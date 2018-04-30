The 19 Best Margaritas in Sonoma

Slide 1 of 23 La Rosa Tequileria & Grille

Dining Editor Heather Irwin has declared the La Rosa's La Diabla ($9) margarita her favorite. It comprises lime, strawberry (or mango) with muddled jalapeño peppers served on the rocks. If heat isn't your thing, try one of their 12 other margaritas, or keep it simple with a sip of tequila from their expansive bar, which features over 180 artisan tequilas. (707) 523-3663, 500 4th St., Santa Rosa

Slide 2 of 23 La Casa Restaurant

The oldest restaurant in Sonoma knows how to throw down the margaritas - they offer six types - many use recipes that date back to the restaurant's founding in 1967. Try the Coat Rack, which uses Cazadores Reposado tequila, Cointreau, and fresh squeezed lime ($9.95), or grab a house margarita during happy hour ($5). (707) 996-3406, 121 E. Spain St., Sonoma (Photo: Sarah Stierch)

Slide 3 of 23 Mi Pueblo

Mi Pueblo, located in the heart Petaluma's historic downtown, hosts a well regarded happy hour, where speciality margaritas, such as their jalopeño margarita, are a mere $4.50. Local fans describe Mi Pueblo's margaritas as being "the size of a mixing bowl" and therefore shareable for two - but would you really want to share your margarita? (707) 769-9066, 1008 Kentucky St., Petaluma. (Photo: Anita V)

Slide 4 of 23 Oso Sonoma

Named one of the top 100 restaurants in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Chronicle, Oso's food is pretty great - but so are their cocktails. Their seasonal cocktails use fresh fruit and saké liquors, providing a low alcohol twist on classic drinks. Pair Oso's molé braised pork shoulder tacos ($14) with a blood orange margarita ($10), which uses Sabé Teq, blood orange puree, lime, agave and salt. (707) 931-6926, 9 E. Spain St., Sonoma

Slide 5 of 23 Maya Restaurant

Sonoma's Maya Restaurant serves contemporary cuisine from the Yucatan and they also offer the largest tequila selection in town. All of their margaritas use 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila and their house margarita is no joke ($8.50) - it packs a punch with silver tequila, orange liqueur, and fresh lemon and lime juice. Grab one at happy hour for $5.50. For something a bit more fruity, try their pomegranate margarita ($9.50). (707) 935-3500, 101 E. Napa St., Sonoma (Photo courtesy of Maya Restaurant)

Slide 7 of 23 Taqueria La Hacienda

Sonoma locals clamor to La Hacienda not just for their hearty portions of Mexican food, including the best homemade molé in town, but for their gigantic margaritas. Skip the house margarita and go top shelf ($8.25) which uses their famous margarita mix and El Jimador Tequila Blanco Triple Sec, topped with floats of Grand Marnier and Cointreau. They also offer a margarita using organic tequila. ($10.99). (707) 939-8226, 17960 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma (Photo: Sarah Stierch)

Slide 8 of 23 Mateo's Cocina Latina

Yucatán-born chef Mateo Granados takes great pride in his gourmet cuisine, which has earned him numerous awards including being named one of food critic Michael Bauer's favorite restaurants in Healdsburg. Using sustainable and locally grown ingredients, Granados cocktail program is no joke either. Go for the heat with the margarita caliente with Cimarron Blanco, radish, cilantro, jalapeño and agave nectar ($11.50) or keep it cool with a house margarita ($10). (707) 433-1520, 214 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. (Photo courtesy of Mateo's Cucina Latina)

Slide 9 of 23 Rustic Francis's Favorites

Italian isn't the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about margaritas, but, North County locals swear by the agave honey margarita ($13) at Francis Ford Coppola's restaurant at his namesake winery in Geyserville. A simple blend of tequila, agave honey, Cointreau and lime, the recipe is based on a traditional Mexican recipe from the 1930s. Enjoy it at the art deco bar or poolside. (707) 857-1485, 300 Via Archimedes, Geyserville. (Photo: Amanda Marsalis)

Slide 10 of 23 Plaza Tequila

Popular with happy hour enthusiasts, Plaza Tequila offers margarita lovers plenty of options to pair with their expansive menu. Treat yourself to a top shelf margarita ($6 during happy hour), which is topped off with a float of Cointreau, and sit back and relax on their shaded patio. (707) 776-4949, 600 E. Washington, Petaluma. (Photo courtesy of Plaza Tequila)

Slide 11 of 23 Agave

Known for their vast tequila selection (one of the largest collections in the county), Agave hosts tequila tastings. Go for a house margarita or go big with Le Reyna del Sur, which is made with Herradura silver tequila, fresh squeezed lime, and Grand Marnier. Enjoy your margarita al fresco with Chef Octavio Diaz's mother's speciality, traditional molé from Oaxaca ($14.99). (707) 433-2411, 1063 Vine St., Healdsburg.

