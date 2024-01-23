Where to Get the Best Pie in Sonoma County

Slide 1 of 13 Betty's Fish & Chips, Santa Rosa: Insiders know that this chippery is one of Santa Rosa's best pie shops. The restaurant makes hundreds of pies each week, most notably a rich, lush lemon chiffon cream pie — though you may have to wrestle with your tablemates over whether the raspberry peach or apple is better. 4046 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa, 707-539-0899, bettysfishandchips.com. (John Burgess/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 2 of 13 The famous Lemon Cloud Pie and Apple Pie from Betty's Bakery and Fish and Chips in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 3 of 13 Village Bakery, Santa Rosa: Their berry pie has always been a huge favorite. 3851 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, 707-829-8101 villagebakerywinecountry.com. (Courtesy of Village Bakery)

Slide 4 of 13 Criminal Baking Co.: This bakery and cafe cooks up ultra-creative pies, offering both sweet (roasted apple, triple berry) and savory (Bacon Cheeseburger! Meatloaf, and Potato!) whole pies and hand pies. 808 Donahue St., Santa Rosa, 707-888-3546, criminalbaking.com. (Criminal Baking Co.)

Slide 5 of 13 Sweet T's, Windsor: Famous Southern pecan pie served as it should be — with a crown of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel. 9098 Brooks Road South, Windsor, 707-687-5185, sweettssouthern.com. (John Burgess/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 6 of 13 Pecan Pie from Sweet T's in Windsor. (John Burgess/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 7 of 13 BurtoNZ Bakery: Tasty meat pies, a rare find in Sonoma County, are available from this New Zealand-inspired bakery in Windsor. 9076 Brooks Road S., Windsor, 707-687-5455, burtonzbakery.com.

Slide 8 of 13 Mom's Apple Pies, Sebastopol: The scent of apples and cinnamon greets you in the parking lot to this classic roadside bakeshop. 4550 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol, 707-823-8330, momsapplepieusa.com. (Courtesy of Mom's Apple Pies)

Slide 9 of 13 Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar, Healdsburg: The original location has all of the great pie flavors from Santa Rosa. 116 Matheson St., Healdsburg, 707-395-4426, thenoblefolk.com. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 10 of 13 Hazel, Occidental: Every Friday is pie day at this Occidental restaurant. Co-owner Michele Wimborough's pies are legendary, ranging from peanut butter and blackberry to Dutch apple and lemon meringue. You never know what she’ll be making, which is half the fun of your pie adventure. 3782 Bohemian Highway, Occidental, 707-874-6003, restauranthazel.com. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 11 of 13 Peanut butter pie at Hazel Restaurant in Occidental. (Heather Irwin/Sonoma Magazine)

Slide 12 of 13 Petaluma Pie Company, Petaluma: Sweet and savory pies include Jamaican beef, chicken empanada and pulled pork, but we’re especially fond of the sweet Elvis Pie (peanut butter cream, bananas, chocolate cream, chopped peanuts and whipped cream), and Persian lime pie. 125 Petaluma Blvd. N. Petaluma, 707-766-6743, petalumapiecompany.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)