6 Favorite Napa Valley Hotels for Every Budget

Slide 1 of 28 Splurge—Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection: Tucked just off Napa Valley's scenic Silverado Trail, the adults-only property features 50 rooms and suites on 33 acres studded with olive and oak trees. From $1575. 180 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford, 707-963-1211, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil (Auberge du Soleil)

Slide 2 of 28 Lounging poolside at Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection makes you feel like you’ve been whisked off to France, without having to get on a plane. (Auberge du Soleil)

Slide 3 of 28 The Champagne Maison at Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection in Rutherford. (Auberge du Soleil)

Slide 4 of 28 The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection has 15 consecutive Michelin star awards. It recently reopened after a comprehensive renovation. (Auberge du Soleil)

Slide 5 of 28 Patio seating at The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Resorts Collection. (Auberge du Soleil)

Slide 6 of 28 Splurge—Carneros Resort and Spa: Set on 28 acres in Napa Valley, Carneros Resort and Spa features guest cottages that make the property feel more like a neighborhood (with amazing yards) than a hotel. From $899. 4048 Sonoma Highway, Napa, 866-860-2328, carnerosresort.com (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 7 of 28 The adult-only Hilltop Pool at Carneros Resort and Spa is arguably one of the most photogenic hotel pools in Wine Country. It is open 24/7 and heated year round. The infinity-edged hot tub is also a guest favorite. (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 8 of 28 In addition to the adult-only Hilltop Pool, Carneros Resort and Spa also has a family-friendly option: Otto's Pool. (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 9 of 28 The Spa at Carneros Resort features a range of wellness treatments including massages, facials and body wraps, as well as high-tech offerings like zero gravity spa pedicure chairs and an infrared sauna. (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 10 of 28 Perfect your swing in style at Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa: alongside two new pickleball courts is a Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bar & Lounge. Resort guests enjoy complimentary access to the courts from sunrise to sunset; the public can access the courts by reserving a food and beverage package. (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 11 of 28 Chef’s Artisan Meat & Cheese Board at the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bar & Lounge at Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa. (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 12 of 28 Carneros Resort and Spa's new wine tasting room, Post, is in a building that was once (you guessed it) a post office. Now, you can taste a rotating list of wine flights here, along with wines by the glass and bottle from Napa, Sonoma and around the world. An assortment of snacks, cheeses, sandwiches and small bites from neighboring Market can be paired with the wines. Walk-ins welcome. (Carneros Resort and Spa)

Slide 13 of 28 Upscale—Bardessono Hotel & Spa: Constructed in 2009 with sustainability in mind, this 65-room property is one of less than a 100 LEED Platinum Certified Hotels in the world, making it easier to feel good when you take time to pamper yourself (LEED Platinum certification is considered by many to be the highest certification for green buildings). From $850. 6526 Yount St., Yountville, 707-204-6000, bardessono.com (Bardessono Hotel & Spa)

Slide 14 of 28 Recycled wood is used throughout Bardessono, you just have to know what you are looking for, like the custom-designed bedside tables. (Bardessono Hotel & Spa)

Slide 15 of 28 A guest room at Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville. Photovoltaic solar collectors provide about 20 percent of the hotel’s energy. (Bardessono Hotel & Spa)

Slide 16 of 28 Drought-resistant landscaping also helps keep water use low at Bardessono Hotel & Spa in Yountville. (Bardessono Hotel & Spa)

Slide 17 of 28 The Yountville hotel is built on property homesteaded by the Bardessono family when they came to the North Bay from Italy in 1926. (Bardessono Hotel & Spa)

Slide 18 of 28 Upscale — The Francis House: Added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, this Calistoga landmark served as the the Calistoga Hospital from 1919 to 1964 and was later lovingly restored and turned into a five-room inn by wife-and-husband duo Dina and Richard Dwyer. From $795. 1403 Myrtle St., Calistoga, 707-341-3536, thefrancishouse.com (The Francis House)

Slide 19 of 28 Guest rooms at The Francis House in Calistoga pay tribute to the property’s rich past, while at the same time ushering it into modern times. Antique desks mingle with smart TVs. Bathrooms feature Carrara marble and heated toilets. Amenities including an infrared sauna and salt room, billiards, pool and tennis court, make it a place easy to linger longer. (The Francis House)

Slide 20 of 28 An antique porcelain light hangs in a room of The Francis House. Each room features a different vintage overhead lamp. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

Slide 21 of 28 The salt water pool at The Francis House in Calistoga. (The Francis House)

Slide 22 of 28 Infrared Sauna and Salt Room at The Francis House in Calistoga. (The Francis House)

Slide 23 of 28 Massage room at The Francis House in Calistoga. (The Francis House)

Slide 24 of 28 Budget—Napa Valley Railway Inn: It’s a dream come true for train enthusiasts and anyone watching their budget. Six railcars and three cabooses are permanently parked on the original tracks of the Napa Valley Railroad Company. One caboose is home to The Model Bakery’s Yountville location, but the remaining train cars are outfitted with everything you’ll need to spend the night. From $290. 6523 Washington St., Yountville, 707-944-2000, napavalleyrailwayinn.com (Napa Valley Railway Inn)

Slide 25 of 28 Located in the center of Yountville, Napa Valley Railway Inn is within walking distance to countless wine tasting rooms, shops and restaurants. (Napa Valley Railway Inn)

Slide 26 of 28 Budget—Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery: There’s been lots of buzz around the expansion of the brewery, but this property also boasts 17 rooms and a private cottage. Rooms offer queen beds and have a sink, but shared restrooms and showers are located at the end of the hall. From $199. 1250 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, 707-942-4101, calistogainn.com (Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery)

Slide 27 of 28 At Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery in Calistoga, 17 guest rooms share common restroom and shower facilities. (Calistoga Inn Restaurant & Brewery)