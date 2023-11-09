Where to Eat Out on Thanksgiving in Sonoma County

Skip the cooking and dishes this year by letting local chefs prepare your Thanksgiving feast, giving you extra time to spend with family and friends. More than 40 Sonoma County restaurants, bakeries and grocers are offering special holiday meals and treats for dining in, takeout or delivery.

Make reservations and preorder meals early, as space and menu items are limited and sell out fast.

Santa Rosa

John Ash & Co.

A three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner for dining in, as well as a prix fixe kids’ menu and a Front Room a la carte menu. The first course is a choice between autumn salad or butternut squash soup. The second course options consist of roasted Heritage turkey with giblet dressing, gravy and cranberry sauce; pan-seared salmon with mushrooms and spinach; roasted pork tenderloin with sweet potato gnocchi and roasted Brussels sprouts; vegan portobello Wellington, and grilled Angus beef filet with maple-glazed vegetables and garlic whipped potatoes. Dessert is a pumpkin and cinnamon mousse with candied pecans and bourbon caramel.

The kids’ menu includes a first course of mixed greens salad with ranch dressing or a fruit salad with honey yogurt dip; a second course of either penne marinara, salmon filet, petite Angus filet steak or roasted heritage turkey with traditional fixings; and a housemade gelato with pumpkin snickerdoodle for dessert. The adult menu is $95 per person and the kids’ menu is $45 per person. Reserve on OpenTable.

4350 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, 707-527-7687, vintnersresort.com/john-ash-co

Flamingo Resort & Spa

Buffet-style Thanksgiving feast for parties up to 12, served in the ballroom. The buffet menu includes seasonal chop salad, butternut squash soup, buttermilk biscuits, slow-cooked prime rib, maple-brined turkey, wild mushroom ravioli, olive oil poached shrimp, sourdough stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, caramelized Brussels sprouts, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, mezcal cranberry sauce and more (with items subject to change based on availability). Sweets include pumpkin pie, pecan pie, chocolate mousse tart and Meyer lemon cheesecake. $75 for adults and $35 for children. Reserve on Tock.

2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa, 707-545-8530, flamingoresort.com

The Bird (formerly Willie Bird’s)

Thanksgiving takeout (Nov. 19. is the last day to preorder). Entree items and sides can be purchased separately. Full meals include roast turkey with stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce; 8-ounce prime rib with mashed potatoes, gravy and sauteed vegetables; smoked ham with mashed potatoes, gravy and sauteed vegetables; or vegetable lasagna with garlic bread. There’s also a family turkey dinner that serves eight to 10 people and includes a 12 to 14-pound whole roasted turkey, five pounds of stuffing, five pounds of mashed potatoes, one quart of gravy, one pint of cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. Order online. Meals delivered cold with reheating instructions provided. Pick up from Nov. 21 through Nov. 23.

4776 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa, 707-542-0861, thebirdrestaurant.com

Stark’s Steak & Seafood

Takeout Thanksgiving dinner for two, available for preorder now. Also open 2-7 p.m. on Nov. 23, serving regular dinner menu alongside a classic Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings. The takeout menu for two ($145) includes creamy tomato soup, arugula and endive salad, butter roasted turkey with giblet gravy and pomegranate-cranberry sauce, and sides of mashed potatoes, broccolini, roasted cremini mushrooms, and chorizo sausage and blue cheese stuffing. Dessert add-ons include spiced apple cake and pumpkin cream cheese pie. Order online by Nov. 17 for pickup from noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 22-23.

521 Adams St., Santa Rosa, 707-546-5100, starkssteakhouse.com

La Gare French Restaurant

Dine in or takeout prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner. Choice of entrees include pumpkin ravioli, Angus prime rib au jus, oven-roasted turkey with all the fixings and wild Alaskan salmon filet in a beurre blanc sauce. All meals are served with Franco American French bread, creamy butternut squash soup and butter lettuce salad with Dijon vinaigrette, as well as a choice of pecan pie or spiced pumpkin pie with chantilly whipped cream. Call 707-528-4355 to preorder meals or reserve a spot on OpenTable. Order meals by Nov. 21 for pickup 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

208 Wilson St., Santa Rosa, 707-528-4355, lagarerestaurant.com

Pascaline French Bistro & Patisserie

Thanksgiving takeout menu, for pickup at the Sebastopol-based patisserie’s new Montgomery Village location. The holiday menu includes vadouvan-spiced butternut squash velouté, a golden beet and arugula salad, cornbread, potato gratin, green beans, maple glazed roasted baby carrots, mushroom fricassee, orange cranberry sauce, Pacific salmon coulibiac, slow-roasted pork loin, pumpkin pie cheesecake and bourbon pecan tart. Order items online or at the cafe prior to pickup. Place order by 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 for pickup 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 22.

