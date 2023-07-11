4 Bay Area Spots Added to Michelin List of ‘Best Value’ Restaurants

A week before the much-anticipated announcement of California’s 2023 Michelin star winners on July 18, the international restaurant guide has served up an amuse-bouche of 10 debuting Bib Gourmands — restaurants that serve good food at a good value.

According to a news release, Michelin inspectors have chosen 143 Bib Gourmands in California this year, with only 10 new additions included in the guide. (The full list of Bib Gourmands, including restaurants that maintained their Bib Gourmand status, will be revealed after the awards ceremony in Oakland on July 18.)

Frustratingly, none of the 10 new Bib Gourmands are in Wine Country. Not in Napa, Sonoma or even north of the Golden Gate. But four of the newcomers are in the San Francisco Bay Area: Bansang (San Francisco; Korean cuisine), Bombera (Oakland; Mexican cuisine), Petiscos (San Jose; Portuguese cuisine) and Snail Bar (Oakland; contemporary cuisine).

“The inspection team and I are very excited about these ten restaurants joining the wide array of Bib Gourmand restaurants already in the great state of California,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guides.

Last year, eight local restaurants maintained their Bib Gourmand status, including Chalkboard in Healdsburg; El Molino Central, Valley Bar & Bottle and FolkTable in Sonoma; Khom Loi and Ramen Gaijin in Sebastopol, Stockhome in Petaluma and Glen Ellen Star in Glen Ellen. Like this year, there were no new additions to the Bib Gourmand list from Sonoma County in 2022.

While the Michelin stars remain the restaurant world’s most coveted awards, being selected a Bib Gourmand by Michelin inspectors is also an honor and can put a restaurant on the map of gourmet destinations. To be considered for the Bib Gourmand category, restaurants must serve two courses, a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less. The designation is indicated in the guidebook with an image of the tire company’s mascot “Bibendum,” also known as the Michelin Man.

Find the complete list of new California Bib Gourmands here and stay tuned for more updates about California Bib Gourmands and Michelin stars next week.