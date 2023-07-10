Pair Wine and Vinyl at Pop-Up Record Sale in Petaluma

Wine and vinyl make a fantastic pairing; just ask Damien Carney, the owner of Avinage wine shop.

On Sunday, July 30, Carney is teaming up with Petaluma’s Rain Dog Records for VINYL, a pop-up record sale at his downtown Petaluma wine shop. Offering thousands of used LPs for sale, the event will also feature North Bay record vendors RadioThrift, Think Records, Spinning Threads, and Half Tone Sound.

The all-day vinyl fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Avinage’s mezzanine level. A live DJ will spin records throughout the day as attendees comb through the music offerings.

For Carney, the event is a chance to utilize the store’s upstairs space in a fun and interesting way while bringing new people into the shop. He’s also a bit of a record fanatic.

“I always play vinyl in the store and I thought it would be fun to have a pop-up record thing,” he says. “I’d gotten to know the guys at Rain Dog a little because I go there a lot to shop, so I asked them if they’d be interested in a collaboration.”

Though the Avinage permit doesn’t currently allow Carney to pour wine in store, he will be selling bottles to go at the event and recommending wines to pair with customers’ vinyl purchases.

Avinage, 15 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma. 707-774-6080, avinagewines.com

Where to Buy Vinyl in Sonoma County

Can’t make it to the Vinyl event? Check out these local record stores for a rotating selection of new and used albums throughout the year.

RadioThrift

This funky Santa Rosa shop offers an array of used LPs, vintage clothing, cassettes, turntables, art, collectibles, and more. The shop also makes regular appearances at thrift events and pop-up record sales. 1005 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa, instagram.com/radiothrift

Rain Dog Records

Founders and Partial Cell bandmates Gabriel Hernandez, Jon Del Buono, and James Florence founded Rain Dog in 2021 when pandemic lockdowns put a damper on live gigs. What began as a fun way to make some cash turned into a bona-fide brick-and-mortar business selling used and new records of all genres. 1010 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma, raindogrecords.net

Spinning Threads

Vintage clothing, band t-shirts, and used vinyl join forces at this combination record store and thrift shop in downtown Sebastopol. You may just find a treasure among the store’s many bins. 137 N. Main St., Sebastopol, facebook.com

The Next Record Store

Formerly known as the Last Record Store, until one of the original owners retired in 2021, the Next Record Store buys, sells, and trades new and used vinyl, plus CDs. You can also pick up a turntable if you’re not already equipped. 1899 Mendocino Ave., Suite A, Santa Rosa, the-next-record-store.square.site

Coming Soon: Paradise Found

After three decades selling records in Boulder, Colorado, Paradise Found owner Will Paradise is opening a second store in downtown Petaluma this fall, in the former Field Works space. The shop will offer used and new vinyl across genres, along with CDs, t-shirts, and turntables. 316 B St., Petaluma, paradisefoundrecordsmusic.com