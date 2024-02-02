Where to Watch Super Bowl 2024 in Sonoma and Napa Counties

Slide 1 of 11
Epicenter, Santa Rosa: If you're worried that your TV screen at home may not be big enough to catch all the action, Epicenter's Victory House has you covered with two 40-foot walls with "massive true HD laser and HD LED TV screens" with multi-zone surround sound to satisfy your senses. Reservations ($10 per seat) are required for this watch party. 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-708-3742, visitepicenter.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Ausiello's Bar and Grill, Santa Rosa: With 24 TV screens, cold beer, burgers and one of the best Bloody Marys in Sonoma County, Ausiello's knows how to feed sports fanatics. The bar will be showing the game at 3:30 p.m. 609 Fifth St., Santa Rosa, 707-579-9408, ausiellos5thstreetgrill.com. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Flagship Taproom, Santa Rosa: Head to this friendly taproom for brunch and all-day happy hour (every Sunday) craft beer on rotating taps, sandos and tacos — and the game on flatscreen TV. 446 B St., Santa Rosa, flagshiptaproom.com (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
Beyond the Glory, Petaluma: For the ultimate viewing experience, catch the game on 19 TVs and two 100-inch projection screens. Walk-ins are welcome, but this place tends to get packed so call ahead to make reservations: 707-971-8366. 1371 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite 130, Petaluma, 707-971-8366, btgpetaluma.com. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
McNear's Saloon & Dining House, Petaluma: This lively pub, located next to Petaluma’s Mystic Theatre, invites you to pair the game with beer, wine, cocktails and pub grub; food favorites include Short Rib Tostadas, Local Rock Cod Tacos, Famous Fish ‘n’ Chips and McNear’s Chili. 23 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma, 707-765-2121, mcnears.com (Scott Manchester/The Press Democrat)
Murphy's Irish Pub, Sonoma: This longtime favorite watering hole has 10 gleaming, high-definition TVs that show sports all day and well into the evening. Drown your sorrows over a Niners loss with a pint of Guinness or celebrate a win over the Chiefs with a juicy leg of lamb. On the Plaza at 464 First St. East, Sonoma, 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com
Steiner's Tavern, Sonoma: This Sonoma institution has 16 TVs, pool tables, a full bar, beer, wine and pub grub dishes like tater tots, sandwiches and hot links. 465 First St. W., Suite 100, Sonoma, 707-996-3812, steinerstavern.com
Olde Sonoma Public House, Sonoma: This Sonoma pub has 32 beers on tap, four big TV screens and pinball machines. Happy hour is 4-6 p.m. ($2 off all draft beers, $1 off 10.5-ounce glass). 18615 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, 707-938-7587, oldesonomapub.com.
Healdsburg Bar & Grill, Healdsburg: This popular Healdsburg restaurant serves classic American fare with classic American sports — a perfect pairing. Watch the game with a burger and cold beer at the bar, or chill on the patio. 245 Healdsburg Ave., 707-433-3333, healdsburgbarandgrill.com.
Napa Palisades Saloon, Napa: This brewpub delights locals, with offerings like the Saloon burger and crunchy fish tacos. Head over on Sunday for a Super Bowl experience that won't disappoint, just make sure to reserve a table if you're bringing a party of six or more. 1000 Main St., Suite 100, 707-492-3399, napapalisades.com
Meritage Resort, Napa: For a luxe Super Bowl experience, head over to the Meritage for a viewing party that will feature beer from Fieldwork Brewing Co., as well as a Build Your Own Nacho Bar, Wing Station and Smoker Station with smoked pork shoulder and kielbasa. After all, it's not the Super Bowl without copious amounts of snacks! Tickets are $45; kids 3 and under are free. 850 Bordeaux Way, get tickets here. (Meritage Resort)