Slide 13 of 23 El Farolito

Windsor's El Farolito features El Rey, a Mezcaleria bar in the heart of the restaurant, which serves up tasty craft cocktail margaritas. Fans of El Farolito praise the Trés Pedros, which is made with Azunia Platinum Blanco tequila, tamarind, hibiscus, and lime juice. If you're a smoky mezcal lover, you'll find mezcal margaritas, including the Maria Sabina, which comprises San Juan del Rio mezcal, egg white, lime juice, agave nectar and amaretto. (707) 838-9511, 8465 Old Redwood Hwy, Windsor. (Photo courtesy of El Farolito)

Slide 14 of 23 Kin

The patio at Windsor's Kin makes for a fabulous place to kick back and relax with a KIN margarita ($11) in hand. The margarita uses Hacienda Vieja Reposado tequila, Beauchant orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, sour mix, and salt - be sure to ask for pomegranate juice, too! Enjoy it with mahi mahi fish tacos ($15) or a fajita chicken salad ($14). (707) 837-7546, 740 McClelland Dr., Windsor. (Photo courtesy of Kin)

Slide 15 of 23 El Barrio

One of the hottest spots in Guerneville, El Barrio pairs tequila and mezcal craft cocktails with small Mexican plates. USA Today calls their La Adelita margarita - made with Cebeza tequila, Cointreau, hibiscus, and lime ($9) - "sultry." They also offer mezcal margaritas, like the El Barrio, which uses just a few simple ingredients: Fidencio mezcal, agave and lime juice ($9). Grab some Mexican deviled eggs ($5) and chill on the patio with drinks in hand. (707) 604-7601, 16230 Main St., Guerneville. (Photo: Kelly Pulieo)

Slide 16 of 23 Underwood Bar and Grill

A popular hangout for locals, including winemakers and artists, the Underwood offers a top notch craft cocktail program - which of course includes a margarita. Their Mercury margarita ($12.50) uses Herradura Blanco tequila, Grand Marnier, Cointreau, house-made sweet & sour, and fresh orange juice. It's a perfect match with their signature grilled hamburger ($14.50). (707) 823-7023, 9113 Graton Rd., Graton.

Slide 17 of 23 El Coronel Mexican Restaurant

A Sebastopol favorite, El Coronel is a family-friendly establishment with an outdoor patio that makes for a great spot to enjoy one of El Coronel's nine speciality margaritas - especially if you love a more fruity twist. Their Pink Cadillac margarita stars Chambord, giving it a distinct raspberry flavor, and the Georgia Peach features peach Schnapps. (707) 829-7010, 1015 Gravenstein Hwy S., Sebastopol. (Photo courtesy of El Coronel Restaurant)

Slide 19 of 23 La Bodeguita

Bodega Bay's only Mexican restaurant, La Bodeguita, serves up traditional Mexican food with a seaside twist. Both locals and travelers along Highway 1 stop by for frozen margaritas, which come in a giant goblet that requires two hands to hold. Nibble on your margarita with chips and fresh salsa, followed by the fish taco of the day. (707) 875-9190, 2001 CA-1, Bodega Bay.

(Photo by Paul V.)

Slide 20 of 23 Ricardo's Bar & Grill

The hangout of choice for Bennett Valley locals, Ricardo's serves up not only tasty martinis, but also a delicious house margarita during happy hour ($4) that uses Sauza Blue tequila and is served on the rocks in a tall, skinny glass. Or go big with their top shelf ($9) - it's worth the upgrade. Serve it up with shrimp tacos from the secret menu (seriously) and you'll be satisfied. (707) 545-7696, 2700 Yulupa, Santa Rosa. (Photo courtesy of Ricardo's Bar & Grill)

Slide 21 of 23 Rocker Oysterfeller's

A historic haunt, the Rocker Oysterfeller's saloon offers contemporary twists on classics, including the margarita, which comprises fresh lime, Arette tequila, Patron Citronage, and agave ($10). Enjoy it with their beer battered fish tacos, served with apple-fennel slaw and a spicy remoulade sauce ($14). If you have too many margaritas, you can crash at their onsite hotel. (707) 876-1983, 14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford. (Photo: Paige Green Photography)

Slide 22 of 23 Mi Ranchito

Cotati's Mi Ranchito loves tequila so much they have their own tequila club. Their speciality margaritas run the gamut of colors, tastes and sizes. Try La Borracha, which is topped off with a mini-Corona beer or a refreshing cucumber margarita that uses Milagro silver tequila. During happy hour, margaritas are a mere $3.50! (707) 795-7600, 7600 Commerce Blvd, Cotati. (Photo courtesy of Mi Ranchito)