1021 Hahman Drive, Santa Rosa, 707-303-7151, pascalinepatisserieandcafe.com

Safari West

Enjoy a Thanksgiving feast on the Sonoma Serengeti, with two seatings; at noon and 3 p.m. The menu includes fresh dinner rolls, tiger prawn cocktail, butternut squash soup, spinach salad, sauteed green beans, French bread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, bourbon glazed sweet potatoes, maple glazed ham, roasted turkey with housemade cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. Menu is subject to change. $75 for adults, $30 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for toddlers under 4. Reserve online.

3115 Porter Creek Road, Santa Rosa, 707-579-2551, safariwest.com

Kenwood

Salt & Stone

A dine-in a la carte Thanksgiving menu includes raw and cooked oysters and shared plates along with three courses to choose from. Choice of appetizers include butternut squash bisque, French onion soup, kale salad, little gem Caesar and butter lettuce salad. Entree choices include Diestel Ranch turkey, crispy skin salmon, cauliflower gnocchi, Dungeness crab cioppino, gulf prawn and scallop tagliatelle, and Dijon and herb roasted Angus beef prime rib. Dessert choices include pumpkin cheesecake, apple galette, butterscotch bread pudding, flourless chocolate ganache torte, raspberry zinfandel sorbet and Kentucky bourbon butter pecan gelato. The menu for children under 10 ($20) includes a choice of a turkey dinner, cheeseburger with fries, housemade shell pasta in a meat sauce or noodles with butter and cheese, plus a drink of choice and vanilla bean ice cream with chocolate sauce for dessert.

9900 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood, 707-833-6326, saltstonekenwood.com

Glen Ellen

Les Pascals Patisserie

Closed on Thanksgiving Day but open Nov. 22 for dining in and takeout with seasonal menu items. The Thanksgiving menu includes various baked goods such as pumpkin brioche, cranberry bread, hazelnut and chocolate chip cookies, apple pie, pumpkin galette, honey cake, pumpkin macaroons and assorted fruit tarts.

13758 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-934-8378, lespascalspatisserie.com

Glen Ellen Star

A Thanksgiving dinner package, for pickup 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 23 , that serves eight people. Package includes a whole Diestel Ranch roast turkey, maple glazed cranberry-orange sauce, chicory salad, Parker House rolls, buttermilk mashed potatoes, housemade gravy, sourdough-mushroom stuffing, caramelized Brussels sprouts with brown sugar bacon marmalade and pumpkin pie. $60 per person, plus tax ($480 for full dinner package for eight people). Preorder online.

13648 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-343-1384, glenellenstar.com

the fig cafe & wine bar

Dine in, three-course Thanksgiving dinner served from 1-6 p.m. Menu includes Acme Bread Company bread with house-cultured butter for the table; starters of poached pear salad, fig and arugula salad or parsnip and apple bisque; entrees of roast turkey breast, braised short ribs, pan-seared flounder or roasted mushroom risotto; and dessert choices of cinnamon apple crisp with vanilla mascarpone or pumpkin cheesecake bar with salted caramel. $62 per person, with $15 optional wine pairing. Reserve on Resy.

13690 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen, 707-938-2130, thefigcafe.com

Sonoma

the girl & the fig

Dine in, three-course Thanksgiving dinner served from noon to 8 p.m. Menu includes Acme Bread Company bread with house-cultured butter for the table; starters of shaved apple salad, glazed squash salad or mushroom and celery root bisque; entrees of roast turkey breast, sauteed flounder, short rib au poivre or roasted mushroom ragout; and dessert choices of chocolate pecan tart, profiteroles with pumpkin ice cream or cranberry-pear crumble bar with vanilla ice cream. $68 per person, with $16 optional wine pairing. Reserve online or call for more information.

