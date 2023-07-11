New In-N-Out Location Opening Soon in Santa Rosa

Hold onto your Double Double: a new In-N-Out restaurant is about to open in Santa Rosa.

According to company representatives, the Southern California-based burger joint that’s been a point of cheeseburger pride for West Coasters since 1948 will open its fourth Sonoma County location this month.

The forthcoming In-N-Out will be located at 2532 Santa Rosa Ave., a busy section of the local artery connecting the north and south ends of west Santa Rosa.

Though heavy traffic at the drive-thru portion of the restaurant has created concern for locals, Santa Rosa’s planning commission conducted impact studies and approved plans for the 3,900-square-foot eatery in 2020. There will be 76 indoor seats and 76 outdoor seats with access to the restaurant and drive-thru lane on both Yolanda and Santa Rosa avenues.

Signs announcing the new location were posted in June 2022. There are currently three In-N-Out restaurants in Sonoma County; in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma. The first Sonoma County location, in Rohnert Park, opened in 1996.