Where To Eat During the PG&E Outage: Restaurants & Stores Open

If your power goes out, the first thing to know...LEAVE THE FRIDGE AND FREEZER SHUT.

Don’t panic, people. Even though your fridge may have gone kaplooey, there is plenty of great food available at restaurants throughout the county. Go support them!

Biteclub is keeping an evolving listing of restaurants and grocers that are open during the outages. Info may change as power goes off or on, but we will keep it as up to date as possible. Specific restaurants that email or contact me (heather.irwin@pressdemocrat.com) will be listed individually. NOTE: Bring cash, as some restaurants do not have internet for their card machines.

RESTAURANTS OPEN FOR EATING DURING POWER OUTAGES 10/9

OPEN IN Santa Rosa (Currently, the majority of restaurants *are* open)

– Riviera Ristorante

– Lita’s Cafe Open

– La Gare open for dinner 5-9p.m. prime rib special Reservations are recommended. 707-528-4355

– Omelet Express (Both locations)

– Taco trucks in Roseland operating normally

– Whole Pie

– Hank’s Creekside

– Fountaingrove Deli open until 3p.m, but phone and WiFi is down

– Spinster Sisters

– Ricky’s Eastbound: Food truck outside tonight from 5 pm (with bar open!) BYO-Light.

– Brew: Open with WiFi and coffee.

– Rosso is open

– Noble Folk (both locations): The ice cream is SAFE! 😉

– Joey’s Pizza

– Jackson’s Bar & Oven

– Dierk’s Midtown

– All Montgomery Village Restaurants/Cafes: (Acre Coffee, Boudin, Copperfield’s Café, Cascabel, Cattlemens Steak House, Crepevine, Emily’s Kitchen, Fresh Press, Gus’ Café & Grill, Monti’s, Raku Ramen & Rolls, Round Table Pizza, SEA Thai Bistro & Bar, Sonoma Bagel & Deli, Tomatina, Village Bakery)

– Fogbelt Brewing: We are open and ready for you! We have a charging station, just bring your charger, and it’s canning day! Canning Paradox Dark Lager, Bluff Creek Encounter collab w/Hen House Brewing Co. which is a Wet Hop Oat Pale Ale, and Tempest Dark & Stormy Cocktail IPA with Ginger, Lime, & Rum Soaked Oak Chips.

– John Ash & Co, River Vine Cafe

– Beer Baron

– Bollywood

– Mountain Mike’s Pizza (2280 Santa Rosa Ave)

– Barrel Bros. Brewing: Taproom open extra hours today from 2-7ish (until it gets dark). We’ve got cold beer and a cooler full of CANtastic unlabeled unreleased cans for $2 a piece (on-site consumption only). Come on by for a pint or grab a 4pack to go!

– Third St. Aleworks

– Belly Left Coast Kitchen

– Ca’Bianca

OPEN IN Healdsburg: Most restaurants open

– Willi’s Seafood, Bravas open

– Valette open

– Barrels, Brews and Bites is open! 11:30-8pm Happy Hour All Day.

– Costeaux Bakery

OPEN IN Petaluma: West Petaluma restaurants reportedly not affected and open for businesses.

– Della Fattoria open!

– Pub Republic



OPEN IN Sebastopol: Most Restaurants open and operating normally.

Reported open to Biteclub

– Sushi Tozai open tonight!

– Sushi Kosho open tonight

– Barrio Open

– Gravenstein Grill

– Fernbar, Handline

Sonoma Valley (reported from our friends at the Sonoma Index-Tribune) and the Sonoma Valley Visitor’s Bureau

Many businesses and homes are affected and a limited number of businesses are open…

OPEN IN SONOMA

– Hopmonk Sonoma serving limited menu in the beergarden

– Basque Boulangerie serving food

– Town Square is selling beer

– Sonoma Market and Lucky are selling what is on the shelves

– Cafe at MacArthur Place

– Layla at MacArthur Place

– Murphy’s Irish Pub

– Reel and Brand

– TIPS Roadside Tri Tip Trolley (outside)

– Starling Bar

OPEN IN Cotati

– Grav South Brew Co.

OPEN IN Windsor

– Russian River Brewing

Geyserville

– Diavola: If you love eating pizza in the candle light, we got you covered tonight!! We are open for both lunch and dinner. Limited menu. Pizza, beer & wine!! Mick Unti from Unti Vineyards & Winery will be pouring some beautiful wines tonight. Come join us

OPEN IN Forestville, Guerneville: Most restaurants operating normally

– Twist Eatery

CURRENTLY CLOSED

Willi’s Wine Bar

Girl and the Fig Cafe

Geyserville Grille (reopens Friday)

Frenchie (Sonoma)