110 W. Spain St., Sonoma, 707-938-3634, thegirlandthefig.com

Wit & Wisdom

Dine in or takeout three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner. The first course is a choice of king crab and endive Caesar salad, butter lettuce salad with goat cheese and herb vinaigrette, butternut squash soup with duck confit, and ricotta gnudi with sunchoke puree and truffle glaze. Second course choices include lobster pot pie, petrale sole in a lemon caper sauce, Heritage turkey breast with sourdough stuffing, and prime beef New York strip in au poivre with cream spinach. A trio of Thanksgiving sides includes Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole and pomme purée. The dessert course is a choice of pumpkin pie served with ​​vanilla gelato, carrot cake sundae with Fiorello’s maple butter pecan gelato, or Basque-style cheesecake with salted caramel and spiced apple compote. $97 per person. Reserve online.

At The Lodge at Sonoma Resort, 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405, witandwisdomsonoma.com

Benicia’s Kitchen

Dine in for a buffet-style Thanksgiving meal served from 12:30-7 p.m. The buffet menu includes Thai-spiced butternut squash soup, fresh seafood and mezze displays, seasonal farmers market salad bar, roasted Mary’s turkey, maple glazed salmon, Japanese pumpkin squash ravioli, Snake River Farms wagyu picanha, traditional sides and dessert choices of vegan chocolate caramel tarts or Sweet Pea Bake Shop’s fresh baked pies (pumpkin, French apple and chocolate pecan). Reserve on OpenTable.

Located in The Lodge at Sonoma Resort, 1325 Broadway, Sonoma, 707-931-3405, thelodgeatsonoma.com/dine/benicias-kitchen

El Dorado Kitchen

Open Thanksgiving Day for dining in during breakfast and dinner hours with an a la carte menu of holiday classics. The holiday menu includes Caesar salad, truffle fries, butternut squash soup, pan-seared crab cakes, turkey with all the fixings, sauteed petrale sole, veggie risotto, braised short rib, pan-roasted salmon, tiramisu, pumpkin pie and more. Reserve on OpenTable.

405 First St. West, Sonoma, 707-996-3030, eldoradosonoma.com/el-dorado-kitchen

The Depot Restaurant

Dine in for a three-course Thanksgiving dinner from 2-6 p.m. Menu includes chicory salad, roasted butternut squash soup, turchetta (turkey porchetta) with green beans and mashed potatoes, braised short ribs with cheesy polenta, risotto with roasted vegetables, pumpkin crostata and tortino al cioccolato (warm chocolate cake with red wine sauce). $65 per person. Email info@depotsonoma.com to make a reservation.

241 First St. West, Sonoma, 707-938-2980, depotsonoma.com

Layla at MacArthur Place

MacArthur Place’s Layla restaurant will serve a special three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. for dining in. First course choices include crab cake, pumpkin bisque, artisanal greens and roasted beet salad. Entrees include slow-roasted turkey breast, beef tenderloin, steelhead trout, cauliflower ravioli and butternut squash, all served with complementing sides. Desserts include chocolate cloud cake, bruleed pumpkin pie with cream cheese whip, and apple crepes with citrus caramel and pecan crumble. $110 per adult and $35 per child. $45 for optional wine pairings. Reserve on OpenTable.

29 E. MacArthur St., Sonoma, 707-938-2929, macarthurplace.com/food-drink/layla-restaurant

Santé at Fairmont

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn’s Santé restaurant will serve a buffet-style Thanksgiving dinner from 1-7 p.m., with wine pairing options available. The feast will include a seafood station with dishes like Pt. Reyes oysters and pastrami smoked salmon; a cheese and charcuterie station featuring Della Fattoria sourdough, assorted local cheeses and cured meats; mains of slow-roasted Diestel turkey, Bassian Farms prime rib, stuffed lamb leg and roasted Alaskan halibut (vegan entrees available upon request); sides such as candied yams, sourdough stuffing and bacon glazed Brussels sprouts; and fall desserts such as pumpkin pie, sweet potato tres leches and apple pie cinnamon rolls. $149 per adult and $39 per child under 12. Reserve on OpenTable.

