2 New Restaurants and a Food Truck Pop-Up Coming to Sonoma This Month

Luma Bar & Eatery, a new restaurant in Petaluma from the owners of The Shuckery, is hoping to open this month in the former Dempsey’s brewpub on the Petaluma River. The plant-forward opening menu will feature Sonoma County produce in dishes such as mushroom escabeche, crudite with seaweed hummus, gnocchi with sunchokes and chanterelles, pasta with fennel and carrot ragout and protein side dishes: 4-ounce skewers of pork shank, duck confit or brisket. The restaurant will have a full bar.

“Luma Bar & Eatery is committed to prioritizing sustainability through our food and beverage program, which is thoughtfully designed to combat the climate crisis one conscious meal at a time,” according to the restaurant’s website. 50 E. Washington St., Petaluma, 707-772-5037, lumaeatery.com

Tiki-style experience: The much-anticipated Kapu, a tiki-style bar and restaurant, should be open before the new year, according to general manager and beverage director Michael Richardson. If you’ve been following their Instagram (@kapu.bar), you’ve seen that Richardson has been hard at work painting and decorating every surface. “No white walls” is his motto. Chef Mike Lutz, the former executive chef of Sonoma State’s Prelude restaurant at the Green Music Center, will head the kitchen. 132 Keller St., Petaluma.

Food truck pop-up series: The SOMO Village in Rohnert Park has launched a food truck pop-up series from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The changing lineup of food sellers recently included Lila’s Streetside Eats and Jam’s Joy Bangalow. Find the food park on the west sidewalk near the “Upside-Down Man” statue and SOMO Cowork. Details on Instagram at @somovillage.