2 Local Restaurants Named Among ‘Most Beloved in America’ by OpenTable

Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has announced its annual list of “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America,” featuring 47 cities across 21 states. No Sonoma County restaurants made the cut this year, but two of the 100 are in Napa Valley.

French restaurant Bistro Jeanty in Yountville and Italian Bistro Don Giovanni in Napa are among the top picks of OpenTable diners. Three San Francisco restaurants also made the list: House of Prime Rib, Greek restaurant Kokkari Estiatorio and Peruvian seafood eatery La Mar Cebicheria Peruana.

To generate the list, OpenTable analyzed 13 million reviews on its site between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022. (The reviews can only be submitted by diners who have made a reservation via OpenTable.) A restaurant’s overall score was determined based on “unique data points,” including “diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating,” according to a press release from OpenTable, Inc.

California dominated this year’s list with 21 restaurants, followed by Illinois, which had 17 restaurants on the list, all of them in Chicago. Florida and Nevada tied at 10 restaurants each.

Bistro Jeanty, an institution for French cuisine in Napa Valley, has served classic dishes like onion soup, escargots and cassoulet for more than 20 years. The restaurant is owned by Chef Philippe Jeanty, from the Champagne region in France, who came to Yountville in 1977 to open the Chandon Restaurant.

“Consistently wonderful. Some of the best food in Napa Valley. Wonderful French atmosphere. Great service,” wrote OpenTable reviewer Donna about Bistro Jeanty.

Bistro Don Giovanni, another longtime Napa favorite, is owned by Giovanni Scala, whose mamma inspired the Neapolitan menu at his restaurant. Chef and business partner Scott Warner prepares dishes like carpaccio, gnocchetti with lamb ragu and pecorino toscano and veal parmigiana.

Click through the above gallery for a peek at the Napa Valley restaurants. See the full list here.