100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma, 707-939-2415, fairmont.com/sonoma/dining/sante

Sonoma Grille and Bar

Dine in, three-course Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 8 p.m. The first course includes a pumpkin and ginger soup, seasonal watercress salad and crispy polenta with rock shrimp. Main course options include roasted turkey breast with fixings, New York Angus steak, baked flounder roulades and gnocchi in a black truffle cream sauce. For dessert, there’s tiramisu, chocolate torte and pumpkin cheesecake. $70 per person. Reserve on OpenTable.

165 W. Napa St., Sonoma, 707-938-7542, sonomagrilleandbar.com

Petaluma

Della Fattoria

Thanksgiving specials for pickup from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 22. Special menu items include Della crouton stuffing, dinner rolls, floral centerpieces, pumpkin tart, apple braid, bread pudding, bourbon pecan tart and lemon olive oil cake. There will be other items in the shop on Nov. 22 that are not available for preorder. Reserve holiday selections online.

141 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, dellafattoria.com

Pete’s Henny Penny

Takeout Thanksgiving dinners with all the fixings. Meals include a turkey dinner ($25.95), lamb shank ($27.95), roast pork dinner ($21.95) and prime rib ($37.95). Dinners include soup, salad, yams, veggies, stuffing, gravy, mashed or roasted potatoes, cranberry sauce (for turkey dinners) and dinner rolls with butter. Desserts will be available. Call 707-763-0459 to preorder takeout dinners. The restaurant will be open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in, with a limited menu after 11 a.m. on a first come, first served basis.

4995 Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma, 707-763-0459, peteshennypennys.com

Cafe Bellini

A Thanksgiving Day special will be served from noon to 7 p.m. Menu includes an oven-roasted turkey with garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, herbed stuffing, baby carrots and cranberry sauce ($28), or oven-roasted, herb-crusted prime rib with au jus, garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables ($34). Apple pie and pumpkin pie will be available for dessert.

100 S. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, 707-774-6160, thecafebellini.com

Stellina Pronto

Thanksgiving items for pickup. The savory menu includes brioche buns, wild mushroom bisque, focaccia stuffing, butternut squash risotto, sweet potato gratin, creme fraiche mashed potatoes, caramelized Brussels sprouts and pancetta-wrapped turkey breast porchetta. Sweet items include pumpkin pie, apple pie, assorted cookies, pumpkin cheesecake, maple pecan tart, chocolate ganache and caramel tart, pistachio almond cake and poached pear frangipane tart. Order online for pickup 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 21 or Nov. 22.

23 Kentucky St., Petaluma, 707-789-9556, stellinapronto.com

Rohnert Park

Bacchus Restaurant & Wine Bar at the DoubleTree

Dine in a la carte Thanksgiving dinner menu. Starters include oysters, stuffed mussels, Caesar salad, harvest salad, burrata with roasted fall squash and Brussels sprouts in a secret sauce with ricotta salata. Entrees include pumpkin gnocchi in a creamy brown butter sage sauce and buttermilk-brined Diestel Ranch turkey with giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, baked sweet potatoes, cornbread chorizo stuffing and cranberry bourbon chutney. Desserts include assorted gelatos, pumpkin or pecan pie, brown butter cake with cranberry-apple compote and basque cheesecake with white chocolate and pumpkin spice drizzle. Find menu with prices and reserve a spot on OpenTable.

1 Doubletree Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-584-5466, hilton.com/en/hotels/rlsc-dt-doubletree-sonoma-wine-country/dining

Healdsburg

Dry Creek Kitchen

Dine in for a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving meal from 2-7 p.m., with optional wine pairing. First course choices include hamachi tartare, ricotta and greens gnudi, local greens salad with orange vinaigrette, grilled chicories with smoked date jam or Devil’s Gulch Ranch rabbit country pâté on rye toast. The main course is a choice of Mary’s turkey with mushroom bread pudding and black truffle gravy, sweet potato scarpinocc, pistachio-crusted halibut, maple-brined pork tenderloin or Painted Hills prime New York strip steak. Additional sides ($16 each) include pomme purée, herb roasted sweet potatoes and Blue Lake bean casserole. Dessert is a choice of apple streusel cheesecake, chocolate peanut butter bar or pumpkin spice mousse bomb. $110 per guest and $55 for children under 12. Reserve on OpenTable.

