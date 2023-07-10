4 Local Restaurants Named Among Best in the US for Outdoor Dining

Looking for a new spot to enjoy an al fresco meal this summer? Online restaurant reservation and review platform OpenTable has included two Sonoma County restaurants in its annual list of “100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America.” Two Napa Valley restaurants also made this year’s list.

Click through the above gallery to see the top local picks for outdoor dining, according to the online reservation platform.

OpenTable’s best outdoor dining list, which features 31 restaurants in California and seven in the San Francisco Bay Area, was created by analyzing over 13 million reviews.

The online reservation platform noted in a press release that outdoor dining increased 20% in May and 19% in the first half of June (June 1–15), compared to 2022.

“With many restaurants elevating outdoor dining spaces for summer and beyond, this list represents dining destinations with incredible outdoor – and culinary – offerings,” said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer of OpenTable.

In Sonoma County, the al fresco dining season is already in full swing. What’s your favorite place to dine outdoors? Here are a few of ours.

See the complete OpenTable list here.