide 15 of 23 Second-generation owner Kate Bruno with the Big Ranch carne asada burrito from Juanita Juanita in Sonoma. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Slide 16 of 23 Broadway Market, Sonoma: The best breakfast burrito in the town of Sonoma, according to Lorna Sheridan, former Managing Editor at the Sonoma Index-Tribune. With egg, cheese and chorizo, it is made at the market but remains hot all the way to work in the to-go case. "It is insane," said Lorna. 20511 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-938-2685, broadwaymarketsonoma.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 17 of 23 El Farolito, Healdsburg: Surf and turf burrito, with steak, chorizo, rice and spicy shrimp. We’re partial to this Healdsburg spot that’s more than just a taqueria. A good selection of tequilas and traditional Oaxacan dishes lead us here again and again. 128 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-433-2807, elfarolito2000.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 18 of 23 Casa del Mole, Healdsburg: Diego's Burrito is a favorite at this market and taqueria from brothers Octavio and Pedro Diaz. It features al pastor, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, organic potatoes, sour cream, guacamole and melted Monterey jack cheese, but you’re really here for the mole, which is prepared the old-fashioned way with dozens of ingredients, including Mexican chocolate. 434 Center St., Healdsburg, 707-433-4138. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)

Slide 19 of 23 Agave, Healdsburg: Another restaurant venture from the Diaz family, Agave's Chile Relleno Burrito is a favorite among our Facebook followers. Regular and super burritos are available, too. 1063 Vine St., Healdsburg, 707-433-2411, agave-mex.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 20 of 23 Taqueria El Guadalajara, Healdsburg: “Try the Burrito Manadero! It has the best mole sauce!” said Sue. “It rivals a Mission (San Francisco) burrito - the gold standard,” said Christopher. “Chili Verde Burrito, best avo-green salsa," said Tina. In this photo, Delia Nieto at her favorite "hidden gem" in Healdsburg. 125 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1052. (Photo from Facebook)

Slide 21 of 23 Guerneville Taco Truck: No one really remembers what this popular food truck is actually called (it seems almost too easy that it's simply the "Guerneville Taco Truck") but they do remember the burritos. Usually parked in front of Safeway. In this photo, owners The Vazquez brothers: Andre, left, Rick, Sebastian, and Jorge. 16632 Main St., Guerneville. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 22 of 23 Amy’s Drive Thru, Rohnert Park: We had to add this veggie burrito after a quick stop at the plant-based drive-thru from Amy’s Kitchen. The classic version comes with red beans, red rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa. Make it vegan with vegan sour cream and cheeze. You can get it in a bowl or with gluten-free tortilla. 58 Golf Course Dr. West, Rohnert Park, 707-755-3629, amysdrivethru.com

Slide 23 of 23 Oliver’s Market: You might not expect to find a top-notch burrito here, but fresh ingredients and impressive carne asada impressed several readers. “The breakfast one is my fave,” said Chris. “Wet Burrito,” said Toby. Locations in Cotati, Windsor and Santa Rosa, oliversmarket.com.