317 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-431-0330, drycreekkitchen.com

Spoonbar

Spoonbar, h2hotel’s restaurant, will have a dine-in, three-course Thanksgiving feast, with vegetarian and kids’ options, from 2-7 p.m. The first course is a choice between Dungeness crab bisque, yellowfin tuna crudo and little gems lettuce salad with buttermilk dressing. For the main course, choose from a turkey with cornbread stuffing, braised beef short ribs, herb baked salmon or lentil-stuffed heirloom squash. Dessert, served buffet style, includes pumpkin pie, pecan bars, Sebastopol apple tart and chocolate dipped profiteroles. The kids’ menu includes a choice of rigatoni with butter and Parmesan, a cheeseburger with fries or roasted turkey breast with mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry relish; plus dessert. $79 per person and $35 for children under 12. Reserve on OpenTable or call 707-433-7222.

219 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-7222, spoonbar.com

Goodnight’s Prime Steak + Spirits

Dine in for a three-course Thanksgiving feast. Choice of appetizers includes roast butternut squash bisque, Chalk Hill Farm estate bibb salad, Parker House rolls with cultured butter, or burrata with grilled sourdough and roasted bell pepper and kalamata olive tapenade. Entree choices are herb roast prime rib, whole cauliflower muhammara, roasted rolled turkey gremolata or lemon-thyme olive oil poached halibut. Rib-eye and filet mignon are available as add-ons for $30 each. Family-style sides include pecan-glazed yams, mac and cheese, Yukon Gold potato purée and maple syrup roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon. Dessert is a choice of sweet potato pie, apple pecan cake or banana bourbon tiramisu. $95 per guest and $45 per child under 6. Reserve on OpenTable or call 707-543-1000.

113 Plaza St., Healdsburg, 707-543-1000, goodnightsrestaurant.com

The Madrona

The restaurant at The Madrona will have a dine-in prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner. The menu includes housemade chips and dip, Gruyere gougeres and petite radish with cultured butter to share for the table; garden salad and roasted vegetable tarte flambé for starters; an entree choice of truffle risotto with kabocha squash or sage roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, potatoes and glazed carrots; and pumpkin bread pudding for dessert. $165 per person. Reserve on OpenTable.

1001 Westside Road, Healdsburg, 707-395-6700, themadronahotel.com/dine-drink

Chalkboard

Dine in for a three-course, family-style Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 6 p.m. Menu includes an estate salad, Parker House rolls, confit turkey breast, fried turkey leg, bone-in beef rib, pomme purée, cornbread dressing and vegetable and wild mushroom casserole. Wine pairings, cranberry cocktails and cheese and charcuterie boards are available as add-ons. $125 per person. Reserve on OpenTable or call 707-473-8030.

29 North St., Healdsburg, 707-473-8030, hotellesmars.com/chalkboard.htm

Costeaux French Bakery

Thanksgiving baked goods for pickup. Items include panettone, croissants, morning buns, pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake, cinnamon walnut bread, pumpkin cranberry muffins and pound cake, a festive cookie plate, a dozen potato dinner rolls (rolls only available for pickup on Nov. 22) and more. Order online.

417 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, 707-433-1913, costeaux.com

Cloverdale

Piacére Ristorante Italiano

Dine in Thanksgiving menu, indoor or outdoor patio seating, from 3-8 p.m. Dinners include roasted turkey with gravy, slow-roasted Angus prime rib and braised jumbo lamb shank. All entrees are served with Franco American sourdough bread, mixed green salad or New England clam chowder, garlic cauliflower mashed potatoes, sauteed mixed vegetables, housemade stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. $49.95 per person. Reservations are required due to limited seating. Call 707-894-0885 to reserve a table.

504 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 707-894-0885, piacereristorante.com

Flour Girl

Thanksgiving treats and goods for pickup. The holiday menu includes bourbon pumpkin pie, maple pecan pie, apple crumb pie, chocolate espresso cream pie, chardonnay-infused yellow cake with sweet chestnut paste and chocolate ganache, Thanksgiving-themed sugar cookies from Delici.Uso and a six-pack of take-and-bake buttermilk biscuits (plain or herbed). Also available to order: locally made extra virgin olive oil and festive chrysanthemum bouquets from Seven Moons Farm. Order online or email goodies@myflourgirl.com. Pickup from 3-6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Flour Girl shop behind Plank Coffee in Cloverdale.

