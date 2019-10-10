Kin Restaurant is a Family-Friendly Spot in Windsor

Since opening in 2011, Windsor’s Kin Restaurant has become a well-loved, family-friendly dining destination on the Windsor Green. With an extensive comfort menu that ranges from burgers and frickles (fried pickles) to braised short ribs, mac and cheese, wedge salad and warm cobbler.

If you’re looking for a place where mom and dad can get a nice dinner with a glass of wine and the kids will be well-taken care of with a chicken fingers and hot dogs menu of your own, Kin is the spot.

Fieri alums Brad Barmore and JC Adams, both restaurant biz dads wanted to create a place to take their kids that didn’t feel like, well, a place to take the kids. Armed with family recipes like Grandma’s beer-braised pot roast and Brad’s father-in law’s secret barbecue sauce (“It was harder to get that recipe than it was getting his daughter’s hand,” laughs Brad). They also own Kin Smoke Barbecue restaurant in Healdsburg and the Town Green watering hole, Publican.

The menu changes up seasonally, though their signature Kin Burger (a half-pound patty with smoked white cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun; Kin Mac & Cheese; and pizzas are evergreen.

Pull up a table, take a nibble off everyone’s plate, toast to your kin and pass dad the bill at the end. When you’re at Kin, you’re family.

Kin Restaurant, 740 McClelland Drive (former DePaoli’s), Windsor, 837-7546. Open daily for lunch and dinner.