The Most Festive Hotels in Sonoma for the Holiday Season

Slide 1 of 27 Montage Healdsburg: This luxury hotel has decorated its public spaces with striking holiday ornaments. 100 Montage Way, Healdsburg, 707-979-9000, montagehotels.com/healdsburg (Courtesy of Emma K. Morris)

Slide 2 of 27 The Christmas tree at Montage Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Emma K. Morris)

Slide 3 of 27 The Christmas tree at Montage Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Dana Rebmann)

Slide 4 of 27 Lighting the menorah at Montage Healdsburg. (Courtesy of Emma K. Morris)

Slide 5 of 27 The Madrona, Healdsburg: Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the recently renovated Madrona is celebrating the holidays with sparkle. 1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-6700, themadronahotel.com (Courtesy of The Madrona)

Slide 6 of 27 The festive hallway view after stepping inside The Madrona in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of The Madrona)

Slide 7 of 27 The Christmas tree at The Madrona in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of The Madrona)

Slide 8 of 27 Hotel Petaluma: Every year, Hotel Petaluma decorates its courtyard with Christmas trees and festive lights. The hotel also hosts a gingerbread house showcase and competition (Dec. 16-17 this year), with some of the sweet dwellings replicating historic Petaluma mansions. 205 Kentucky St., Petaluma. 707-559-3393, hotelpetaluma.com (Courtesy of Hotel Petaluma)

Slide 9 of 27 The lobby at Hotel Petaluma is decked out in holiday decor. (Courtesy of Hotel Petaluma)

Slide 10 of 27 Expect to see some candy-coated takes on Wine Country landmark at the annual Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition at Hotel Petaluma. (Victoria Webb)

Slide 11 of 27 Kenwood Inn & Spa, Kenwood: The holiday decorations at this Mediterranean-style inn add a touch of tranquility to the property. 10400 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-1293, kenwoodinn.com (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Slide 12 of 27 The Centro Court at Kenwood Inn & Spa is decorated for the holidays. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Slide 13 of 27 The entrance to the lobby at Kenwood Inn & Spa in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Kenwood Inn & Spa)

Slide 14 of 27 Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, Sonoma: The Sycamore tree at Fairmont Sonoma is more than a 100 years old and welcomes guests with thousands of white lights during the holiday season. 100 Boyes Boulevard, Sonoma, 707-938-9000, fairmont.com/sonoma (Courtesy of Dana Rebmann)

Slide 15 of 27 The festive entrance to the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Dana Rebmann)

Slide 16 of 27 A Christmas tree made of wine bottles at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. (Courtesy of Dana Rebmann)

Slide 17 of 27 Young guests at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa are encouraged to write letters to Santa. (Courtesy of Dana Rebmann)

Slide 18 of 27 Holiday décor atop the lobby fireplace at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. (Courtesy of Dana Rebmann)

Slide 19 of 27 MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, Sonoma: Each year, this historic Wine Country property hosts Twelve Nights of Marvel, a series of events and special treats leading up to the holidays that include candlelit sculpture tours, cooking classes, caroling, and hot cocoa and cider in the lobby. 29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com (Courtesy of MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa)

Slide 20 of 27 Rich green and golden-brown magnolia leaves, styled by Marion Moss Floral Design of Petaluma, are part of the holiday decor at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma. (Courtesy of Dana Rebmann)

Slide 21 of 27 Holiday caroling at MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma. (Courtesy of MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa)

Slide 22 of 27 Flamingo Resort, Santa Rosa: The HYBYCOZO garden sculpture by the resort entrance isn’t the only thing shining brightly right now at this midcentury hotel in Santa Rosa. 2777 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com

Slide 23 of 27 The Lazeaway Club at the Flamingo Resort is covered in Christmas decorations this year thanks to the Sippin’ Santa cocktail pop-up that runs through December. (Courtesy Dana Rebmann)

Slide 24 of 27 The tropical Sippin’ Santa cocktail pop-up at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa includes a lineup of nine holiday-flavored cocktails. (Courtesy of Sippin’ Santa)

Slide 25 of 27 The Stavrand Russian River Valley, Guerneville: Dating back to the early 1920s, The Stavrand is a registered Sonoma Historic Landmark. For the holidays, it is decked out with nutcrackers and simple but stylish decor. 13555 Highway 116, Guerneville, 707-869-9093, thestavrand.com (Courtesy of Kayla Bohuslav)

Slide 26 of 27 The Solarium at The Stavrand Russian River Valley in Guerneville. (Courtesy of Kayla Bohuslav)

Slide 27 of 27 Holiday décor with a view of redwoods. (Courtesy of Kayla Bohuslav)