227 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, myflourgirl.com

West county

Farmstand and Farmhouse Restaurant at Farmhouse Inn

Farmhouse Inn’s two restaurants will serve Thanksgiving dinners. The fine dining Farmhouse Inn Restaurant will serve a dinner crafted by its new chef Craig Wilmer and team, at $275 per person. Reserve on OpenTable.

The cozy Farmstand will have a family-style Thanksgiving dinner. The prix fixe menu includes a winter greens salad with cranberry vinaigrette for the first course, winter vegetable gratinata or cappellacci di zucca and consommé for the second course, and winter mushroom lasagna or confit of Bartolomei heritage turkey with gravy for the main course. Sides include pomme purée, Brussels sprouts and Yorkshire pudding, and for dessert there will be pumpkin pie and panettone with sabayon. $125 per person. Reserve on OpenTable.

7871 River Road, Forestville, 707-887-3300, farmhouseinn.com

Muir’s Tea Room

Vegan Thanksgiving fare for takeout. A la carte items include mini pumpkin pasties, mushroom tarts, “sausage” rolls, cornbread, traditional stuffing, chunky mashed potatoes, butternut squash mac and cheese, housemade tamales and enchiladas with roasted veggies, cookie assortment boxes and dessert platters with fall goodies, such as pecan sandies, pumpkin pie bars and chocolate hazelnut spread linzer cookies. Orders close Nov. 17; pick up 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 22. Order online.

330 S. Main St., Sebastopol, 707-634-6143, muirstearoomandcafe.com

The Lodge at Dawn Ranch

Dine in, three-course Thanksgiving meal with seatings from 1-5:30 p.m. The menu includes brioche Parker rolls and pumpkin soup for starters. Choice of mains are roasted turkey, baked ham, grilled trout or sauteed lion’s mane mushrooms. Shareable sides (choose three for the table) include roasted yams, creamed corn, braised greens, mashed potatoes, seared little gem, and cranberry and huckleberry stuffing. Dessert is a choice of pecan pie with cinnamon ice cream or a pumpkin spiral with creme fraiche. $75 per person. Reserve on OpenTable.

Dawn Ranch also has a “Thanksgiving Escape Package,” from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, that includes a stay at a newly renovated luxury cabin and a Thanksgiving Day dinner for two at The Lodge.

16467 Highway 116, Guerneville, 707-869-0656, dawnranch.com

Timberline

Dine in for a Thanksgiving buffet or takeout holiday meal. The buffet menu includes citrus chardonnay roasted turkey, glazed ham, house-rub prime rib, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, green beans almondine, creamed sweet corn, molasses bread rolls, cranberry orange sauce and a holiday dessert table. $75 per adult and $35 for children under 12. Seatings are at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.; call to reserve. The takeout menu consists of the same items as the buffet menu (with choice of protein or combo of two to three), with a pumpkin pie in lieu of a dessert spread. $65 per meal. Call to place order; pick up 2-6 p.m. on Nov. 23.

16440 Fourth St., Guerneville, 707-604-7617, timberlineattheriver.com

The coast

Dinucci’s Restaurant

Dine in five-course Thanksgiving dinner, served from noon to 7 p.m. Menu includes an antipasti plate, minestrone soup with Franco American Bakery sourdough, a ​​Waldorf salad or garden green salad, beef and spinach ravioli in a Bolognese sauce, and a main course of roasted turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied yams and a side of cranberry sauce. Pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream will be available for dessert. $45 per person. Reserve online or call 707-876-3260.

14485 Valley Ford Road, Valley Ford, 707-876-3260, dinuccisrestaurant.com

Rocker Oysterfeller’s Kitchen + Saloon

Dine-in, family-style Thanksgiving feast. The menu features an Estero Gold pimento cheese ball with toasted pecans and rustic crackers for an amuse-bouche; an autumn harvest salad with toasted fennel vinaigrette for the first course; for the main course, a Cajun brined and smoked Diestel Ranch turkey, mashed potatoes, sherried giblet gravy, cornbread sausage dressing, maple candied yams, Cajun fried Brussels sprouts, Grand Marnier-spiked cranberry sauce and Parker House rolls; and pumpkin pie with vanilla-bourbon whipped cream and pecan pie with rum raisin ice cream for dessert. $75 per person. Reserve on Eventbrite.

14415 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-1983, rockeroysterfellers.com

Coast Kitchen at Timber Cove Resort

In addition to a “Friendsgiving Celebration” held at Timber Cove a week prior to Thanksgiving (Nov. 13-16), Coast Kitchen will serve a three-course prix fixe dinner at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Start with seafood chowder, roasted squash salad or fresh local dressed oysters. Entrees are a choice of roasted turkey breast with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, wild rice and andouille sausage, and cranberry sauce; squash risotto with Parmesan, baby kale and spiced pumpkin seeds; or southern halibut with bacon, shallots, chicory and celery root purée. Sides, served family-style, include garlicky green beans, Brussels sprouts in a sherry-bacon vinaigrette and brown butter roasted sweet potatoes. Dessert is a choice of a pecan apple pie and pumpkin cheesecake dessert duo, or seasonal gelato or sorbet. $79 per person and $35 for children 12 and under. Reserve on Resy.

21780 Highway 1, Jenner, 707-847-3231, coastkitchensonoma.com

The Tides Wharf & Restaurant

Dine in Thanksgiving a la carte specials. Menu includes butter leaf salad with goat cheese and cranberry vinaigrette; pumpkin ravioli in brown butter and sage; pesto linguine with jumbo prawns; pan-seared halibut in lobster sauce with rice and seasonal vegetables; roast turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and cranberry sauce; pumpkin pie with whipped cream and pecan pie with vanilla ice cream. Call 707-875-3652 to reserve a table.

835 Highway 1, Bodega Bay, 707-875-3652, innatthetides.com/tides-wharf-restaurant

Nom Nom Cakes

Thanksgiving desserts for pickup. Holiday specials include turkey cupcakes, various fall pies, fall cookie kit, spiced pumpkin bread and Thanksgiving variety packs, which include a pumpkin cake roll, apple crisp cupcake and pecan tarts. Order online; all online orders must be placed three days in advance. Pick up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 22.

390 Calle Del Sol, Bodega Bay, 805-350-0680, nomnombaking.com

Multiple locations

Americana and Estero Cafe

An “everything but the bird” Thanksgiving fixings preorder for pickup from Estero and Americana chef Ryan Ramey and team. The menu includes dinner rolls from Village Bakery, fall salad, whipped potatoes, turkey gravy, sourdough stuffing, maple pecan yams, cranberry sauce and green beans with almonds. Allspice cookies, butternut squash soup and wine by the bottle are available as add-ons. $100 for meal for two to three people and $175 for meal for four to six people. Order online. Pick up from noon to 3 p.m. at Santa Rosa location and from 1-3 p.m. at Sebastopol and Valley Ford locations on Nov. 22.

205 Fifth St. Suite A, Santa Rosa, 707-755-1548; 162 N. Main St., Sebastopol, 707-827-3309, americanasr.com; and 14450 Highway 1, Valley Ford, 707-876-3333, esterocafe.com

Catering and grocers

Sonoma County Catering Co.

A Thanksgiving feast for pickup includes roast turkey or honey-glazed ham, Sonoma greens salad, garlic rosemary mashed potatoes with a side of turkey gravy, roasted seasonal vegetables, a classic stuffing, housemade cranberry sauce and fresh focaccia. Feast is $169 and serves six to eight people. Pick up cold on Nov. 22 (with heating instructions) or hot on Thanksgiving Day. Order online or call 707-694-3772.

707-694-3772, sonomacountycatering.com

Suncraft Fine Foods

Thanksgiving dinner for delivery and pickup. Menu options include cheesy pull-apart sourdough round, spinach Parmesan puffs, goat cheese-stuffed roasted cremini mushrooms, organic baked yams, fall harvest salad, mushroom and herb stuffing, creamy mac and cheese, a turkey dinner with fixings, vegetarian stuffed acorn squash, apple galette, spiced rum pumpkin pie and more. See details and individual prices online. Call 707-343-6016 or email feast@suncraftfinefoods.com to place order by Nov. 15 for delivery or pickup on Nov. 22. Deliveries are limited within Sonoma Valley to Oakmont.

Sonoma, 707-343-6016, suncraftfinefoods.com

Petaluma Market

Whole Thanksgiving dinner for delivery (within Petaluma city limits) or pickup. Meal includes a choice of free range turkey (12-14 pounds) or Caggiano gourmet ham (6-8 pounds), served with stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, candied yams, garlic almond green beans, dinner rolls, orange cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. $200 per dinner. ​​A 48-hour notice is required. Pickup times between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

210 Western Ave., Petaluma, 707-762-5464, petalumamarket.com

Sally Tomatoes

Thanksgiving dinner and a la carte items for delivery or pickup. Holiday menu includes roasted turkey with gravy, salad, green bean casserole, portobello mushroom stuffing, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, apple cider-glazed sweet potatoes, cranberry chutney and pumpkin cheesecake. Pick up order on Nov. 22 or until noon on Nov. 23. A ready-to-serve party delivery offer is available from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22 for a minimum of 15 people ($17.50 to $22.50 per person) and includes all the necessary utensils. Order online.

1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, 707-665-9472, sallytomatoes.com

Community Market

A fall feast menu with classic and vegetarian Thanksgiving options for pickup. Choice of mains includes roast turkey, black Angus chuck pot roast and wild rice pilaf-stuffed squash. Starch and vegetable sides include stuffing, potato gratin, sauteed kale, candied yams, herby quinoa, mashed potatoes, caramelized Brussels sprouts, roasted root vegetables and more. There’s also classic and vegan gravy by the quart and pints of cranberry sauce, creamy horseradish sauce and pecan gremolata. $170 for classic meal and $150 for vegetarian meal. Each meal comes with about a 5-pound main, choice of two starch and two vegetable sides (2 pounds per side) and choice of two sauces. All items are refrigerated, ready to heat and serve. Email order or any questions to geoffrey@cmnaturalfood.com.

6762 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, 707-407-4020; and 1899 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-546-1806, cmnaturalfoods.com

Oliver’s Market

Complete and a la carte holiday dinners for pickup. The complete dinner ($170, serves six to eight people) includes a whole Diestel Ranch turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley, cranberry sauce and pull-apart rolls. Whole pies are available as add-ons. The a la carte holiday menu includes these items plus prime rib, baked ham, a vegan roast, vegetarian stuffing, candied yams, roasted Brussels sprouts, herbed green beans, vegan scalloped potatoes and assorted fruit pies. Order online. Pick up any day 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (pick date and time when placing order). The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Locations in Santa Rosa, Windsor and Cotati. oliversmarket.com

Whole Foods

Thanksgiving meals or a la carte items for pickup. Holiday menu selections include roasted or oven-ready whole turkeys, mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, roasted harvest vegetables, green bean casserole, lemon-herb asparagus, macaroni and cheese, cider-roasted Brussels sprouts, cranberry orange sauce, soups and salads, dinner rolls, appetizer platters and assorted pies. Whole turkey feasts are priced at $100, $400 and $540, serving four to 12 people. Order by Nov. 21 at the latest; pick up Nov. 17-Nov. 23.

Locations in Petaluma, Sonoma, Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. wholefoodsmarket.com

Raley’s

Thanksgiving dinners and a la carte items for pickup or delivery. Full dinners include either a fully cooked spiral glazed ham or roasted turkey (Diestel or Butterball), served with sides such as stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, cheesy mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, Brussels sprouts and butternut squash. Dinners are $70 to $150, serving two to four or six to eight people. Order online now for pickup or delivery Nov. 19-23.

Locations in Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Windsor. raleys.com

Safeway

Holiday meals and a la carte items for pickup. Thanksgiving fare includes various party trays (with cheese, charcuterie, fruit and/or veggies) and three Thanksgiving dinners. The home-style turkey dinner includes a 10-12-pound fully cooked turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce ($70, serves six to eight people). The ham dinner includes a 6-8-pound fully cooked spiral ham, spiced apples, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole and mashed sweet potatoes ($80, serves eight to 10 people). The prime rib dinner includes a 3-4.5-pound fully cooked prime rib roast and the same sides as the ham dinner ($100, serves five to six people). Order online for pickup during normal hours any day through Nov. 22 or from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23.

Multiple locations in Sonoma County. safeway.com